AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Summary Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')** of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019:GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps) · Rental income generated was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million) · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million) · Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps) · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps) · Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps) with a dividend cover of 108.38% · Cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 · The portfolio delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index, outperforming with a total return of 3.5% largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets, which generated a strong income return of 8.2% over the year · The portfolio has a high weighting towards the industrial sector which has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment · Since the year-end the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million delivering an IRR in excess of 30% Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented :?"We are pleased with the overall performance of the Company, which, for a second consecutive year, has improved its performance in EPRA EPS, while also achieving a dividend of 8 pence per share. The end of the financial year saw the outbreak of COVID-19 and the focus of the Board and Investment Manager has been on minimising the impact on the Company and stakeholders. We believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of ongoing asset management transactions are currently being negotiated by the Manager whose active management style is a principal feature of the Company's strategy seeking to maximise both income and capital returns to shareholders. With a number of these key discussions ongoing it is hoped that further value can be added." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian.Martin@liberum.com Gillian Martin +44 (0)20 3100 2217 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44(0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44(0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7939 694 437 Financial Highlights * Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). * Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million). * Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps). * EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps). * Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps). * Shareholder Total Return* for the year of -17.89% (year ended 31 March 2019: 5.44%). * The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 68.20 pps as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). * As at 31 March 2020, the Company had drawn GBP51.50 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 27.21% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2019: 25.30%) (see note 21 of the Financial Statements below). * The Company held cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2020, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP189.30 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer# and a historical cost of GBP197.12 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). * The Company acquired no properties during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: one property for GBP6.93 million). The Company made no disposals during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: two full disposals and two part disposals for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 3.68% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.99%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2020 was 91 (31 March 2019: 95). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 8.26% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.26 years to break (31 March 2019: 4.87 years) and 5.55 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 6.10 years). * Post year-end, in May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. * Post year-end, in June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Solihull office, Sandford House. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30%. * As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected. * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for definition of alternative performance measures. # The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in Note 10. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2020. As at 31 March 2020, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP189.30 million. The Company has improved its performance in terms of EPRA EPS for a second consecutive year; increasing from 8.07 pence for the prior year to 8.67 pence for the year under review. However, the end of this financial year brought an unprecedented period of uncertainty to the UK and global markets, which is ongoing as at the date of this report, as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This has negatively impacted the fair value of the Company's investment properties, which fell by GBP9.44 million during the year and consequently the Company's NAV per share, which fell by 5.56% for the year. The Company's shares are also trading at a discount to NAV, having briefly traded at a premium to NAV at the start of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the pandemic, the primary focus of the Board and Investment Manager has recently been on minimising the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its stakeholders. Business continuity measures in place are allowing the Board, the Investment Manager and the Company's service providers to continue to operate effectively. Immediately prior to the publication of this report, the Company had collected 84% of the rents due on 25 March 2020, however we are expecting collection rates to fall again for the June quarter, as tenants have been adversely affected by the period of lockdown. Amounts that remain outstanding are being pursued or are the matter of ongoing engagement between the Manager and the tenant. There are some tenants who are experiencing difficulties in the current environment and the Company is sympathetic to their situation. In these cases, the Company has agreed a payment plan where rental amounts can be fully recovered by the Company over coming periods. Unfortunately, there are a few larger tenants who have significant financial resources and the ability to pay who are refusing to do so or enter into dialogue. The Company shall be pursuing these tenants when legally able to do so and charging the full default interest rates per the lease agreements. To date, the Company has not granted any rent free periods to tenants where asset management gains were not also made. Although the full impact of COVID-19 on the UK economy and real estate market is yet to become clear, the Board considers the Company to be well positioned to withstand this period of uncertainty due to its cash resources and levels of headroom in respect of its loan covenants. The Board also

considers that the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over medium and long term horizons. This is expected to be the case due to the portfolio's high weighting towards the industrial sector which, despite the recent lockdown period, has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment. Furthermore, the Manager's value investment style which focuses on exploiting mispriced investment opportunities that are trading below their long term fundamental value is considered to create a defensive position in respect of capital preservation. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, there are a number of ongoing asset management transactions currently being negotiated by the Manager, as evidenced by the 15 year lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government that has now completed at the Company's premises in Solihull. The renewal documented a 30% increase in passing rent and is expected to result in significant value increase for the asset when the portfolio is revalued at the end of this month. The successful conclusion of this business plan at the current time, following on from the profitable sale of Corby in May, both highlight the durability of the Company's strategy during more volatile markets. The Board feels that the recent completion of these asset management transactions is a credit to the Investment Manager's active management style which is a principal feature of the Company's strategy. With a number of asset management discussions still ongoing it is hoped that both income and capital returns to shareholders can be maximised further. Since the year-end the Company has disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. The Board considers that the profitable sale represents a positive outcome to the Manager's business plan for the asset, particularly given wider market conditions at the time. The sale has delivered to the Company an IRR in excess of 30% due in part to the asset's net income yield of 10% against its purchase price produced throughout its hold period. Proceeds from the sale leave the company well placed to take advantage of investment opportunities that may arise over coming weeks and months as a result of the current economic environment. The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP7.00 million in February 2020 which has contributed to a healthy cash balance of GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020. This has since risen to GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 following the aforementioned disposal. AEW UK REIT plc Property Performance vs. Benchmark for 12 months to 31 March 2020 The Company's portfolio has again delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index ('the Benchmark'), outperforming the Benchmark with a total return of 3.5%. Total return was largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets generating a strong income return of 8.2% over the year. While capital growth was negative overall, the portfolio is defensively positioned in terms of geographical diversification and composition by sector. As at 31 March 2020, the portfolio valuation comprised just 12.4% of its value in retail assets and 7.8% in leisure which has helped to limit the potential downside arising from events that are affecting the wider economy and these sectors in particular. The Company's consistent income returns have enabled it to continue to pay quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per share throughout the year, meeting its target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. Dividends were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. The Investment Manager's active approach to asset management has resulted in a vacancy rate of just 3.68% which has been maintained below 4% for seven consecutive quarters up to and including the quarter ended 31 March 2020. However, given the problems that tenants are generally experiencing we are expecting vacancy rates to increase in the coming year. The Company's share price was 68.20 pence per share as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pence per share), representing a 26.77% discount to NAV. This reflects the declines experienced in the equity markets in general and specifically in real estate as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Financial Results Summary Year ended Year ended 31 March 2019 31 March 2020 Operating profit before fair value 14,472 13,524 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 5,072 17,226 Profit before tax (GBP'000) 3,652 15,544 Earnings Per Share (basic and 2.40 10.26 diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 8.67 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.40 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 93.13 98.61 EPRA Net Asset Value per share 93.12 98.51 (pence) Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP51.50 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing the following measures of gearing. Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 % % Loan to NAV 34.83 33.45 Gross Loan to GAV 27.21 25.30 Net Loan to GAV (deducts cash 21.99 24.37 balance from the outstanding loan value) The unexpired term of the facility was 3.6 years as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.10% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates and, as at the year end, had interest rate caps in effect with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 71% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has additional interest rate caps covering the remaining period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 23 October 2023. After the year-end, the Company replaced its existing caps covering this period, which capped the interest rate at 2.0% on a notional value of GBP49.51 million, with new caps covering the same period capping the interest rate at 1.0% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million. The Company paid a premium of GBP62,968. During October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the 'Loan to NAV' covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There were no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less of GAV, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Subsequent to the year-end, on the 26 May 2020, the Company announced that it had obtained consent from its lender, RBS International, to waive the interest cover tests within its loan agreement for July and October with the next proposed test date being January 2021. The lender also conveyed a willingness to review the position again in December based on circumstances prevailing. The Board considers this to have been prudent action in the current market environment. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target, which were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. It remains the Company's longer-term intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook is highly uncertain in the short term given the current outbreak of COVID-19. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration. Outlook The Board and Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. The Company has met its dividend target of 8.00 pps for the year, which was 108.38% covered by EPRA EPS. The outlook for the UK economy and real estate market still faces huge uncertainty and it is likely that the Company will see further reduced levels of rent collection in the near term, as tenants continue to feel the impact of lockdown restrictions on their cash flows. However, the Company is well placed to withstand these circumstances due to its healthy cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, as well as its diversified portfolio and low exposure to retail. It is hoped that the easing of lockdown measures will allow many businesses to resume some level of operations and kick start the economic recovery, eventually providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company. In the meantime, the Board will monitor closely the developing

