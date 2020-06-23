

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Airlines said it will start flying the Embraer 175 jet aircraft in the state of Alaska starting in October 2020. The E175, operated by regional partner Horizon Air, will serve select markets in Alaska.



The regional jet is configured with 12 seats in first class, 12 in premium class and 52 in the main cabin. Onboard amenities include Wi-Fi access, and Alaska Beyond Entertainment, which includes free movies and TV shows direct to customer devices and power outlets in first class, the company said.



Tickets to Anchorage, Fairbanks and all destinations Alaska serves are available for purchase at alaskaair.com. King Salmon and Dillingham flights after August 17 will be available for purchase by June 26.



