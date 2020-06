DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Summary Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')** of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019:GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps) · Rental income generated was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million) · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million) · Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps) · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps) · Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps) with a dividend cover of 108.38% · Cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 · The portfolio delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index, outperforming with a total return of 3.5% largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets, which generated a strong income return of 8.2% over the year · The portfolio has a high weighting towards the industrial sector which has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment · Since the year-end the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million delivering an IRR in excess of 30% Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented :?"We are pleased with the overall performance of the Company, which, for a second consecutive year, has improved its performance in EPRA EPS, while also achieving a dividend of 8 pence per share. The end of the financial year saw the outbreak of COVID-19 and the focus of the Board and Investment Manager has been on minimising the impact on the Company and stakeholders. We believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of ongoing asset management transactions are currently being negotiated by the Manager whose active management style is a principal feature of the Company's strategy seeking to maximise both income and capital returns to shareholders. With a number of these key discussions ongoing it is hoped that further value can be added." Financial Highlights * Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). * Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million). * Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps). * EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps). * Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps). * Shareholder Total Return* for the year of -17.89% (year ended 31 March 2019: 5.44%). * The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 68.20 pps as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). * As at 31 March 2020, the Company had drawn GBP51.50 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 27.21% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2019: 25.30%) (see note 21 of the Financial Statements below). * The Company held cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2020, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP189.30 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer# and a historical cost of GBP197.12 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). * The Company acquired no properties during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: one property for GBP6.93 million). The Company made no disposals during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: two full disposals and two part disposals for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 3.68% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.99%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2020 was 91 (31 March 2019: 95). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 8.26% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.26 years to break (31 March 2019: 4.87 years) and 5.55 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 6.10 years). * Post year-end, in May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. * Post year-end, in June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Solihull office, Sandford House. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30%. * As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected. * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for definition of alternative performance measures. # The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in Note 10. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2020. As at 31 March 2020, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP189.30 million. The Company has improved its performance in terms of EPRA EPS for a second consecutive year; increasing from 8.07 pence for the prior year to 8.67 pence for the year under review. However, the end of this financial year brought an unprecedented period of uncertainty to the UK and global markets, which is ongoing as at the date of this report, as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This has negatively impacted the fair value of the Company's investment properties, which fell by GBP9.44 million during the year and consequently the Company's NAV per share, which fell by 5.56% for the year. The Company's shares are also trading at a discount to NAV, having briefly traded at a premium to NAV at the start of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the pandemic, the primary focus of the Board and Investment Manager has recently been on minimising the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its stakeholders. Business continuity measures in place are allowing the Board, the Investment Manager and the Company's service providers to continue to operate effectively. Immediately prior to the publication of this report, the Company had collected 84% of the rents due on 25 March 2020, however we are expecting collection rates to fall again for the June quarter, as tenants have been adversely affected by the period of lockdown. Amounts that remain outstanding are being pursued or are the matter of ongoing engagement between the Manager and the tenant. There are some tenants who are experiencing difficulties in the current environment and the Company is sympathetic to their situation. In these cases, the Company has agreed a payment plan where rental amounts can be fully recovered by the Company over coming periods. Unfortunately, there are a few larger tenants who have significant financial resources and the ability to pay who are refusing to do so or enter into dialogue. The Company shall be pursuing these tenants when legally able to do so and charging the full default interest rates per the lease agreements. To date, the Company has not granted any rent free periods to tenants where asset management gains were not also made. Although the full impact of COVID-19 on the UK economy and real estate market is yet to become clear, the Board considers the Company to be well positioned to withstand this period of uncertainty due to its cash resources and levels of headroom in respect of its loan covenants. The Board also