situation in consideration of the Company's strategy and the Investment Manager will be working closely with tenants in order to minimise impact on the Company's income profile. Finally, I would like to remind investors that the Company will hold a continuation vote at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') to be held on 9 September 2020. Under the provision of the Company's Articles, the Board will propose an ordinary resolution that the Company continues its business as presently constituted. Together with my fellow Board members, and the Investment Manager, I would like to express my ongoing belief in the Company's Strategy and to express the confidence that we have for its future performance for the various reasons that are discussed herewith. The Board, as set out later within this report, therefore welcomes shareholder attendance at the AGM if it is appropriate to do so in light of current circumstances. Mark Burton Chairman 22 June 2020 Business Model and Strategy Introduction The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT and the Company intends to continue to do so. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Investment Restrictions The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: · the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; · the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50.00% of GAV. The 50.00% sector limit may be increased to 60.00% as part of the Investment Manager's efficient portfolio management whereby the Investment Manager determines it appropriate to pursue an attractive investment opportunity which could cause the 50.00% sector limit to be exceeded on a short-term basis pending a repositioning of the portfolio through a sale of assets or other means; · investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the time of investment, not exceed 20.00% of NAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of the NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund'). The Company disposed of its last remaining units in the Core Fund in May 2017 and it is not the current intention of the Directors to invest in the Core Fund; · the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and · if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35.00% of GAV. The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Group to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('CTA') (and the regulations made thereunder). The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy and will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. In the event of a breach of the investment policy and investment restrictions set out above, the Directors upon becoming aware of such breach will consider whether the breach is material, and if it is, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service. Any material change to the investment policy or investment restrictions of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders. Our Strategy As the ramifications of COVID-19 become clearer, it is possible that our strategy might adapt with prevailing market conditions, but for now we continue to follow our successful strategy since inception as below: The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities currently offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company supplements this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment, the focus is to invest in properties which: · typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.50 million and GBP15.00 million; · have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; · achieve across the whole portfolio an average weighted lease term of between three to six years remaining; · achieve, across the whole portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and · have potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings. The Company's strategy is focused on delivering enhanced returns from the smaller end (up to GBP15.00 million) of the UK commercial property market. The Company believes that there are currently pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties relative to the long-term pricing resulting in a significant yield advantage, which the Company aims to exploit. How we add value An Experienced Team The investment management team averages 20 years working together, reflecting stability and continuity. Value Investing The Investment Manager's investment philosophy is based on the principle of value investing. The Investment Manager looks to acquire assets with an income profile coupled with underlying characteristics that underpin long-term capital preservation. As value managers, the Investment Manager looks for assets where today's pricing may not correspond to long-term fundamentals. Active Asset Management The Investment Manager has an in-house team of dedicated asset managers with a strong focus on active asset management to enhance income and add value to commercial properties. Strategy in Action Driving rental growth Queen Square, Bristol · A letting completed during February 2020 proves a new high rental tone for the building of GBP27.14 per sq ft, a 55% increase above the previous passing rent for the suite. · The building has an occupancy level of 100% (54% at purchase in December 2015). During this time, growth of 66% has been achieved in value and 18% in income. Maintaining high occupancy levels Diamond Business Park, Wakefield · Since purchase in early 2018, occupancy level has increased from 82% to 92%. · Four lettings were completed during 2019 creating income of GBP125,000 per annum. · Passing rent has increased by 9% during the year. Lengthening income streams to boost net asset value Brockenhurst Crescent, Walsall · During September 2019, the Company completed a new lease extending the income stream from 3 to 8 years. · The rent remained the same with the concession of only 9 months rent free. · Valuation uplift of 3% was recorded on completion. Driving income levels above estimated rental value Knowles Lane, Bradford · In September 2019, the Company documented the settlement of a rent review representing a 14% increase on the previous rent and which was also ahead of the valuer's estimated rental value. Key Performance Indicators KPI AND RELEVANCE TO TARGET PERFORMANCE DEFINITION STRATEGY 1. EPRA NIY 8.26% A representation EPRA NIY is in 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 to the investor line with the (31 March 2019: of what their Company's 7.62%) initial net target dividend yield would be yield meaning at a that, after predetermined costs, the purchase price Company should after taking have the account of all ability to meet associated its target costs, e.g. void dividend costs and rent through free periods. property income. 2. True 8.04% Equivalent Yield A True 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 The average Equivalent (31 March 2019: weighted return Yield profile 7.94%) a property will in line with produce the Company's according target dividend yield shows that, after costs, the to the present Company should income and ERV have the assumptions, ability to meet assuming the its proposed income is dividend through property income. received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary 7.90% Yield

A Reversionary 7.50 - 10.00% at 31 March 2020 The expected Yield profile (31 March 2019: return the that is in line 7.75%) property will with an Initial Yield profile shows a potentially provide once sustainable rack-rented. income stream that can be used to meet dividends past the expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to 5.55 years expiry The Investment > 3 years at 31 March 2020 The average Manager (31 March 2019: lease term believes that 6.10 years) remaining to current market conditions present an opportunity expiry across whereby assets the portfolio, with a shorter weighted unexpired lease term are often mispriced. It is also the by contracted Investment rent. Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to 4.26 years break The Investment > 3 years at 31 March 2020 The average Manager (31 March 2019: lease term believes that 4.87 years) remaining to current market conditions present an opportunity break, across whereby assets the portfolio with a shorter weighted unexpired lease term are often mispriced. As such, it is in by contracted line with the rent. Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV GBP147.86 million NAV is the value Provides Increase year at 31 March 2020 of an entity's stakeholders (31 March 2019: assets with the most GBP149.46 million) relevant information on on year the fair value minus the value of the assets of its and liabilities liabilities. of the Company. 7. Leverage 27.21% (Loan to GAV) The Company 25% long term at 31 March 2020 The proportion utilises (31 March 2019: of our property borrowings to 25.30%) portfolio that enhance returns is funded by over the medium and 35% in borrowings. term. Borrowings will not exceed 35% of GAV advance of (measured at drawdown) with a long-term target of 25% a disposal or or less of GAV. capital raise 8. Vacant ERV 3.68% The space in the The Company's< 10.00% at 31 March 2020 property aim is to (31 March 2019: portfolio which minimise 2.99%) is currently vacancy of the unlet, as a properties. A low level of structural vacancy percentage of provides an the total ERV of opportunity for the portfolio. the Company to capture rental uplifts and manage the mix of tenants within a property. 9. Dividend 8.00 pps Dividends The dividend 8.00 pps for the year declared in reflects the ended 31 March relation to the Company's 2020 (year ended year. The ability to 31 March 2019: Company targets deliver a 8.00 pps) a dividend of sustainable 8.00 pence per income stream Ordinary Share from its per annum. portfolio. However, given the current COVID-19 situation, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time in determining dividend payments. 10. Ongoing 1.34% Charges The Ongoing< 1.50% for the year The ratio of Charges ratio ended 31 March total provides a 2020 (year ended administration measure of 31 March 2019: and operating total costs 1.40%) costs expressed associated with as a percentage managing and of average NAV operating the throughout the Company, which year. includes the management fees due to the Investment Manager. The Investment Manager presents this measure to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit GBP3.65 before tax million/2.40 pps ('PBT') The PBT is an 8.00 pps indication of for the year PBT is a the ended 31 March profitability Company'sfinanc 2020 (year ended measure which ial performance 31 March 2019: considers the for the year in GBP15.54 Company's profit which its million/10.26 before the strategy is pps) payment of exercised. income tax. 12. Shareholder -17.89% Total Return This reflects 8.00% for the year The percentage the return seen ended 31 March change in the by shareholders 2020 (year ended share price on their 31 March 2019: assuming shareholdings 5.44%) dividends are through share reinvested to price movements purchase and dividends additional received. Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS 8.67 pps Earnings from This reflects 8.00 pps for the year core operational the Company's ended 31 March activities. A ability to 2020 (year ended key measure of a generate 31 March 2019: company's earnings from 8.07 pps) underlying the portfolio operating which underpins results from its dividends. property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 8 of the Financial Statements. Investment Manager's Report Economic Outlook The current outlook for the global and UK economy is heavily dependent on ever-changing assumptions made about the COVID-19 pandemic and related government policies. As such it is difficult to forecast with any degree of certainty and the reliance placed on any forecasts should be limited. KPMG forecasts published in May 2020 expect the UK economy to contract by 7.2% in 2020, recovering in 2021 with GDP growth reaching 6.1%. These forecasts predict a W-shaped recession with a relatively fast recovery, with economic activity and property values expected to be approaching normal levels by mid to late 2021. However, some forecasts predict a deeper and more prolonged downside and a weaker recovery. This is highly dependent on developments in containing the spread of the virus, which could include finding a vaccine. Property Outlook

It is expected that UK commercial property investment volumes will fall to levels last seen during the 2008 financial crisis during Q2 and Q3 of 2020. The full impact of the current crisis is yet to become clear; but the recovery in the UK commercial property investment market will likely mirror that of the UK economy. Thereafter we expect certain characteristics of the market to return, potentially more forcefully than before. These include a polarisation of the market between the best and worst performing sectors, with occupier demand being driven by structural forces as much as by the health of the economy in general. A clear example of this has been the growth of online retail at the expense of physical stores, which has seen a divergence in the capital values of the retail and industrial warehousing sectors. Sector Outlook Industrial The sector has seen continued growth for a number of years thanks to the trend towards online shopping and therefore the increased need for warehousing and logistics units. This shift is expected to continue at an even faster pace than predicted prior to the pandemic as a result of social distancing forcing a change in shoppers' habits. This is being seen particularly in the grocery sector where growth of c 30% is expected in 2020 and has led to most grocery retailers needing to occupy additional warehouse space. Current changes to shopper behaviour are expected to lead to increased take up of online sales, as a percentage of total sales, over the medium to long term in all retail sectors which should lead to an increase in demand for warehousing. In terms of emerging trends, there is an expectation that the UK will begin to see an increase in localised production as a result of supply chain disruption seen during the pandemic. This could further increase demand for industrial accommodation but, unlike the above, would lead to increased take up outside of the currently favoured logistics sector in favour of more traditional manufacturing accommodation which has seen a decline in total stock over recent years. The industrial sector represents the portfolio's largest sector holding, with 48.18% of the valuation, which leaves the Company well-placed to benefit from structural changes going forward. Our focus is on assets with low capital values in locations with good accessibility from the national motorway network. Total return for the year from our industrial assets was 4.7%, slightly below benchmark, as the strong income return of 8.1% was offset by negative capital growth. Office The office sector on the whole has proven to be resilient, providing solid income and global flows of investment into the UK. We consider that development in most UK cities outside London has already peaked, which should help to maintain stable rental growth. However, the sector could see longer term structural changes as a result of the current lockdown. A prolonged period of working from home could lead to businesses changing to adopt more flexible working practices and reducing office space, putting pressure on the office market, especially for serviced office operators, and increasing the potential for office-to-residential conversions where viable. Our office assets represent the second largest sector holding, with 23.72% of the valuation. The focus has been on strong, regional centres and a preference for town or city centres rather than business park locations with weak surrounding amenity where demand has generally not kept up. This was the second strongest performing sector within the portfolio for the year relative to the benchmark, thanks to key asset management transactions adding significant capital value, achieving outperformance of 7.1%. Alternatives This is a sector in which AEW UK as Investment Manager have significant expertise and, up until the commencement of the current period of uncertainty, had continued to see compelling opportunities. The Company's alternatives holding comprises assets within the leisure and car parking sectors that have seen selected due to their defensive, value protection characteristics as well as their high income yield. As such, even if some occupation levels are negatively impacted as a result of the current pandemic, as is expected in the leisure sector, the value of assets held in these sectors is expected to be below their long term assessment of worth, particularly when considering their value for alternative uses. Assets held in alternative sectors comprise 15.74% of the 31 March 2020 valuation, of which 7.8% is within the leisure sector. As a whole, our alternatives assets provided the best return relative to the Benchmark over the year, achieving outperformance of 7.3%, which was driven by an income return of 9.3%. Retail The retail sector had been facing difficulties before the outbreak of COVID-19, due to the changing habits of consumers, namely the adoption of online shopping in preference to visiting outlets. These changes in shopping habits could well be accelerated by the outbreak and although we might see a surge in footfall once lockdown restrictions are lifted, this is unlikely to halt the long-term structural decline in the sector. Over time we expect to see opportunities for conversion of redundant retail space into alternative uses and consider our retail assets to be well positioned, with the majority located in town and city centres where there is healthy demand for competing uses. Retail represents the portfolio's smallest sector holding, with just 12.36% of the valuation, which somewhat mitigates the risk associated with the sector at a portfolio level. Our retail assets have performed weakly relative to the Benchmark, as strong Central London retail performance underpins the Benchmark performance to a great extent. The Company's strictly regional holdings have suffered significant valuation losses associated with the negative sentiment in the sector. Asset Management The Company completed the following material asset management transactions during the year: · Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford - During May 2019 a lease renewal was completed with Innovista International on a 3,000 sq ft office suite. The lease, which runs for a three year term, provides for a rent of GBP30,000 per annum and a tenant incentive equivalent to six months rent free. · Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - In June 2019, the Company completed a new letting to tenant CB Imports on 23,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation at this multi-let estate. The lease runs for a three year term and provides a rent of GBP79,750 per annum. No rental incentives were granted. Within the estate, three other lettings were completed during the year producing a total rental income of GBP41,750 per annum. This includes a February 2020 letting that the Company completed with Texlogistics Ltd at a rent of GBP33,250 per annum. The lease provides a five year term certain and no rental incentives were granted. Since purchase in early 2018, occupancy level has increased from 82% to 92%. Passing rent per sq ft has increased by 14%. · Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall - In September 2019, the Company completed the simultaneous surrender and re-letting of Unit 1, Brockhurst Crescent, Walsall. The rent received from the Industrial property will continue unchanged at GBP231,728 per annum however, the new lease provides for a term of eight years, compared to three years remaining under the previous lease. The incoming tenant will benefit from a nine month rent free period. · Knowles Lane, Bradford - In September 2019, the Company settled a rent review at this industrial property documenting a new passing rent of GBP182,500. This represents a 14% increase on the previous rent and which was ahead of the valuer's estimated rental value at the date of signing. · Cranbourne House, Basingstoke - In September 2019, a lease extension for a term of six months was completed with HFC Prestige Manufacturing in Basingstoke. Due to the short extension period, a rental level was agreed 46% ahead of the previous passing rent. The tenant has now agreed terms in principle with the Company for a further lease renewal. · Fargate, Sheffield - Following the CVA of Paperchase in early 2019, the tenant remains in full occupation of the 3,000 sq ft store and did not action a break option in October 2019. H Samuel renewed occupation of their 2,400 sq ft unit in September 2019 at nil rent but with a rolling break actionable by both landlord and tenant. · Lockwood Court, Leeds - During December 2019, the Company completed a new lease with tenant Harrogate Spring Water for a 10 year term on the 187,700 sq ft industrial unit. The new lease provides for a rent of GBP603,340 and mirrors the terms previously in place with tenant LWS Yorkshire Ltd, a logistics provider to Harrogate Spring Water. The new lease provides the Company with a significantly stronger tenant counterparty. · 225 Bath Street, Glasgow - In January 2020, the Company completed a new letting of 6,700 sq ft to SPS Doorguard Ltd. The lease provides a 10 year term with a tenant break option at year five and a rent of GBP92,250 per annum. The lease was granted with 18 months rent free. Within the same building the Company has been made aware of tenant Sedgwick's intention to vacate the premises in August 2020. Sedgwick currently occupy 21,100 sq ft and pay an annual rent of GBP284,275 per annum. We are exploring alternative uses for the building including student accommodation and residential. · 40 Queen Square, Bristol - During February 2020 a new letting of 1,300 sq ft was completed with existing tenant Candide Ltd. The letting of the un-refurbished suite proves a new high rental tone for the building of GBP27.14 per sq ft, 55% higher than the previous level of passing rent on this suite. The lease provides for a term of five years at a rent of GBP34,250 per annum with an incentive of half rent payable for the first 12 month period.

