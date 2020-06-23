AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Summary Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')** of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019:GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps) · Rental income generated was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million) · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million) · Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps) · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps) · Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps) with a dividend cover of 108.38% · Cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 · The portfolio delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index, outperforming with a total return of 3.5% largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets, which generated a strong income return of 8.2% over the year · The portfolio has a high weighting towards the industrial sector which has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment · Since the year-end the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million delivering an IRR in excess of 30% Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented :?"We are pleased with the overall performance of the Company, which, for a second consecutive year, has improved its performance in EPRA EPS, while also achieving a dividend of 8 pence per share. The end of the financial year saw the outbreak of COVID-19 and the focus of the Board and Investment Manager has been on minimising the impact on the Company and stakeholders. We believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of ongoing asset management transactions are currently being negotiated by the Manager whose active management style is a principal feature of the Company's strategy seeking to maximise both income and capital returns to shareholders. With a number of these key discussions ongoing it is hoped that further value can be added." Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2020, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP189.30 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer# and a historical cost of GBP197.12 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). * The Company acquired no properties during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: one property for GBP6.93 million). The Company made no disposals during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: two full disposals and two part disposals for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 3.68% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.99%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2020 was 91 (31 March 2019: 95). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 8.26% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.26 years to break (31 March 2019: 4.87 years) and 5.55 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 6.10 years). * Post year-end, in May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. * Post year-end, in June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Solihull office, Sandford House. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30%. * As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected. * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for definition of alternative performance measures. # The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in Note 10. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2020. As at 31 March 2020, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP189.30 million. The Company has improved its performance in terms of EPRA EPS for a second consecutive year; increasing from 8.07 pence for the prior year to 8.67 pence for the year under review. However, the end of this financial year brought an unprecedented period of uncertainty to the UK and global markets, which is ongoing as at the date of this report, as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This has negatively impacted the fair value of the Company's investment properties, which fell by GBP9.44 million during the year and consequently the Company's NAV per share, which fell by 5.56% for the year. The Company's shares are also trading at a discount to NAV, having briefly traded at a premium to NAV at the start of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the pandemic, the primary focus of the Board and Investment Manager has recently been on minimising the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its stakeholders. Business continuity measures in place are allowing the Board, the Investment Manager and the Company's service providers to continue to operate effectively. Immediately prior to the publication of this report, the Company had collected 84% of the rents due on 25 March 2020, however we are expecting collection rates to fall again for the June quarter, as tenants have been adversely affected by the period of lockdown. Amounts that remain outstanding are being pursued or are the matter of ongoing engagement between the Manager and the tenant. There are some tenants who are experiencing difficulties in the current environment and the Company is sympathetic to their situation. In these cases, the Company has agreed a payment plan where rental amounts can be fully recovered by the Company over coming periods. Unfortunately, there are a few larger tenants who have significant financial resources and the ability to pay who are refusing to do so or enter into dialogue. The Company shall be pursuing these tenants when legally able to do so and charging the full default interest rates per the lease agreements. To date, the Company has not granted any rent free periods to tenants where asset management gains were not also made. Although the full impact of COVID-19 on the UK economy and real estate market is yet to become clear, the Board considers the Company to be well positioned to withstand this period of uncertainty due to its cash resources and levels of headroom in respect of its loan covenants. The Board also