considers that the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over medium and long term horizons. This is expected to be the case due to the portfolio's high weighting towards the industrial sector which, despite the recent lockdown period, has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment. Furthermore, the Manager's value investment style which focuses on exploiting mispriced investment opportunities that are trading below their long term fundamental value is considered to create a defensive position in respect of capital preservation. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, there are a number of ongoing asset management transactions currently being negotiated by the Manager, as evidenced by the 15 year lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government that has now completed at the Company's premises in Solihull. The renewal documented a 30% increase in passing rent and is expected to result in significant value increase for the asset when the portfolio is revalued at the end of this month. The successful conclusion of this business plan at the current time, following on from the profitable sale of Corby in May, both highlight the durability of the Company's strategy during more volatile markets. The Board feels that the recent completion of these asset management transactions is a credit to the Investment Manager's active management style which is a principal feature of the Company's strategy. With a number of asset management discussions still ongoing it is hoped that both income and capital returns to shareholders can be maximised further. Since the year-end the Company has disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. The Board considers that the profitable sale represents a positive outcome to the Manager's business plan for the asset, particularly given wider market conditions at the time. The sale has delivered to the Company an IRR in excess of 30% due in part to the asset's net income yield of 10% against its purchase price produced throughout its hold period. Proceeds from the sale leave the company well placed to take advantage of investment opportunities that may arise over coming weeks and months as a result of the current economic environment. The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP7.00 million in February 2020 which has contributed to a healthy cash balance of GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020. This has since risen to GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 following the aforementioned disposal. AEW UK REIT plc Property Performance vs. Benchmark for 12 months to 31 March 2020 The Company's portfolio has again delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index ('the Benchmark'), outperforming the Benchmark with a total return of 3.5%. Total return was largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets generating a strong income return of 8.2% over the year. While capital growth was negative overall, the portfolio is defensively positioned in terms of geographical diversification and composition by sector. As at 31 March 2020, the portfolio valuation comprised just 12.4% of its value in retail assets and 7.8% in leisure which has helped to limit the potential downside arising from events that are affecting the wider economy and these sectors in particular. The Company's consistent income returns have enabled it to continue to pay quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per share throughout the year, meeting its target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. Dividends were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. The Investment Manager's active approach to asset management has resulted in a vacancy rate of just 3.68% which has been maintained below 4% for seven consecutive quarters up to and including the quarter ended 31 March 2020. However, given the problems that tenants are generally experiencing we are expecting vacancy rates to increase in the coming year. The Company's share price was 68.20 pence per share as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pence per share), representing a 26.77% discount to NAV. This reflects the declines experienced in the equity markets in general and specifically in real estate as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Financial Results Summary Year ended Year ended 31 March 2019 31 March 2020 Operating profit before fair value 14,472 13,524 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 5,072 17,226 Profit before tax (GBP'000) 3,652 15,544 Earnings Per Share (basic and 2.40 10.26 diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 8.67 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.40 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 93.13 98.61 EPRA Net Asset Value per share 93.12 98.51 (pence) Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP51.50 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing the following measures of gearing. Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 % % Loan to NAV 34.83 33.45 Gross Loan to GAV 27.21 25.30 Net Loan to GAV (deducts cash 21.99 24.37 balance from the outstanding loan value) The unexpired term of the facility was 3.6 years as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.10% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates and, as at the year end, had interest rate caps in effect with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 71% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has additional interest rate caps covering the remaining period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 23 October 2023. After the year-end, the Company replaced its existing caps covering this period, which capped the interest rate at 2.0% on a notional value of GBP49.51 million, with new caps covering the same period capping the interest rate at 1.0% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million. The Company paid a premium of GBP62,968. During October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the 'Loan to NAV' covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There were no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less of GAV, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Subsequent to the year-end, on the 26 May 2020, the Company announced that it had obtained consent from its lender, RBS International, to waive the interest cover tests within its loan agreement for July and October with the next proposed test date being January 2021. The lender also conveyed a willingness to review the position again in December based on circumstances prevailing. The Board considers this to have been prudent action in the current market environment. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target, which were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. It remains the Company's longer-term intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook is highly uncertain in the short term given the current outbreak of COVID-19. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration. Outlook The Board and Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. The Company has met its dividend target of 8.00 pps for the year, which was 108.38% covered by EPRA EPS. The outlook for the UK economy and real estate market still faces huge uncertainty and it is likely that the Company will see further reduced levels of rent collection in the near term, as tenants continue to feel the impact of lockdown restrictions on their cash flows. However, the Company is well placed to withstand these circumstances due to its healthy cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, as well as its diversified portfolio and low exposure to retail. It is hoped that the easing of lockdown measures will allow many businesses to resume some level of operations and kick start the economic recovery, eventually providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company. In the meantime, the Board will monitor closely the developing

situation in consideration of the Company's strategy and the Investment Manager will be working closely with tenants in order to minimise impact on the Company's income profile. Finally, I would like to remind investors that the Company will hold a continuation vote at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 9 September 2020. Under the provision of the Company's Articles, the Board will propose an ordinary resolution that the Company continues its business as presently constituted. Together with my fellow Board members, and the Investment Manager, I would like to express my ongoing belief in the Company's Strategy and to express the confidence that we have for its future performance for the various reasons that are discussed herewith. The Board, as set out later within this report, therefore welcomes shareholder attendance at the AGM if it is appropriate to do so in light of current circumstances. Mark Burton Chairman 22 June 2020 Business Model and Strategy Introduction The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT and the Company intends to continue to do so. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Investment Restrictions The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: · the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; · the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50.00% of GAV. The 50.00% sector limit may be increased to 60.00% as part of the Investment Manager's efficient portfolio management whereby the Investment Manager determines it appropriate to pursue an attractive investment opportunity which could cause the 50.00% sector limit to be exceeded on a short-term basis pending a repositioning of the portfolio through a sale of assets or other means; · investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the time of investment, not exceed 20.00% of NAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of the NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund'). The Company disposed of its last remaining units in the Core Fund in May 2017 and it is not the current intention of the Directors to invest in the Core Fund; · the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and · if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35.00% of GAV. The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Group to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('CTA') (and the regulations made thereunder). The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy and will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. In the event of a breach of the investment policy and investment restrictions set out above, the Directors upon becoming aware of such breach will consider whether the breach is material, and if it is, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service. Any material change to the investment policy or investment restrictions of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders. Our Strategy As the ramifications of COVID-19 become clearer, it is possible that our strategy might adapt with prevailing market conditions, but for now we continue to follow our successful strategy since inception as below: The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities currently offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company supplements this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment, the focus is to invest in properties which: · typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.50 million and GBP15.00 million; · have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; · achieve across the whole portfolio an average weighted lease term of between three to six years remaining; · achieve, across the whole portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and · have potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings. The Company's strategy is focused on delivering enhanced returns from the smaller end (up to GBP15.00 million) of the UK commercial property market. The Company believes that there are currently pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties relative to the long-term pricing resulting in a significant yield advantage, which the Company aims to exploit. How we add value An Experienced Team The investment management team averages 20 years working together, reflecting stability and continuity. Value Investing The Investment Manager's investment philosophy is based on the principle of value investing. The Investment Manager looks to acquire assets with an income profile coupled with underlying characteristics that underpin long-term capital preservation. As value managers, the Investment Manager looks for assets where today's pricing may not correspond to long-term fundamentals. Active Asset Management The Investment Manager has an in-house team of dedicated asset managers with a strong focus on active asset management to enhance income and add value to commercial properties. Strategy in Action Driving rental growth Queen Square, Bristol · A letting completed during February 2020 proves a new high rental tone for the building of GBP27.14 per sq ft, a 55% increase above the previous passing rent for the suite. · The building has an occupancy level of 100% (54% at purchase in December 2015). During this time, growth of 66% has been achieved in value and 18% in income. Maintaining high occupancy levels Diamond Business Park, Wakefield · Since purchase in early 2018, occupancy level has increased from 82% to 92%. · Four lettings were completed during 2019 creating income of GBP125,000 per annum. · Passing rent has increased by 9% during the year. Lengthening income streams to boost net asset value Brockenhurst Crescent, Walsall · During September 2019, the Company completed a new lease extending the income stream from 3 to 8 years. · The rent remained the same with the concession of only 9 months rent free. · Valuation uplift of 3% was recorded on completion. Driving income levels above estimated rental value Knowles Lane, Bradford · In September 2019, the Company documented the settlement of a rent review representing a 14% increase on the previous rent and which was also ahead of the valuer's estimated rental value. Key Performance Indicators KPI AND RELEVANCE TO TARGET PERFORMANCE DEFINITION STRATEGY 1. EPRA NIY 8.26% A representation EPRA NIY is in 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 to the investor line with the (31 March 2019: of what their Company's 7.62%) initial net target dividend yield would be yield meaning at a that, after predetermined costs, the purchase price Company should after taking have the account of all ability to meet associated its target costs, e.g. void dividend costs and rent through free periods. property income. 2. True 8.04% Equivalent Yield A True 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 The average Equivalent (31 March 2019: weighted return Yield profile 7.94%) a property will in line with produce the Company's according target dividend yield shows that, after costs, the to the present Company should income and ERV have the assumptions, ability to meet assuming the its proposed income is dividend through property income. received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary 7.90% Yield

A Reversionary 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 The expected Yield profile (31 March 2019: return the that is in line 7.75%) property will with an Initial Yield profile shows a potentially provide once sustainable rack-rented. income stream that can be used to meet dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to 5.55 years expiry The Investment > 3 years at 31 March 2020 The average Manager (31 March 2019: lease term believes that 6.10 years) remaining to current market conditions present an opportunity expiry across whereby assets the portfolio, with a shorter weighted unexpired lease term are often mispriced. It is also the by contracted Investment rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to 4.26 years break The Investment > 3 years at 31 March 2020 The average Manager (31 March 2019: lease term believes that 4.87 years) remaining to current market conditions present an opportunity break, across whereby assets the portfolio with a shorter weighted unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As such, it is in by contracted line with the rent. Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV GBP147.86 million NAV is the value Provides Increase year at 31 March 2020 of an entity's stakeholders (31 March 2019: assets with the most GBP149.46 million) relevant information on on year the fair value minus the value of the assets of its and liabilities liabilities. of the Company. 7. Leverage 27.21% (Loan to GAV) The Company 25% long term at 31 March 2020 The proportion utilises (31 March 2019: of our property borrowings to 25.30%) portfolio that enhance returns is funded by over the medium and 35% in borrowings. term. Borrowings will not exceed 35% of GAV advance of (measured at drawdown) with a long-term target of 25% a disposal or or less of GAV. capital raise 8. Vacant ERV 3.68% The space in the The Company's< 10.00% at 31 March 2020 property aim is to (31 March 2019: portfolio which minimise 2.99%) is currently vacancy of the unlet, as a properties. A low level of structural vacancy percentage of provides an the total ERV of opportunity for the portfolio. the Company to capture rental uplifts and manage the mix of tenants within a property. 9. Dividend 8.00 pps Dividends The dividend 8.00 pps for the year declared in reflects the ended 31 March relation to the Company's 2020 (year ended year. The ability to 31 March 2019: Company targets deliver a 8.00 pps) a dividend of sustainable 8.00 pence per income stream Ordinary Share from its per annum. portfolio. However, given the current COVID-19 situation, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time in determining dividend payments. 