· Oak Park, Droitwich - In March 2020, the Company completed a lease renewal with tenant Egbert Taylor on 101,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation in this West Midlands location. The renewal takes the tenant's weighted average unexpired lease term from three years to five years at a combined rent of GBP500,000 per annum over two leases. We are exploring potential for higher value alternative uses on the site and as such, the new leases contain a landlord only break option every 18 months in order to provide access to the site if this is required in order to maximise value. · Pearl Assurance House, Nottingham - In March 2020, a reversionary lease was completed with Lakeland Ltd on a 4,300 sq ft retail unit fronting Wheeler Gate in the heart of Nottingham City Centre. The new lease provides a c. six year term. The lease also documents the rebasing of Lakeland's rent from GBP155,000 per annum to GBP90,000 per annum in line with its estimated rental value. · 2 Geddington Road, Corby - On 22 May 2020, the Company disposed of its asset at 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, delivering an IRR in excess of 30%. · Sandford House, Solihull - During June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with its existing tenant, the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30% as well as providing for five yearly open market rent reviews and a tenant break option at year 10. The tenant intends to carry out a full refurbishment of the property over coming weeks requiring no capital payment by the Company either by way of refurbishment cost or capital incentive to the tenant. In addition, no rent free incentive has been granted to the tenant. Throughout its hold period the Company has so far received a net income yield from the asset in excess of 9% per annum against its purchase price of GBP5.4 million. Financial Results The Company's Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2020 was GBP147.86 million or 93.13 pps (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million or 98.61 pps). This is a decrease of 5.48 pps or 5.56% over the year, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: PPS NAV as at 1 April 2019 98.61 Change in fair value of investment property (6.14) Change in fair value of derivatives (0.09) Income earned for the year 11.70 Expenses and net finance costs for the year (3.02) Dividends paid (8.00) Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.07 NAV as at 30 September 2019 93.13 EPRA earnings per share for the year was 8.67 pps which, based on dividends paid of 8.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 108.38%. Financing As at 31 March 2020, the Company had a GBP60.0 million loan facility with RSBi, in place until October 2023, the details of which are presented below: 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP51.50 million GBP50.00 million Gearing (Loan to GAV) 27.21% 25.30% Gearing (Loan to NAV) 34.83% 33.45% Interest rate 2.10% all-in 2.32% all-in (LIBOR + 1.4%) (LIBOR + 1.4%) Notional Value of Loan Balance 70.9% 73.0% Hedged On 9 October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility to increase the hard loan to NAV covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions), although the target gearing remains as set out in the Prospectus. The margin charged under the facility will be determined by the Company's Loan to NAV ratio as follows: Loan to NAV Margin (%) < 40% 1.40 40 - 45% 2.50 > 45% or at the Company's request* 2.00 * in these circumstances, certain conditions must be met, including the provision of security over a certain value of the Company's assets. The margin in effect has remained at 1.40% throughout the year. Financial covenants In April 2020, the Company reported the following in respect of its borrowing covenant tests: Limit 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Loan to NAV<55% 34.83% 33.45% Historical Interest Cover<5:1 7.0 10.7 Ratio Projected Interest Cover<5:1 10.1 11.1 Ratio Property Portfolio The Company has not made any acquisitions or disposals during the year. The following tables analyse the portfolio by sector and geographical area: Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2020 Gross Gross ERV Net Like- Like- Passi Passi ng ng renta renta l l (GBPpsf) rental for for incom incom like like e e (GBPm) (GBPpsf Area Vacancy WAULT ) income to rental rental break Number Valuation (sq by ERV (GBPm) of ft) growth* growth* assets (years) (GBPm) (%) ERV (GBPm) (GBP) % Sector Industrial 20 91.20 2,33 1.48 3.83 8.16 3.49 8.47 3.62 8.09 0.41 5.49 6,08 7 Offices 6 44.90 286, 9.09 3.12 3.41 11.89 4.28 14.94 3.37 0.17 5.30 776 Alternatives 3 29.80 164, 0.00 5.06 2.81 17.10 2.38 14.44 2.87 0.05 1.78 708 Standard 5 17.90 168, 7.09 3.94 2.30 13.61 1.78 10.51 2.49 -0.34 -12.02 Retail 917 Retail 1 5.50 51,0 0.00 4.01 0.61 11.96 0.51 10.09 0.61 0.00 0.00 Warehouse 21 Portfolio 35 189.30 3,00 3.68 4.26 17.29 5.75 17.42 5.79 17.43 0.29 1.71 7,50 9 Summary by Geographical Area as at 31 March 2020 Gross Gross ERV Net Like- Like- passi passi ng ng renta renta l l (GBPpsf) rental for for incom incom like like e e (GBPm) (GBPpsf Area Vacancy WAULT ) income to rental rental break Geographical Number Valuation (sq by ERV ERV (GBPm) Area of ft) (GBPm) growth* growth* assets (years) (GBPm) (%) (GBP) % Yorkshire 8 33.52 1,02 1.48 2.35 3.23 3.14 3.40 3.31 3.19 0.30 11.19 and 7,80 Humbersidea 1 South East 5 26.95 195, 9.30 4.12 2.59 13.24 2.28 11.67 2.64 -0.03 -1.12 545 Eastern 5 21.65 344, 0.00 3.08 1.90 5.51 2.10 6.10 1.89 0.02 1.07 885 South West 3 21.30 125, 0.00 2.80 1.73 13.82 1.77 14.14 1.68 0.02 1.20 004 West 4 19.20 398, 0.00 3.79 1.69 4.24 1.87 4.69 1.71 -0.11 -6.05 Midlands 140 East 2 19.15 80,5 0.00 2.39 1.85 23.01 1.50 18.59 1.83 -0.02 -1.08 Midlands 72 North West 4 14.18 302, 5.77 3.41 1.27 4.22 1.30 4.30 1.44 0.01 0.70 061 Wales 2 14.05 376, 0.00 9.08 1.24 3.31 1.29 3.44 1.31 0.00 0.00 138 Greater 1 10.60 71,7 0.00 11.62 0.96 13.40 0.75 10.45 1.01 0.05 5.21 London 20 Scotland 1 8.70 85,6 26.16 1.50 0.83 9.65 1.16 13.54 0.73 0.05 7.46 43 Portfolio 35 189.30 3,00 3.68 4.26 17.29 5.75 17.42 5.79 17.43 0.29 1.71 7,50 9 * Like-for-like rental growth is the growth in net rental income on properties owned throughout the current and previous periods under review.

