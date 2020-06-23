The government has ramped up its budget for the rebate scheme to €10 million.From pv magazine Germany Austria's coalition government has doubled the budget for its residential solar subsidy program. Homeowners who install systems with capacities of up to 5 kW will now qualify for a rebate of €250 per grid-connected kilowatt installed, or €350 per kilowatt of off-grid capacity. The new budget for the program is €10 million and the application period, which is now open, has been extended, following delays triggered by the Covid-19 crisis. The money will come out of the Austrian climate and energy ...

