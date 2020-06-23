SciBase Installs Nevisense Systems at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Group in Florida

The nation's premier dermatology group begins rollout of Nevisense technology to examine patients with irregular moles suspicious of melanoma

STOCKHOLM and MAITLAND, Florida, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO:SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that it has installed the first two Nevisense Systems at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetics Surgery ("ADCS") - the nation's premier dermatology group. The Nevisense systems are now operational at ADCS' Windermere, Florida location led by Dr. Bill Steffes. This is the first of several sites planned to offer Nevisense as part of a joint-partnership rollout this year.

Based in Maitland, Florida, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the nation's leading providers of dermatological services with over 150 sites of care located across 14 states. "We take pride in providing our patients with access to the most advanced technology for the earliest detection of melanoma, when the disease is at its most curable stage. "Technological advances like Nevisense will not only improve outcomes for our patients, but also change the landscape for the future of skin cancer detection and we are thrilled to be a part of this advancement," said Dr. Matt Leavitt, founder and CEO of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.

"This is a terrific first step in our collaboration with ADCS after their decision to adopt our advanced skin cancer detection solutions. Offering ADCS providers such as Dr. Bill Steffes state-of-the art technology means they will have more management options, helping them improve patient care and outcomes," said Simon Grant, Chief Executive Officer of SciBase. "Having the nation's leading dermatology group, such as ADCS, adopt Nevisense, is a reflection of the increasing level of interest we see for SciBase's skin disorders solutions" added Grant.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed and sells a unique point-of-care device for evaluation of skin disorders such as skin cancer and atopic dermatitis. Its first product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. Further development has led to Nevisense also being used as a tool to assess the skin barrier and inflammation. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia and an FDA approval (PMA) in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies and abnormalities. SciBase is listed on First North Growth Market ("SCIB"). Further information is available at www.scibase.com.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve the desired result with superior patient safety and privacy standards.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.