These properties had a value of GBP181.95 million as at 31 March 2020, as assessed by Knight Frank. Properties by Market Value as at 31 March 2020 Sector weighting by passing rent - high industrial weighting and low exposure to retail Sector Percentage Industrial 48.2 Offices 23.7 Alternatives 15.7 Standard retail 9.5 Retail Warehouse 2.9 Geographical weighting by valuation - highly diversified across the UK Region Percentage Yorkshire & Humberside 17.7 South East 14.2 Eastern 11.5 South West 11.3 West Midlands 10.1 East Midlands 10.1 North West 7.5 Wales 7.4 Greater London 5.6 Scotland 4.6 Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) Top ten: 1. 2 Geddington Other (Car East Midlands 10.0 - 15.0 Road, Corby parking) 2. 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0 - 15.0 Bristol 3. Eastpoint Offices South East 10.0 - 15.0 Business Park, Oxford 4. London East Other (Leisure) Greater Leisure Park, London Dagenham 10.0 - 15.0 5. Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5 - 10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham 6. 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5 - 10.0 Glasgow 7. Lockwood Court, Industrial Yorkshire and Leeds Humberside 5.0 - 7.5 8. Sanford House, Offices West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Solihull 9. Langthwaite Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Grange Humberside Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 10. Storeys Bar Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Road, Peterborough The Company's top 10 properties listed above comprise 49.7% of the total value of the portfolio. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) 11. Apollo Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Business Park, Basildon 12. Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn 13. Barnstaple Retail Warehouse South West 5.0 - 7.5 Retail Park 14. Euroway Industrial Yorkshire and Trading Humberside 5.0 - 7.5 Estate, Bradford 15. Above Bar Standard Retail South East 5.0 - 7.5 Street, Southampton 16. Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Crescent, Walsall 17. Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Droitwich 18. Excel 95, Industrial Wales<5.0 Deeside 19. Diamond Industrial Yorkshire and Business Park, Humberside <5.0 Wakefield 20. Commercial Standard Retail South East<5.0 Road, Portsmouth 21. Odeon Cinema, Other (Leisure) Eastern<5.0 Southend 22. Pearl Standard Retail East Midlands<5.0 Assurance House, Nottingham 23. Walkers Lane, Industrial North West<5.0 St. Helens 24. Cedar House, Offices South West<5.0 Gloucester 25. Cranbourne Industrial South East<5.0 House, Basingstoke 26. Brightside Industrial Yorkshire and Lane, Humberside <5.0 Sheffield 27. Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and Rotherham Humberside <5.0 28. Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern<5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon 29. Bank Hey Standard Retail North West<5.0 Street, Blackpool 30. Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Redditch 31. Clarke Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Milton Keynes 32. Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and Bradford Humberside <5.0 33. Vantage Point, Offices Eastern<5.0 Hemel Hempstead 34. Moorside Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Salford 35. Fargate and Standard Retail Yorkshire and Chapel Walk, Humberside <5.0 Sheffield Top 10 Tenants as at 31 March 2020 % of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1. GEFCO UK Industrial 2 Geddington 7.6 Limited Road, Corby 1,320 2. Plastipak UK Industrial Gresford 883 5.1 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham 832 4.8 3. The Government Sandford Secretary of body House, State Solihull and Cedar House, Gloucester 676 3.9 4. Ardagh Glass Industrial Langthwaite Limited Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 625 3.6 5. Mecca Bingo Leisure London East Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham 603 3.5 6. Harrogate Industrial Lockwood Spring Water Court, Leeds 600 3.5 7. HFC Prestige Industrial Cranbourne Manufacturin House, g Basingstoke 8. Odeon Leisure Odeon Cinema, 535 3.1 Cinemas Southend 9. Sports Retail Barnstaple 525 3.0 Direct Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 525 3.0 10. Wyndeham Industrial Storeys Bar Peterborough Road, Limited Peterborough The Company's top 10 tenants, listed above, represent 41.1% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Approximately GBP2.94 million of the Company's current contracted income stream is subject to an expiry or break within the 12 month period commencing 1 April 2020. Of this amount, GBP1.1 million (38%) is already subject to an agreed renewal in principle with a further GBP1.3 million (44%) where we are currently engaged in active renewal discussions and where tenants are expected to remain in occupation subject to agreeing final lease terms. We expect to engage further tenants in renewal discussion throughout the period. To date, tenants that have served notice to vacate within this period and have made clear that they intend to do so amount to c. GBP0.49 million (17%), the majority of which is attributed to Sedgwick in Glasgow (as noted in the Asset Management section) where the Company is exploring redevelopment for alternative use. Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') AEW UK Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the FCA as a full-scope AIFM and provides its services to the Company. The Company has appointed Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP ('Langham Hall') to act as the depositary to the Company, responsible for cash monitoring, asset verification and oversight of the Company. Information Disclosures under the AIFM Directive Under the AIFM Directive, the Company is required to make disclosures in relation to its leverage under the prescribed methodology of the Directive. Leverage The AIFM Directive prescribes two methods for evaluating leverage, namely the 'Gross Method' and the 'Commitment Method'. The Company's maximum and actual leverage levels are as per below: 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Leverage Gross Method Commitment Gross Commitment Exposure Method Method Method Maximum 140% 140% 140% 140% Limit Actual 128% 135% 132% 134% In accordance with the AIFM Directive, leverage is expressed as a percentage of the Company's exposure to its NAV and adjusted in line with the prescribed 'Gross' and 'Commitment' methods. The Gross method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions after deducting cash balances and without taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. The Commitment method is

representative of the sum of the Company's positions without deducting cash balances and taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. For the purposes of evaluating the methods above, the Company's positions primarily reflect its current borrowings and NAV. Remuneration The AIFM has adopted a Remuneration Policy which accords with the principles established by AIFMD. AIFMD Remuneration Code Staff includes the members of the AIFM's Management Committee, those performing Control Functions, Department Heads, Risk Takers and other members of staff that exert material influence on the AIFM's risk profile or the AIFs it manages. Staff are remunerated in accordance with the key principles of the firm's remuneration policy, which include 1) promoting sound risk management; 2) supporting sustainable business plans; 3) remuneration being linked to non-financial criteria for Control Function staff; 4) incentivise staff performance over long periods of time; 5) award guaranteed variable remuneration only in exceptional circumstances; and 6) having an appropriate balance between fixed and variable remuneration. As required under section 'Fund 3.3.5.R(5)' of the Investment Fund Sourcebook, the following information is provided in respect of remuneration paid by the AIFM to its staff for the year ended 31 December 2019. Year ended 31 December 2019 Total remuneration paid to employees during financial year: a) remuneration, including, where relevant, any GBP2,920,641 carried interest paid by the AIFM b) the number of beneficiaries 29 The aggregate amount of remuneration of the AIFM Remuneration Code staff, broken down by: a) senior management GBP738,634 b) members of staff GBP2,182,007 Fixed Variable Total remuneration remuneration remuneration Senior management GBP658,634 GBP80,000 GBP738,634 Staff GBP1,542,947 GBP639,060 GBP2,182,007 Total GBP2,201,581 GBP719,060 GBP2,920,641 Fixed remuneration comprises basic salaries and variable remuneration comprises bonuses. AEW UK Investment Management LLP 22 June 2020 Principal Risks and Uncertainties The Company's assets consist primarily of UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also to the particular circumstances of the individual properties and the tenants within the properties. The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's ongoing risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. Twice each year, the Board undertakes a risk review with the assistance of the Audit Committee, to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the Investment Manager and other service providers' risk management and internal control processes. The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. An analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties is set out below. This does not purport to be exhaustive as some risks are not yet known and some risks are currently not deemed material but could turn out to be material in the future. Principal risks and How risk is managed Risk assessment their potential impact REAL ESTATE RISKS 1. Property market Any property market The Company has investment Probability: recession or future restrictions in place to High deterioration in the invest and manage its property market assets with the objective could, inter alia, of spreading and (i) cause the mitigating risk. Impact: High Company to realise its investments at lower valuations; and (ii) delay the Movement: timings of the Increase Company's realisations. These risks could have a material adverse effect on the ability of the Company to achieve its investment objective. 2. Property valuation The Company uses an Probability: Property and independent external High property-related valuer (Knight Frank LLP) assets are to value the properties at inherently difficult fair value in accordance to value due to the with accepted RICS Impact: Low to individual nature of appraisal and valuation Moderate each property. standards. Movement: Increase There may be an adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the price of Ordinary Shares in cases where properties are sold whose valuations have previously been materially overstated. The report of the valuer on the property valuations as at 31 March 2020 contains a material valuation uncertainty clause due to COVID-19 and its unknown impact at that point in time as shown in note 10 of the financial statements. 3. Tenant default Failure by tenants Comprehensive due Probability: to fulfil their diligence is undertaken on High rental obligations all new tenants. Tenant could affect the covenant checks are income that the carried out on all new properties earn and tenants where a default Impact: High the ability of the would have a significant Company to pay impact. dividends to its shareholders. Movement: Increase Asset management team conducts ongoing monitoring and liaison with tenants to manage potential bad debt risk. 4. Asset management initiatives Costs incurred on asset Probability: Asset management management initiatives are Low initiatives, such as closely monitored against refurbishment works, budgets and reviewed in may prove to be more regular presentations to extensive, expensive the Investment Management Impact: Low and take longer than Committee of the anticipated. Cost Investment Manager. overruns may have a material adverse Movement: No effect on the change Company's profitability, the NAV and the share price. 5. Due diligence Due diligence may The Company's due Probability: not identify all the diligence relies on work Low risks and (such as legal reports on liabilities in title, property respect of an valuations, environmental acquisition and building surveys) Impact: (including any outsourced to third Moderate environmental, parties who have expertise structural or in their areas. Such third operational defects) parties have professional that may lead to a indemnity cover in place. Movement: No material adverse change effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the price of the Company's Ordinary Shares. 6. Fall in rental rates The Company builds a Probability: Rental rates may be diversified property and Moderate to adversely affected tenant base with High by general UK subsequent monitoring of economic conditions concentration to and other factors individual occupiers (top that depress rental 10 tenants) and sectors Impact: rates, including (geographical and sector Moderate to local factors exposure). High relating to particular properties/locations (such as increased Movement: competition). Increase The Investment Manager holds quarterly meetings with its Investment Strategy Committee and regularly meets the Board Any fall in the of Directors to assess rental rates for the whether any changes in the Company's properties market present risks that may have a material should be addressed in the adverse effect on Company's strategy. the Company's profitability, the NAV, the price of the Ordinary Shares and the Company's ability to meet interest and capital repayments on any debt facilities. FINANCIAL RISKS 7. Breach of borrowing covenants The Company monitors the Probability: The Company has use of borrowings on an Low to Moderate entered into a term ongoing basis through credit facility. weekly cash flow forecasting and quarterly risk monitoring to monitor Impact: High financial covenants. Movement: No