10. Ongoing 1.34% Charges The Ongoing< 1.50% for the year The ratio of Charges ratio ended 31 March total provides a 2020 (year ended administration measure of 31 March 2019: and operating total costs 1.40%) costs expressed associated with as a percentage managing and of average NAV operating the throughout the Company, which year. includes the management fees due to the Investment Manager. The Investment Manager presents this measure to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit GBP3.65 before tax million/2.40 pps ('PBT') The PBT is an 8.00 pps indication of for the year PBT is a the ended 31 March profitability Company'sfinanc 2020 (year ended measure which ial performance 31 March 2019: considers the for the year in GBP15.54 Company's profit which its million/10.26 before the strategy is pps) payment of exercised. income tax. 12. Shareholder -17.89% Total Return This reflects 8.00% for the year The percentage the return seen ended 31 March change in the by shareholders 2020 (year ended share price on their 31 March 2019: assuming shareholdings 5.44%) dividends are through share reinvested to price movements purchase and dividends additional received. Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS 8.67 pps Earnings from This reflects 8.00 pps for the year core operational the Company's ended 31 March activities. A ability to 2020 (year ended key measure of a generate 31 March 2019: company's earnings from 8.07 pps) underlying the portfolio operating which underpins results from its dividends. property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 8 of the Financial Statements. Investment Manager's Report Economic Outlook The current outlook for the global and UK economy is heavily dependent on ever-changing assumptions made about the COVID-19 pandemic and related government policies. As such it is difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty and the reliance placed on any forecasts should be limited. KPMG forecasts published in May 2020 expect the UK economy to contract by 7.2% in 2020, recovering in 2021 with GDP growth reaching 6.1%. These forecasts predict a W-shaped recession with a relatively fast recovery, with economic activity and property values expected to be approaching normal levels by mid to late 2021. However, some forecasts predict a deeper and more prolonged downside and a weaker recovery. This is highly dependent on developments in containing the spread of the virus, which could include finding a vaccine. Property Outlook

It is expected that UK commercial property investment volumes will fall to levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis during Q2 and Q3 of 2020. The full impact of the current crisis is yet to become clear; but the recovery in the UK commercial property investment market will likely mirror that of the UK economy. Thereafter we expect certain characteristics of the market to return, potentially more forcefully than before. These include a polarisation of the market between the best and worst performing sectors, with occupier demand being driven by structural forces as much as by the health of the economy in general. A clear example of this has been the growth of online retail at the expense of physical stores, which has seen a divergence in the capital values of the retail and industrial warehousing sectors. Sector Outlook Industrial The sector has seen continued growth for a number of years thanks to the trend towards online shopping and therefore the increased need for warehousing and logistics units. This shift is expected to continue at an even faster pace than predicted prior to the pandemic as a result of social distancing forcing a change in shoppers' habits. This is being seen particularly in the grocery sector where growth of c 30% is expected in 2020 and has led to most grocery retailers needing to occupy additional warehouse space. Current changes to shopper behaviour are expected to lead to increased take up of online sales, as a percentage of total sales, over the medium to long term in all retail sectors which should lead to an increase in demand for warehousing. In terms of emerging trends, there is an expectation that the UK will begin to see an increase in localised production as a result of supply chain disruption seen during the pandemic. This could further increase demand for industrial accommodation but, unlike the above, would lead to increased take up outside of the currently favoured logistics sector in favour of more traditional manufacturing accommodation which has seen a decline in total stock over recent years. The industrial sector represents the portfolio's largest sector holding, with 48.18% of the valuation, which leaves the Company well-placed to benefit from structural changes going forward. Our focus is on assets with low capital values in locations with good accessibility from the national motorway network. Total return for the year from our industrial assets was 4.7%, slightly below benchmark, as the strong income return of 8.1% was offset by negative capital growth. Office The office sector on the whole has proven to be resilient, providing solid income and global flows of investment into the UK. We consider that development in most UK cities outside London has already peaked, which should help to maintain stable rental growth. However, the sector could see longer term structural changes as a result of the current lockdown. A prolonged period of working from home could lead to businesses changing to adopt more flexible working practices and reducing office space, putting pressure on the office market, especially for serviced office operators, and increasing the potential for office-to-residential conversions where viable. Our office assets represent the second largest sector holding, with 23.72% of the valuation. The focus has been on strong, regional centres and a preference for town or city centres rather than business park locations with weak surrounding amenity where demand has generally not kept up. This was the second strongest performing sector within the portfolio for the year relative to the benchmark, thanks to key asset management transactions adding significant capital value, achieving outperformance of 7.1%. Alternatives This is a sector in which AEW UK as Investment Manager have significant expertise and, up until the commencement of