change Material adverse changes in valuations and net income may lead to breaches in the LTV and interest cover ratio covenants. 8. Interest rate rises The Company uses interest Probability: The Company's caps on a significant Moderate to borrowings through a notional value of the loan High term credit facility to mitigate the adverse are subject to impact of possible interest rate risk interest rate rises. through changing Impact: Low LIBOR rates. Any increases in LIBOR rates may have an adverse effect on Movement: the Company's Decrease ability to pay dividends. The Investment Manager and Board of Directors monitor the level of hedging and interest rate movements to ensure that the risk is managed appropriately. 9. Availability and cost of debt The Company maintains a Probability: The term credit good relationship with the Low to Moderate facility expires in bank providing the term October 2023. In the credit facility. event that RBSi does not renew the Impact: High facility, the Company may need to sell assets to repay the outstanding Movement: loan. Any increase Increase in the financing The Company monitors the costs of the projected usage and facility on renewal covenants of the credit would adversely facility on a quarterly impact on the basis. Company's profitability. CORPORATE RISKS 10. Use of service providers The performance of service Probability: The Company has no providers in conjunction Moderate employees and is with their service level Impact: reliant upon the agreements is monitored Moderate performance of third via regular calls and party service face-to-face meetings and providers. the use of key performance indicators, where Movement: relevant. Increase Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company. 11. Dependence on the Investment Manager The Investment Manager has Probability: endeavoured to ensure that Moderate The Investment the principal members of Impact: Manager is its management team are Moderate to responsible for suitably incentivised. High providing investment management services to the Company. Movement: Increase The future ability of the Company to successfully pursue its investment objective and investment policy may, among other things, depend on the ability of the Investment Manager to retain its existing staff and/or to recruit individuals of similar experience and calibre. 12. Ability to meet objectives The Company has an Probability: The Company may not investment policy to High meet its investment achieve a balanced objective to deliver portfolio with a an attractive total diversified asset and return to tenant base. The Company Impact: High shareholders from also has investment investing restrictions in place to predominantly in a limit exposure to portfolio of smaller potential risk factors. Movement: commercial These factors mitigate the Increase properties in the risk of fluctuations in United Kingdom. returns. Poor relative total return performance may lead to an adverse reputational impact that affects the Company's ability to raise new capital. TAXATION RISKS 13. Company REIT status The Company monitors REIT Probability: The Company has a UK compliance through the Low REIT status that Investment Manager on provides a acquisitions; the tax-efficient Administrator on asset and corporate structure. distribution levels; the Impact: High Registrar and Broker on shareholdings and the use of third-party tax advisers to monitor REIT Movement: No compliance requirements. change If the Company fails to remain a REIT for UK tax purposes, its profits and gains will be subject to UK corporation tax. Any change to the tax status or UK tax legislation could impact on the Company's ability to achieve its investment objectives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. 14. POLITICAL/ECONOMIC RISKS Political and The Board considers the Probability: macroeconomic events impact of political and High present risks to the macroeconomic events when real estate and reviewing strategy. financial markets that affect the Impact: High Company and the business of its tenants. The level of uncertainty that Movement: such events bring Increase has been highlighted in recent times, most pertinently following the EU referendum vote (Brexit) in June 2016. EMERGING RISKS The economic The Manager is in close Probability: disruption arising contact with tenants. The Definite from the COVID-19 Manager has put in place virus could impact social distancing measures rental income as advised by the UK receipts from government. The Manager Impact: High tenants, the ability has maintained a close to access funding at relationship with RBSi to competitive rates, ensure continuing dialogue maintain the around covenants. Movement: This Company's dividend was an policy and its unprecedented adherence to the and unforeseen HMRC REIT regime, risk. The particularly if the Company UK government continues to restrictions are in work closely place for a with all prolonged period. parties through this disruptive period. Stakeholder Engagement s172 Statement The Directors' overarching duty is to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders, having regard to the interests of its stakeholders, as set out in section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 (the 'Act'). The Directors have considered each aspect of this section of the Act and consider that the information set out below is particularly relevant in the context of the Company's business as an externally managed investment company which does not have any employees or suppliers. We set out in the table below our key stakeholders, the nature of their relationship with the Company and Board, their key interests and how we engage with those stakeholders. Our relationships with stakeholders are factored into Board discussions and decisions made by the Board will consider the impact on the stakeholders, in accordance with s172 of the Act. Stakeholder Interests Engagement Investors Our shareholders are - Sustainable - AGM, Annual Report, impacted directly by growth of the regulatory the financial Company and announcements performance of the achieving target Company through returns dividends and share price movements. - Quarterly update report and other key - Good information published relationship with on the website They also play an the Company and important role in Board monitoring the governance of the Company. - Roadshows, meetings and - Effective structure and control presentations via the Investment Manager Framework - Impact of the

Company on the wider community and environment - Reputation of the Company Service providers Key functions of the - Relationship - Effective and Company are with the Company regular communication outsourced to and Board third-party suppliers, including investment management, property management, administration, - Service-level - Fair contract agreements terms and company secretarial, service-level registrar, depositary agreements and legal services. It is important to develop strong long-term working relationships with - Formal tender these providers to processes where enhance the appropriate efficiency of the - Reputation of Company's operations, the Company as well as that of the providers themselves. - The Company's performance and long-terms prospects Tenants The Company's - Good - Site visits and face strategy in relation communication and to face meetings to its individual relationship with through the Investment assets will directly the Company as Manager affect the tenants in landlord occupation of those assets. - Formal negotiations - Fair lease terms - Ongoing - Long term communication through strategy for the the property manager asset in line with the objectives of the tenant's activities The wider community and environment The Company's physical real estate assets have a direct impact on their local - Impact of - Publishing of communities depending properties and Sustainability on their primary use their business Disclosure Report and and on the plans on the local Greenhouse Gas environment through economy Emissions Statement their emissions and energy usage. - Impact of - GRESB reporting properties on the attractiveness and appeal of the local area - Communication with local authorities via Investment Manager - Energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions Approval The Strategic Report has been approved and signed on behalf of the Board by: Mark Burton Chairman 22 June 2020 Extract from the Directors Report Directors Mark Burton, non-executive Chairman Bimaljit ("Bim") Sandhu, non-executive Director Katrina Hart, non-executive Director Going Concern The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which takes into consideration the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the Company's cash flows, financial position, liquidity and borrowing facilities. As at 31 March 2020, the Company had a cash balance of GBP9.87 million and has subsequently disposed of one property, Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, providing further liquidity. The Company had sufficient headroom against its borrowing covenants when last reported in April 2020, which can be found in the Investment Manager's Report above. The Company reported a Loan to NAV of 34.8%, so had room for a GBP33.4 million fall in NAV before reaching the maximum Loan to NAV of 45% per the covenant. This limit can be increased to 55% when the option is exercised by the Company and certain conditions are met, which would allow for a further GBP20.8 million fall in NAV i.e. a total fall of GBP54.2 million. The Company also passed its most recent interest cover ratio ('ICR') test, reporting on the quarter to 31 March 2020. A waiver of the next two tests for the quarters to 30 June and 30 September 2020 has been successfully negotiated with RBSi, as a result of conditions in the wider economic environment. This will be reviewed again in relation to the test covering the quarter to 31 December 2020 and beyond as required. The Company benefits from a secure, diversified income stream from a tenancy profile which is not overly reliant on any one tenant or sector. As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected.. Taking this into consideration, the Directors have reviewed a number of scenarios over 12 months, including an extreme, but plausible, downside scenario which makes the following assumptions: * Failure of 25% to 30% of tenants (by passing rent); * Collection of c.50% of remaining rents on the quarter date, with remaining collection deferred for three quarters; * No new lettings or renewals, other than those where terms have already been agreed; * A 25% fall in valuations; * No new acquisitions or disposals; * 3-month GBP LIBOR at 0.5%; and * Passing of the continuation vote in September 2020. The Company's cash resources available of GBP27.28 million (as at 19 June 2020) are sufficient to cover any losses incurred in the above scenario over the 12 month assessment period and surplus cash available could be used to manage the Company's gearing, maintaining a Loan to NAV ratio below 40% and therefore the margin at 1.4%. Details of the margin charged under the facility can be found in the Investment Manager's Report above. The Company's cash flow can also be managed through the adjustment of dividend payments and reduction of outflows on capital expenditure and acquisitions. In the above scenario, the Company is forecast to pass its ICR tests for the quarters to December 2020 and March 2021, albeit with marginal headroom, assuming that a portion of the debt would have to be repaid in order to keep the margin at 1.4%. The Directors are confident that further waivers of the ICR test could be extended throughout the assessment period should economic conditions not improve and have had informal discussions with the lender in this respect. In the unlikely event that the Company were to breach its ICR covenant, it has the ability to 'cure' the breach by placing cash on account with the bank. In the extremely unlikely event that the full balance of the facility was called in, the Company has certain more attractive assets with long leases and good quality tenants which could be realised at, or close to, valuation. The Company could then continue to operate un-geared. As such, having assessed the worst case plausible scenario for the assessment period, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties in relation to the Company's ability to continue in operation for a period of 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Given the Company's substantial cash balance and headroom against its borrowing covenants, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its financing and business risks, including those associated with COVID-19, and the Board is of the opinion that the going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the Annual Report is appropriate. Viability Statement The Directors have also assessed the prospects of the Company over a period longer than the 12 months required by the 'Going Concern' provisions. The Board has considered the nature of the Company's assets, liabilities and associated cash flows, and has determined that five years up to 31 March 2025 is the maximum timescale over which the performance of the Company can be forecast with a material degree of accuracy and so is an appropriate period over which to assess the Company's viability. Considerations in support of the assessment of the Company's viability over a five-year period include: · the current unexpired term under the Company's debt facility stands at 3.6 years, meaning that financing is secure for the majority of the period under consideration; · the Company's property portfolio has a WAULT of 5.55 years to expiry, representing a secure income stream for the period under consideration; · the Company benefits from a portfolio which is diversified in terms of sector and location, mitigating the risk of tenant default during the period; · most leases contain a five-year rent review pattern and therefore an assessment over five years allows the Directors to assess the impact of the portfolio's reversion arising from rent reviews. In assessing the Company's viability, the Board has carried out a thorough review of the Company's business model, including future performance, REIT compliance, liquidity, dividend cover and banking covenant tests over a five year period. The business model is subject to annual sensitivity analysis, which involves flexing a number of key assumptions underlying the forecasts both individually and in aggregate for normal and stressed conditions. The five year review also considers whether financing facilities will be renewed as required. The following scenarios were tested, both individually and combined, in an effort to represent a

severe but plausible scenario, which might reasonably be expected to arise as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, amongst other factors: · reduced rent collection · portion of rent written off completely · fall in portfolio valuation · increased periods of vacancy Based on the result of this analysis, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the five-year period of their assessment. Subsidiary Company Details of the Company's subsidiary, AEW UK REIT 2015 Limited, can be found in Note 17 to the Financial Statements. Financial Risk Management The financial risk management objectives and policies can be found in Note 20 to the Financial Statements. Share Capital Share Issues At a general meeting held on 12 September 2018, the Company was granted authority to allot up to (i) 250 million Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company and/or (ii) 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ('C Shares') of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the Company pursuant to a potential Share Issuance Programme. The Company published its Prospectus in relation to the Share Issuance Programme on 1 March 2019. At the AGM held on 12 September 2019, the Company was granted the authority to allot Ordinary Shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of GBP151,558 on a non pre-emptive basis. No Ordinary Shares have been allotted under this authority and the authority will expire at the conclusion of the 2020 AGM. On 26 February 2020, the Company successfully raised gross proceeds of GBP7 million under the Company's Placing Programme which expired on 28 February 2020. 7,216,495 new Ordinary Shares were issued and allotted at a price of 97 pence per Ordinary Share. As at 31 March 2020, the Company had 158,774,746 Ordinary Shares in issue. Requirements of the Listing Rules Listing Rule 9.8.4 requires the Company to include specified information in a single identifiable section of the annual report or a cross reference table indicating where the information is set out. The Directors confirm that there are no disclosures required in relation to Listing Rule 9.8.4. Related Party Transactions Related party transactions during the year ended 31 March 2020 can be found in Note 22 to the Financial Statements. Post Balance Sheet Events Post balance sheet events can be found in Note 24 to the Financial Statements. The Directors' Report has been approved by the Board of Directors and signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman 22 June 2020 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, they are required to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRS as adopted by the EU) and applicable law. Under company law, the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of its profit or loss for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant and reliable; · state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU; · assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and · use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that comply with that law and those regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: · the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Company; and · the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. We consider the Annual Report and the Financial Statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy. On behalf of the Board Mark Burton Chairman 22 June 2020 Non-statutory Accounts The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2020 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The Independent Auditor has reported on those accounts; its report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the Independent Auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The text of the Independent Auditor's Report can be found in the Company's full Annual Report and Financial Statements on the Company's website. Financial Statements Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2020 Notes Year ended Year ended 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and other income 3 17,790 17,183 Property operating expenses 4 (1,326) (1,462) Net rental and other income 16,464 15,721 Other operating expenses 4 (1,877) (2,075) Directors' remuneration 5 (115) (122) Operating profit before fair value 14,472 13,524 changes Change in fair value of investment 10 (9,444) 4,184 properties Realised gain/(loss) on disposal of 44 (482) investment properties Operating profit 5,072 17,226 Finance expense 6 (1,420) (1,682) Profit before tax 3,652 15,544 Taxation 7 - - Profit after tax 3,652 15,544 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income for the 3,652 15,544 year Earnings per share (pps) (basic and 8 2.40 10.26 diluted) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 March 2020 For the year Notes Share Share Capital Total capital ended capital premium reserve and reserves 31 March 2020 GBP'000 and account attributable retained to GBP'000 earnings* owners of the GBP'000 Company GBP'000 Balance at 1 1,515 49,770 98,171 149,456 April 2019 Total - - 3,652 3,652 comprehensive income Ordinary 18/19 72 6,928 - 7,000 shares issued Share issue 19 - (120) - (120) costs Dividends 9 - - (12,125) (12,125) paid Balance at 31 1,587 56,578 89,698 147,863 March 2020 For the year Notes Share Share Capital Total capital ended capital premium reserve and reserves 31 March 2019 GBP'000 and account attributable retained to GBP'000 earnings owners of the GBP'000 Company

GBP'000 Balance at 1 1,515 49,768 94,751 146,034 April 2018 Total - - 15,544 15,544 comprehensive income Share issue 19 - 2 - 2 costs Dividends 9 - - (12,124) (12,124) paid Balance at 31 1,152 49,770 98,171 149,456 March 2019 * The capital reserve has arisen from the cancellation of part of the Company's share premium account and is a distributable reserve. The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2020 Notes 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment property 10 187,042 196,129 187,042 196,129 Current Assets Receivables and prepayments 11 7,351 4,469 Other financial assets held at 12 14 162 fair value Cash and cash equivalents 9,873 2,131 17,238 6,762 Total Assets 204,280 202,891 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and 13 (51,047) (49,476) borrowings Lease obligations 15 (635) (636) (51,682) (50,112) Current Liabilities Payables and accrued expenses 14 (4,687) (3,275) Lease obligations 15 (48) (48) (4,735) (3,323) Total Liabilities (56,417) (53,435) Net Assets 147,863 149,456 Equity Share capital 18 1,587 1,515 Share premium account 19 56,578 49,770 Capital reserve and retained 89,698 98,171 earnings Total capital and reserves 147,863 149,456 attributable to equity holders Net Asset Value per share 8 93.13pps 98.61 pps (pps) The financial statements were approved by the Board on 22 June 2020 and signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman AEW UK REIT plc (Company number: 09522515) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 March 2020 Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 3,652 15,544 Adjustment for non-cash items: Finance expenses 1,420 1,682 Loss/(gain) from change in fair 9,444 (4,184) value of investment property Realised (gain)/loss on disposal of (44) 482 investment properties Increase in other receivables and (2,882) (1,318) prepayments Increase in other payables and 1,424 587 accrued expenses Net cash flow generated from 13,014 12,793 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of and additions to (358) (7,945) investment properties Disposal of investment properties 44 6,629 Net cash used in investing (314) (1,316) activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary 7,000 - share capital Share issue costs (120) (32) Loan drawdown 1,500 - Arrangement loan facility fee paid (39) (294) Premiums for interest rate caps - (531) Finance costs (1,174) (1,076) Dividends paid (12,125) (12,124) Net cash used in financing (4,958) (14,057) activities Net increase/(decrease) in cash and 7,742 (2,580) cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at start 2,131 4,711 of the year Cash and cash equivalents at end of 9,873 2,131 the year Notes to the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2020 1. Corporate information AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the FCA and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. The nature of the Company's operations and its principal activities are set out in the Strategic Report above. 2. Accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These financial statements are prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with IFRS and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the European Union ('EU IFRS'). These financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for investment property and interest rate derivatives that have been measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP'000), except when otherwise indicated. The Company is exempt by virtue of Section 402 of the Companies Act 2006 from the requirement to prepare group financial statements. These financial statements present information solely about the Company as an individual undertaking. New standards, amendments and interpretations The following new standards and amendments to existing standards have been published and approved by the EU. The Company has applied the following standards from 1 April 2019, with the year ended 31 March 2020 being the first year end reported under the standards: · IFRS 16 Leases. In January 2016, the IASB published the final version of IFRS 16 Leases. IFRS 16 specifies how an IFRS reporter will recognise, measure, present and disclose leasing arrangements. The new standard results in almost all leases held as lessee being recognised on the balance sheet, as the distinction between operating and finance leases is removed. However, IFRS 16 has not impacted operating leases held by the Company where the Company is lessor. Under IFRS 16, where the Company is lessee, it now recognises the right-to-use asset in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position at the present value of future lease payments cash flows. In addition, a financial liability is also recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position which is valued at the present value of future lease payments cash flows. A reconciliation of the presentation under IFRS 16 versus IAS 17 has not been presented, as there was an immaterial impact on the net assets. There were no new lease liabilities arising during the year. Accordingly, comparative amounts have not been restated. The following have been considered, but have had no impact on the Company for the reporting period: · Amendments to IFRS 9; · IFRIC 23, Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments; · Amendments to IAS 28 Long Term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures; and · Amendments to IAS 19 Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement. The following new standards and amendments to existing standards have been published and approved by the EU, and are mandatory for the Company's accounting periods beginning after 1 April 2020 or later periods: · Definition of Material - amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8; · Annual improvements to IFRS 2015-2017 Cycle: amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements, IAS 12 Income Taxes and IAS 23 Borrowing Costs; · IFRS 17 - Insurance Contracts; and · Revised Conceptual Framework for financial reporting: The IASB has issued a revised Conceptual Framework for future standard setting decisions. No changes will be made to any of the current standards. The Company does not expect the adoption of new accounting standards issued but not yet effective to have a significant impact on its financial statements. 2.2 Significant accounting judgements and estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with EU IFRS requires the Directors of the Company to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts recognised in the financial statements. However, uncertainty about these assumptions and estimates could result in outcomes that require a material adjustment to the carrying amount of the asset or liability in the future. There are not considered to be any judgements which have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements, however, there is an estimate that will have a significant effect on the amounts recognised in the financial statements: i) Valuation of investment property The Company's investment property is held at fair value as determined by the independent valuer on the basis of fair value in accordance with the internationally accepted RICS Appraisal and Valuation Standards. 2.3 Segmental information In accordance with IFRS 8, the Company is organised into one main operating segment being investment in property in the UK. 2.4 Going concern The Directors have made an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, which takes into consideration the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the