the current period of uncertainty, had continued to see compelling opportunities. The Company's alternatives holding comprises assets within the leisure and car parking sectors that have seen selected due to their defensive, value protection characteristics as well as their high income yield. As such, even if some occupation levels are negatively impacted as a result of the current pandemic, as is expected in the leisure sector, the value of assets held in these sectors is expected to be below their long term assessment of worth, particularly when considering their value for alternative uses. Assets held in alternative sectors comprise 15.74% of the 31 March 2020 valuation, of which 7.8% is within the leisure sector. As a whole, our alternatives assets provided the best return relative to the Benchmark over the year, achieving outperformance of 7.3%, which was driven by an income return of 9.3%. Retail The retail sector had been facing difficulties before the outbreak of COVID-19, due to the changing habits of consumers, namely the adoption of online shopping in preference to visiting outlets. These changes in shopping habits could well be accelerated by the outbreak and although we might see a surge in footfall once lockdown restrictions are lifted, this is unlikely to halt the long-term structural decline in the sector. Over time we expect to see opportunities for conversion of redundant retail space into alternative uses and consider our retail assets to be well positioned, with the majority located in town and city centres where there is healthy demand for competing uses. Retail represents the portfolio's smallest sector holding, with just 12.36% of the valuation, which somewhat mitigates the risk associated with the sector at a portfolio level. Our retail assets have performed weakly relative to the Benchmark, as strong Central London retail performance underpins the Benchmark performance to a great extent. The Company's strictly regional holdings have suffered significant valuation losses associated with the negative sentiment in the sector. Asset Management The Company completed the following material asset management transactions during the year: · Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford - During May 2019 a lease renewal was completed with Innovista International on a 3,000 sq ft office suite. The lease, which runs for a three year term, provides for a rent of GBP30,000 per annum and a tenant incentive equivalent to six months rent free. · Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - In June 2019, the Company completed a new letting to tenant CB Imports on 23,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation at this multi-let estate. The lease runs for a three year term and provides a rent of GBP79,750 per annum. No rental incentives were granted. Within the estate, three other lettings were completed during the year producing a total rental income of GBP41,750 per annum. This includes a February 2020 letting that the Company completed with Texlogistics Ltd at a rent of GBP33,250 per annum. The lease provides a five year term certain and no rental incentives were granted. Since purchase in early 2018, occupancy level has increased from 82% to 92%. Passing rent per sq ft has increased by 14%. · Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall - In September 2019, the Company completed the simultaneous surrender and re-letting of Unit 1, Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall. The rent received from the Industrial property will continue unchanged at GBP231,728 per annum however, the new lease provides for a term of eight years, compared to three years remaining under the previous lease. The incoming tenant will benefit from a nine month rent free period. · Knowles Lane, Bradford - In September 2019, the Company settled a rent review at this industrial property documenting a new passing rent of GBP182,500. This represents a 14% increase on the previous rent and which was ahead of the valuer's estimated rental value at the date of signing. · Cranbourne House, Basingstoke - In September 2019, a lease extension for a term of six months was completed with HFC Prestige Manufacturing in Basingstoke. Due to the short extension period, a rental level was agreed 46% ahead of the previous passing rent. The tenant has now agreed terms in principle with the Company for a further lease renewal. · Fargate, Sheffield - Following the CVA of Paperchase in early 2019, the tenant remains in full occupation of the 3,000 sq ft store and did not action a break option in October 2019. H Samuel renewed occupation of their 2,400 sq ft unit in September 2019 at nil rent but with a rolling break actionable by both landlord and tenant. · Lockwood Court, Leeds - During December 2019, the Company completed a new lease with tenant Harrogate Spring Water for a 10 year term on the 187,700 sq ft industrial unit. The new lease provides for a rent of GBP603,340 and mirrors the terms previously in place with tenant LWS Yorkshire Ltd, a logistics provider to Harrogate Spring Water. The new lease provides the Company with a significantly stronger tenant counterparty. · 225 Bath Street, Glasgow - In January 2020, the Company completed a new letting of 6,700 sq ft to SPS Doorguard Ltd. The lease provides a 10 year term with a tenant break option at year five and a rent of GBP92,250 per annum. The lease was granted with 18 months rent free. Within the same building the Company has been made aware of tenant Sedgwick's intention to vacate the premises in August 2020. Sedgwick currently occupy 21,100 sq ft and pay an annual rent of GBP284,275 per annum. We are exploring alternative uses for the building including student accommodation and residential. · 40 Queen Square, Bristol - During February 2020 a new letting of 1,300 sq ft was completed with existing tenant Candide Ltd. The letting of the un-refurbished suite proves a new high rental tone for the building of GBP27.14 per sq ft, 55% higher than the previous level of passing rent on this suite. The lease provides for a term of five years at a rent of GBP34,250 per annum with an incentive of half rent payable for the first 12 month period.