Company's cash flows, financial position, liquidity and borrowing facilities. As at 31 March 2020, the Company had a cash balance of GBP9.87 million and has subsequently disposed of one property, Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million, providing further liquidity. The Company had sufficient headroom against its borrowing covenants when last reported in April 2020, which can be found in the Investment Manager's Report above. The Company reported a Loan to NAV of 34.8%, so had room for a GBP33.4 million fall in NAV before reaching the maximum Loan to NAV of 45% per the covenant. This limit can be increased to 55% when the option is exercised by the Company and certain conditions are met, which would allow for a further GBP20.8 million fall in NAV i.e. a total fall of GBP54.2 million. The Company also passed its most recent interest cover ratio ('ICR') test, reporting on the quarter to 31 March 2020. A waiver of the next two tests for the quarters to 30 June and 30 September 2020 has been successfully negotiated with RBSi, as a result of conditions in the wider economic environment. This will be reviewed again in relation to the test covering the quarter to 31 December 2020 and beyond as required. The Company benefits from a secure, diversified income stream from a tenancy profile which is not overly reliant on any one tenant or sector. As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected. Taking this into consideration, the Directors have reviewed a number of scenarios over 12 months, including an extreme, but plausible, downside scenario which makes the following assumptions: * Failure of 25% to 30% of tenants (by passing rent); * Collection of c.50% of remaining rents on the quarter date, with remaining collection deferred for three quarters; * No new lettings or renewals, other than those where terms have already been agreed; * A 25% fall in valuations; * No new acquisitions or disposals; * 3-month GBP LIBOR at 0.5%; and * Passing of the continuation vote in September 2020. The Company's cash resources available of GBP27.28 million (as at 19 June 2020) are sufficient to cover any losses incurred in the above scenario over the 12 month assessment period and surplus cash available could be used to manage the Company's gearing, maintaining a Loan to NAV ratio below 40% and therefore the margin at 1.4%. Details of the margin charged under the facility can be found in the Investment Manager's Report above. The Company's cash flow can also be managed through the adjustment of dividend payments and reduction of outflows on capital expenditure and acquisitions. In the above scenario, the Company is forecast to pass its ICR tests for the quarters to December 2020 and March 2021, albeit with marginal headroom, assuming that a portion of the debt would have to be repaid in order to keep the margin at 1.4%. The Directors are confident that further waivers of the ICR test could be extended throughout the assessment period should economic conditions not improve and have had informal discussions with the lender in this respect. In the unlikely event that the Company were to breach its ICR covenant, it has the ability to 'cure' the breach by placing cash on account with the bank. In the extremely unlikely event that the full balance of the facility was called in, the Company has certain more attractive assets with long leases and good quality tenants which could be realised at, or close to, valuation. The Company could then continue to operate un-geared. As such, having assessed the worst case plausible scenario for the assessment period, the Directors are not aware of any material uncertainties in relation to the Company's ability to continue in operation for a period of 12 months from the date of approval of these financial statements. Given the Company's substantial cash balance and headroom against its borrowing covenants, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its financing and business risks, including those associated with COVID-19, and the Board is of the opinion that the going concern basis adopted in the preparation of the Annual Report is appropriate. 2.5 Summary of significant accounting policies The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. a) Presentation currency These financial statements are presented in Sterling, which is the functional and presentational currency of the Company. The functional currency of the Company is principally determined by the primary economic environment in which it operates. The Company did not enter into any transactions in foreign currencies during the year. b) Revenue recognition i) Rental income Rental income receivable under operating leases is recognised on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. Rental income is invoiced in advance, except for contingent rental income, which is calculated based off prior turnover and is recognised when it is raised. Any modification to an operating lease is accounted for as a new lease from the effective date of the modification, considering any prepaid or accrued lease payments relating to the original lease as part of the lease payments for the new lease. Any lease incentive existing on a modified lease will then be spread evenly over the new remaining life of the lease. Rent adjustments based on open market estimated rental values are only recognised once the review has been finalised. Amounts received from tenants to terminate leases or to compensate for dilapidations are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income when the right to receive them arises. Incentives for lessees to enter into lease agreements are spread evenly over the lease term, even if the payments are not made on such a basis. The lease term is the non-cancellable period of the lease together with any further term for which the tenant has the option to continue the lease, where, at the inception of the lease, the Directors are reasonably certain that the tenant will exercise that option. ii) Deferred income Deferred income is any rental income that has been invoiced to the tenant but relates to future periods, it is reported as a current liability on the Statement of Financial Position. c) Dividend income Dividend income is recognised in profit or loss on the date the entity's right to receive a dividend is established. d) Financing income and expenses Financing income comprises interest receivable on funds invested. Financing expenses comprise interest and other costs incurred in connection with the borrowing of funds. Interest income and interest payable are recognised in profit or loss as they accrue, using the effective interest method. e) Investment property Property is classified as investment property when it is held to earn rentals or for capital appreciation or both. Investment property is measured initially at cost including transaction costs. Transaction costs include transfer taxes and professional fees to bring the property to the condition necessary for it to be capable of operating. The carrying amount also includes the cost of replacing part of an existing investment property at the time that cost is incurred if the recognition criteria are met. Subsequent to initial recognition, investment property is stated at fair value. Gains or losses arising from changes in the fair values are included in profit or loss. Investment properties are valued by the independent valuer on the basis of a full valuation with physical inspection at least once a year. Any valuation of an immovable by the independent valuer must be undertaken in accordance with the current issue of RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (the 'Red Book'). The determination of the fair value is based upon the income capitalisation approach. This approach involves applying capitalisation yields to current and future rental streams net of income voids arising from vacancies or rent-free periods and associated running costs. These capitalisation yields and estimated rental values are based on comparable property and leasing transactions in the market using the valuer's professional judgement and market observation. Other factors taken into account in the valuations include the tenure of the property, tenancy details, capital values of fixtures and fittings, environment matter and the overall repair and condition of the property. For the purposes of these financial statements, the assessed fair value is: · reduced by the carrying amount of any accrued income resulting from the spreading of lease incentives; and · increased by the carrying amount of leasehold obligations. Investment property is derecognised when it has been disposed of or permanently withdrawn from use and no future economic benefit is expected after its disposal or withdrawal. The profit on disposal is determined as the difference between the net sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset at the commencement of the accounting period plus capital expenditure in the period. Any gains or losses on the retirement or disposal of investment property are recognised in the profit or loss in the year of retirement or disposal. f) Investments in subsidiaries AEW UK REIT 2015 Limited is the subsidiary of the Company. The subsidiary was dormant during the current and previous reporting period. The investment in the subsidiary is stated at cost less impairment and shown in note 17. The Company has taken advantage of the exemption as permitted by Section 405 of the Companies Act 2006, therefore the subsidiary is not consolidated as its inclusion is not material for the purposes of giving a true and fair view. g) Investment property held for sale Investment property is classified as held for sale when it is being actively marketed at year end

and it is highly probable that the carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction within 12 months. Investment property classified as held for sale is included within current assets within the Statement of Financial Position and measured at fair value. h) Derivative financial instruments Derivative financial instruments, comprising interest rate caps for hedging purposes, are initially recognised at fair value and are subsequently measured at fair value, being the estimated amount that the Company would receive or pay to terminate the agreement at the period end date, taking into account current interest rate expectations and the current credit rating of the Company and its counterparties. Premiums payable under such arrangements are initially capitalised into the Statement of Financial Position. The Company uses valuation techniques that are appropriate in the circumstances and for which sufficient data is available to measure fair value, maximising the use of relevant observable inputs and minimising the use of unobservable inputs significant to the fair value measurement as a whole. Changes in fair value of interest rate derivatives are recognised within finance expenses in profit or loss in the period in which they occur. i) Cash and cash equivalents Cash and short-term deposits in the Statement of Financial Position comprise cash at bank and short-term deposits with an original maturity of three months or less. j) Receivables Rent and other receivables are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently at amortised cost. Impairment provisions are recognised based upon an expected credit loss model. The Company has made an assessment of expected credit losses at each period end, using the simplified approach where a lifetime expected loss allowance is always recognised over the expected life of the financial instrument. Any adjustment is recognised in profit or loss as an impairment gain or loss. Expected credit losses are assessed based on the Company's historical credit loss experience, adjusted for factors which are specific to the tenant and current and forecast economic conditions in general. If confirmation is received that a trade receivable will not be collected, the carrying value of the asset will be written off against the associated impairment provision. k) Capital prepayments Capital prepayments are made for the purpose of acquiring future property assets and held as receivables within the Statement of Financial Position. When the asset is acquired, the prepayments are capitalised as a cost of purchase. Where a purchase is not successful, these costs are expensed within profit or loss as abortive costs in the period. l) Other payables and accrued expenses Other payables and accrued expenses are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently held at amortised cost. m) Rent deposits Rent deposits represent cash received from tenants at inception of a lease and are subsequently transferred to the rent agent to hold on behalf of the Company. n) Interest bearing loans and borrowings All loans and borrowings are initially recognised at fair value less directly attributable transaction costs. After initial recognition, interest bearing loans and borrowings are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Borrowing costs are amortised over the lifetime of the facilities through profit or loss. When the lifetime of a floating rate facility is extended, and this is considered to be a non-substantial modification, the effective interest rate is revised to reflect changes in market rates of interest. o) Provisions A provision is recognised in the Statement of Financial Position when the Company has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of a past event, that can be reliably measured and is probable that an outflow of economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation. Provisions are determined by discounting the expected future cash flows at a pre-tax rate that reflects risks specific to the liability. p) Dividend payable to shareholders Equity dividends are recognised when they become legally payable. q) Share issue costs The costs of issuing or reacquiring equity instruments (other than in a business combination) are accounted for as a deduction from equity. r) Leases Leases where the Company is lessee are capitalised at the lease commencement, at present value of the minimum lease payments, and held as both a right-to-use asset and a liability within the Statement of Financial Position. s) Taxes Corporation tax is recognised in profit or loss except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity, in which case, it is recognised in equity. As a REIT, the Company is exempt from corporation tax on the profits and gains from its investments, provided it continues to meet certain conditions as per REIT regulations. Taxation on the profit or loss for the period not exempt under UK REIT regulations comprises current and deferred tax. Current tax is expected tax payable on any non-REIT taxable income for the period, using tax rates applicable in the period. Deferred tax is provided on temporary differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for taxation purposes. The amount of deferred tax that is provided is based on the expected manner of realisation or settlement of the carrying amount of assets and liabilities, using tax rates enacted or substantively enacted at the period end date. t) European Public Real Estate Association The Company has adopted European Public Real Estate Association ('EPRA') best practice recommendations, which it expects to broaden the range of potential institutional investors able to invest in the Company's Ordinary Shares. For the year to 31 March 2020, audited EPS and NAV calculations under EPRA's methodology are included in note 8 and further unaudited measures are included below. u) Capital and reserves Share capital Share capital is the nominal amount of the Company's ordinary shares in issue. Share premium Share premium relates to amounts subscribed for share capital in excess of nominal value less associated issue costs of the subscriptions. Capital reserve The capital reserve represents the cancelled share premium less dividends paid from this reserve. This is a distributable reserve. Retained earnings Retained earnings represent the profits of the Company less dividends paid from revenue profits to date. Unrealised gains on the revaluation of investment properties contained within this reserve are not distributable until they crystallise on the sale of the investment property. The cumulative unrealised losses contained within this reserve at 31 March 2020 is GBP10.76m (31 March 2019: GBP1.32m). 3) Revenue Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Rental income received Dilapidation income received 17,418 17,179 Other property income 372 - Total revenue - 4 17,790 17,183 Rent receivable under the terms of the leases is adjusted for the effect of any incentives agreed. 4) Expenses Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Property operating expenses 1,326 1,462 Other operating expenses Investment management fee 1,308 1,302 Auditor remuneration 106 98 Prospectus drafting costs - 181 Other operating costs 463 494 Total other operating expenses 1,877 2,075 Total operating expenses 3,203 3,537 Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Audit Statutory audit of Annual Report and 82 75 Financial Statements 82 75 Non-audit Review of Interim Report 24 23 Renewal of Company's Prospectus - 31 - 54 Total fees paid to KPMG LLP 106 129 Percentage of total fees attributed 23% 42% to non-audit services 5) Directors' remuneration Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Directors' fees 107 114 Tax and social security 8 8 Total remuneration 115 122 A summary of the Directors' remuneration is set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report in the Full Annual Report and Financial Statements. There are no other members of key management personnel other than the Directors. 6) Finance expenses Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Interest payable on loan borrowings 1,108 1,103 Amortisation of loan arrangement fee 110 127 Agency fee payable on loan - 3 borrowings Commitment fees payable on loan 54 54 borrowings 1,272 1,287