· Oak Park, Droitwich - In March 2020, the Company completed a lease renewal with tenant Egbert Taylor on 101,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation in this West Midlands location. The renewal takes the tenant's weighted average unexpired lease term from three years to five years at a combined rent of GBP500,000 per annum over two leases. We are exploring potential for higher value alternative uses on the site and as such, the new leases contain a landlord only break option every 18 months in order to provide access to the site if this is required in order to maximise value. · Pearl Assurance House, Nottingham - In March 2020, a reversionary lease was completed with Lakeland Ltd on a 4,300 sq ft retail unit fronting Wheeler Gate in the heart of Nottingham City Centre. The new lease provides a c. six year term. The lease also documents the rebasing of Lakeland's rent from GBP155,000 per annum to GBP90,000 per annum in line with its estimated rental value. · 2 Geddington Road, Corby - On 22 May 2020, the Company disposed of its asset at 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, delivering an IRR in excess of 30%. · Sandford House, Solihull - During June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with its existing tenant, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30% as well as providing for five yearly open market rent reviews and a tenant break option at year 10. The tenant intends to carry out a full refurbishment of the property over coming weeks requiring no capital payment by the Company either by way of refurbishment cost or capital incentive to the tenant. In addition, no rent free incentive has been granted to the tenant. Throughout its hold period the Company has so far received a net income yield from the asset in excess of 9% per annum against its purchase price of GBP5.4 million. Financial Results The Company's Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2020 was GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pps (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million or 98.61 pps). This is a decrease of 5.48 pps or 5.56% over the year, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: PPS NAV as at 1 April 2019 98.61 Change in fair value of investment property (6.14) Change in fair value of derivatives (0.09) Income earned for the year 11.70 Expenses and net finance costs for the year (3.02) Dividends paid (8.00) Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.07 NAV as at 30 September 2019 93.13 EPRA earnings per share for the year was 8.67 pps which, based on dividends paid of 8.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 108.38%. Financing As at 31 March 2020, the Company had a GBP60.0 million loan facility with RSBi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below: 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP51.50 million GBP50.00 million Gearing (Loan to GAV) 27.21% 25.30% Gearing (Loan to NAV) 34.83% 33.45% Interest rate 2.10% all-in 2.32% all-in (LIBOR + 1.4%) (LIBOR + 1.4%) Notional Value of Loan Balance 70.9% 73.0% Hedged On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility to increase the hard loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions), although the target gearing remains as set out in the Prospectus. The margin charged under the facility will be determined by the Company's Loan to NAV ratio as follows: Loan to NAV Margin (%) < 40% 1.40 40 - 45% 2.50 > 45% or at the Company's request* 2.00 * in these circumstances, certain conditions must be met, including the provision of security over a certain value of the Company's assets. The margin in effect has remained at 1.40% throughout the year. Financial covenants In April 2020, the Company reported the following in respect of its borrowing covenant tests: Limit 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Loan to NAV<55% 34.83% 33.45% Historical Interest Cover<5:1 7.0 10.7 Ratio Projected Interest Cover<5:1 10.1 11.1 Ratio Property Portfolio The Company has not made any acquisitions or disposals during the year. The following tables analyse the portfolio by sector and geographical area: Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2020 Gross Gross ERV Net Like- Like- Passi Passi ng ng renta renta l l (GBPpsf) rental for for incom incom like like e e (GBPm) (GBPpsf Area Vacancy WAULT ) income to rental rental break Number Valuation (sq by ERV (GBPm) of ft) growth* growth* assets (years) (GBPm) (%) ERV (GBPm) (GBP) % Sector Industrial 20 91.20 2,33 1.48 3.83 8.16 3.49 8.47 3.62 8.09 0.41 5.49 6,08 7 Offices 6 44.90 286, 9.09 3.12 3.41 11.89 4.28 14.94 3.37 0.17 5.30 776 Alternatives 3 29.80 164, 0.00 5.06 2.81 17.10 2.38 14.44 2.87 0.05 1.78 708 Standard 5 17.90 168, 7.09 3.94 2.30 13.61 1.78 10.51 2.49 -0.34 -12.02 Retail 917 Retail 1 5.50 51,0 0.00 4.01 0.61 11.96 0.51 10.09 0.61 0.00 0.00 Warehouse 21 Portfolio 35 189.30 3,00 3.68 4.26 17.29 5.75 17.42 5.79 17.43 0.29 1.71 7,50 9 Summary by Geographical Area as at 31 March 2020 Gross Gross ERV Net Like- Like- passi passi ng ng renta renta l l (GBPpsf) rental for for incom incom like like e e (GBPm) (GBPpsf Area Vacancy WAULT ) income to rental rental break Geographical Number Valuation (sq by ERV ERV (GBPm) Area of ft) (GBPm) growth* growth* assets (years) (GBPm) (%) (GBP) % Yorkshire 8 33.52 1,02 1.48 2.35 3.23 3.14 3.40 3.31 3.19 0.30 11.19 and 7,80 Humbersidea 1 South East 5 26.95 195, 9.30 4.12 2.59 13.24 2.28 11.67 2.64 -0.03 -1.12 545 Eastern 5 21.65 344, 0.00 3.08 1.90 5.51 2.10 6.10 1.89 0.02 1.07 885 South West 3 21.30 125, 0.00 2.80 1.73 13.82 1.77 14.14 1.68 0.02 1.20 004 West 4 19.20 398, 0.00 3.79 1.69 4.24 1.87 4.69 1.71 -0.11 -6.05 Midlands 140 East 2 19.15 80,5 0.00 2.39 1.85 23.01 1.50 18.59 1.83 -0.02 -1.08 Midlands 72 North West 4 14.18 302, 5.77 3.41 1.27 4.22 1.30 4.30 1.44 0.01 0.70 061 Wales 2 14.05 376, 0.00 9.08 1.24 3.31 1.29 3.44 1.31 0.00 0.00 138 Greater 1 10.60 71,7 0.00 11.62 0.96 13.40 0.75 10.45 1.01 0.05 5.21 London 20 Scotland 1 8.70 85,6 26.16 1.50 0.83 9.65 1.16 13.54 0.73 0.05 7.46 43 Portfolio 35 189.30 3,00 3.68 4.26 17.29 5.75 17.42 5.79 17.43 0.29 1.71 7,50 9 * Like-for-like rental growth is the growth in net rental income on properties owned throughout the current and previous periods under review.

Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5 - 10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham 6. 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5 - 10.0 Glasgow 7. Lockwood Court, Industrial Yorkshire and Leeds Humberside 5.0 - 7.5 8. Sanford House, Offices West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Solihull 9. Langthwaite Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Grange Humberside Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 10. Storeys Bar Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Road, Peterborough The Company's top 10 properties listed above comprise 49.7% of the total value of the portfolio. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) 11. Apollo Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Business Park, Basildon 12. Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn 13. Barnstaple Retail Warehouse South West 5.0 - 7.5 Retail Park 14. Euroway Industrial Yorkshire and Trading Humberside 5.0 - 7.5 Estate, Bradford 15. Above Bar Standard Retail South East 5.0 - 7.5 Street, Southampton 16. Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Crescent, Walsall 17. Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Droitwich 18. Excel 95, Industrial Wales<5.0 Deeside 19. Diamond Industrial Yorkshire and Business Park, Humberside <5.0 Wakefield 20. Commercial Standard Retail South East<5.0 Road, Portsmouth 21. Odeon Cinema, Other (Leisure) Eastern<5.0 Southend 22. Pearl Standard Retail East Midlands<5.0 Assurance House, Nottingham 23. Walkers Lane, Industrial North West<5.0 St. Helens 24. Cedar House, Offices South West<5.0 Gloucester 25. Cranbourne Industrial South East<5.0 House, Basingstoke 26. Brightside Industrial Yorkshire and Lane, Humberside <5.0 Sheffield 27. Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and Rotherham Humberside <5.0 28. Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern<5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon 29. Bank Hey Standard Retail North West<5.0 Street, Blackpool 30. Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Redditch 31. Clarke Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Milton Keynes 32. Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and Bradford Humberside <5.0 33. Vantage Point, Offices Eastern<5.0 Hemel Hempstead 34. Moorside Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Salford 35. Fargate and Standard Retail Yorkshire and Chapel Walk, Humberside <5.0 Sheffield Top 10 Tenants as at 31 March 2020 % of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1. GEFCO UK Industrial 2 Geddington 7.6 Limited Road, Corby 1,320 2. Plastipak UK Industrial Gresford 883 5.1 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham 832 4.8 3. The Government Sandford Secretary of body House, State Solihull and Cedar House, Gloucester 676 3.9 4. Ardagh Glass Industrial Langthwaite Limited Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 625 3.6 5. Mecca Bingo Leisure London East Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham 603 3.5 6. Harrogate Industrial Lockwood Spring Water Court, Leeds 600 3.5 7. HFC Prestige Industrial Cranbourne Manufacturin House, g Basingstoke 8. Odeon Leisure Odeon Cinema, 535 3.1 Cinemas Southend 9. Sports Retail Barnstaple 525 3.0 Direct Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 525 3.0 10. Wyndeham Industrial Storeys Bar Peterborough Road, Limited Peterborough The Company's top 10 tenants, listed above, represent 41.1% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Approximately GBP2.94 million of the Company's current contracted income stream is subject to an expiry or break within the 12 month period commencing 1 April 2020. Of this amount, GBP1.1 million (38%) is already subject to an agreed renewal in principle with a further GBP1.3 million (44%) where we are currently engaged in active renewal discussions and where tenants are expected to remain in occupation subject to agreeing final lease terms. We expect to engage further tenants in renewal discussion throughout the period. To date, tenants that have served notice to vacate within this period and have made clear that they intend to do so amount to c. GBP0.49 million (17%), the majority of which is attributed to Sedgwick in Glasgow (as noted in the Asset Management section) where the Company is exploring redevelopment for alternative use. Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') AEW UK Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the FCA as a full-scope AIFM and provides its services to the Company. The Company has appointed Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP ('Langham Hall') to act as the depositary to the Company, responsible for cash monitoring, asset verification and oversight of the Company. Information Disclosures under the AIFM Directive Under the AIFM Directive, the Company is required to make disclosures in relation to its leverage under the prescribed methodology of the Directive. Leverage The AIFM Directive prescribes two methods for evaluating leverage, namely the 'Gross Method' and the 'Commitment Method'. The Company's maximum and actual leverage levels are as per below: 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Leverage Gross Method Commitment Gross Commitment Exposure Method Method Method Maximum 140% 140% 140% 140% Limit Actual 128% 135% 132% 134% In accordance with the AIFM Directive, leverage is expressed as a percentage of the Company's exposure to its NAV and adjusted in line with the prescribed 'Gross' and 'Commitment' methods. The Gross method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions after deducting cash balances and without taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. The Commitment method is