Charge in fair value of interest 148 395 rate derivatives Total 1,420 1,682 7) Taxation Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Total tax comprises Analysis of tax charge in the year Profit before tax 3,652 15,544 Theoretical tax at UK corporation 694 2,953 tax standard rate of 19.00% (2019: 19.00%)1 Adjusted for: Exempt REIT income (2,488) (2,257) Non taxable investment profit 1,786 (704) Unrealised management expenses not 8 8 recognised Total tax charge - - Factors that may affect future tax charges Due to the Company's status as a REIT and the intention to continue meeting the conditions required to obtain approval as a REIT in the foreseeable future, the Company has not provided deferred tax on any capital gains and losses arising on the revaluation or disposal of investments. 1 The Corporation Tax rate will remain at 19% for the next financial year as announced in the 2020 budget rather than being reduced to 17% as previously announced. 8) Earnings per share and NAV per share Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Earnings per share: Total comprehensive income (GBP'000) 3,652 15,544 Weighted average number of shares 152,208,919 151,558,251 Earnings per share (basic and 2.40 10.26 diluted) (pence) EPRA earnings per share: Total comprehensive income (GBP'000) 3,652 15,544 Adjustment to total comprehensive income: Change in fair value of investment 9,444 (4,184) properties (GBP'000) Realised (gain)/loss on disposal of (44) 482 investment properties (GBP'000) Change in fair value of interest 148 395 rate derivatives (GBP'000) Total EPRA Earnings (GBP'000) 13,200 12,237 EPRA earnings per share (basic and 8.67 8.07 diluted) (pence) NAV per share: Net assets (GBP'000) 147,863 149,456 Ordinary Shares 158,774,746 151,558,251 NAV per share (pence) 93.13 98.61 EPRA NAV per share: Net assets (GBP'000) 147,863 149,456 Adjustments to net assets: Other financial assets held at fair (14) (162) value (GBP'000) EPRA NAV (GBP'000) 147,849 149,294 EPRA NAV per share (pence) 93.12 98.51 Earnings per share (EPS) amounts are calculated by dividing profit for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares in issue during the period. As at 31 March 2020, EPRA NNNAV was equal to IFRS NAV and, as such, a reconciliation between the two measures has not been presented. 9) Dividends paid Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Dividends paid during the period GBP'000 GBP'000 Represents four interim dividends of 12,125 12,124 2.00 pps each Year ended Year ended Dividends relating to the period 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Represents four interim dividends of 12,269* 12,124 2.00 pps each Dividends paid during the period relate to Ordinary Shares only. * Dividends relating to the period has increased due to the issue of new shares in February 2020, therefore the fourth interim dividend at 2.00pps was increased. 10) Investments 10.a) Investment property 31 March 2020 Investment Investment Total 31 March property property GBP'000 2019 freehold leasehold Total GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 UK investment property As at beginning of the 159,080 38,525 197,605 192,342 year Purchases and capital 363 (5) 358 7,590 expenditure in the year Disposals in the year - - - (7,053) Revaluation of (12,043) 3,380 (8,663) 4,726 investment properties Valuation provided by 147,400 41,900 189,300 197,605 Knight Frank Adjustment to fair value (2,941) (2,160) for lease incentive debtor Adjustment for finance 683 684 lease obligations* Total investment 187,042 196,129 property Gain/(loss) on disposal of the investment property Net proceeds from 44 6,629 disposals of investment property during the year Carrying value at date - (7,053) of sale Lease incentives - (58) amortised in current year Gain/(loss) realised on 44 (482) disposal of investment property Change in fair value of investment property Change in fair value (8,663) 4,726 before adjustments for lease incentives Adjustment for movement in the year: in value of lease (781) (542) incentive debtor (9,444) 4,184 * Adjustment in respect of minimum payment under head leases separately included as a liability within the Statement of Financial Position Valuation of investment property Valuation of investment property is performed by Knight Frank LLP, an accredited external valuer with recognised and relevant professional qualifications and recent experience of the location and category of the investment property being valued. The valuation of the Company's investment property at fair value is determined by the external valuer on the basis of market value in accordance with the internationally accepted RICS Valuation - Professional Standards (incorporating the International Valuation Standards). The determination of the fair value is based upon the income capitalisation approach. This approach involves applying capitalisation yields to current and future rental streams net of income voids arising from vacancies or rent-free periods and associated running costs. These capitalisation yields and estimated rental values are based on comparable property and leasing transactions in the market using the valuer's professional judgement and market observation. Other factors taken into account in the valuations include the tenure of the property, tenancy details, capital values of fixtures and fittings, environmental matter and the overall repair and condition of the property. The report of the valuer on the property valuations as at 31 March 2020 contains the following material valuation uncertainty clause due to COVID-19 and its unknown impact at that point in time. "The outbreak of COVID-19, declared by the World Health Organisation as a "Global Pandemic" on 11 March 2020, has impacted global financial markets. Travel restrictions have been implemented by many countries. In the UK, market activity is being impacted in all sectors. As at the valuation date, we consider that we can attach less weight to previous market evidence for comparison purposes, to inform opinions of value. Indeed, the current response to COVID-19 means that we are faced with an unprecedented set of circumstances on which to base a judgement. Our valuations are therefore reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' per VPGA 10 of the RICS Valuation - Global Standards. Consequently, less certainty - and a higher degree of caution - should be attached to our valuations than would normally be the case. Given the unknown future impact that COVID-19 might have on the real estate market, we recommend that you keep the valuations under frequent review." 10.b) Fair value measurement hierarchy The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for investments: Quoted Significant Significant Total prices in observable unobservable active inputs inputs markets (Level 1) GBP'000 (Level 2) (Level 3) GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets measured at fair value 31 March 2020 - - 187,042 187,04 2 Investment property 31 March 2019 - - 196,129 196,12 9 Investment property Explanation of the fair value hierarchy: Level 1 - Quoted prices for an identical instrument in active markets; Level 2 - Prices of recent transactions for identical instruments and valuation techniques using observable market data; and Level 3 - Valuation techniques using non-observable data. There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during either period, nor have there been any transfers in or out of Level 3. Sensitivity analysis to significant changes in unobservable inputs within Level 3 of the hierarchy The significant unobservable inputs used in the fair value measurement categorised within Level 3 of

Where possible, sensitivity of the fair values of Level 3 assets are tested to changes in unobservable inputs against reasonable alternatives. Gains and losses recorded in profit or loss for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are attributable to changes in unrealised gains or losses relating to investment property held at the end of the reporting period. With regards to investment property, gains and losses for recurring fair value measurements categorised within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy, prior to adjustment for rent free debtor and rent guarantee debtor where applicable, are recorded in profit or loss. The carrying amount of the assets and liabilities, detailed within the Statement of Financial Position, is considered to be the same as their fair value. Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity +5% -5% +5% -5% analysis 31 March 2020 197,146 180,075 179,906 199,956 Resulting fair value of investment property 31 March 2019 205,803 189,720 187,352 208,707 Resulting fair value of investment property Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity +10% -10% +10% -10% analysis 31 March 2020 205,933 171,723 171,241 211,640 Resulting fair value of investment property 31 March 2019 215,108 181,156 179,876 219,000 Resulting fair value of investment property Change in ERV Change in equivalent yield GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 Sensitivity +15% -15% +15% -15% analysis 31 March 2020 214,777 163,364 163,327 224,687 Resulting fair value of investment property 31 March 2019 223,971 172,984 172,210 231,633 Resulting fair value of investment property Given the current volatility in the property market, the above levels of sensitivity of unobservable inputs are considered to demonstrate plausible scenarios in the near future and a reasonable resulting range of movement in valuation. 11) Receivables and prepayments 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Receivables Rent debtor 2,579 1,438 Allowance for expected credit losses (190) (39) Rent agent float account 1,486 92 Dilapidations receivable 372 - Other receivables 115 420 4,362 1,911 Lease incentive debtor 2,941 2,160 7,303 4,071 Prepayments Property related prepayments 16 4 Other prepayments 32 394 48 398 Total 7,351 4,469 The aged debtor analysis of receivables is as follows: 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 Less than three months 4,317 1,911 Between three and six months 45 - Between six and twelve months - - Total 4,362 1,911 12) Interest rate derivatives 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the year 162 26 Interest rate cap premium paid - 531 Changes in fair value of interest (148) (395) rate derivatives At the end of the year/period 14 162 The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it currently has interest rate caps in effect with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 71% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has additional interest rate caps covering the remaining period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 23 October 2023. After the year-end, the Company replaced its existing caps covering this period, which capped the interest rate at 2.0% on a notional value of GBP49.51 million, with new caps covering the same period capping the interest rate at 1.0% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million. The Company paid a premium of GBP62,968. Fair value hierarchy The following table provides the fair value measurement hierarchy for interest rate derivatives: Quoted prices Significant Significant Total in observable unobservable GBP'000 active markets input inputs (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) GBP'000 GBP'000 Valuation GBP'000 31 March 2020 - 14 - 14 31 March 2019 - 162 - 162 The fair value of these contracts are recorded in the Statement of Financial Position as at the year end. There have been no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the period, nor have there been any transfers between Level 2 and Level 3 during the year. The carrying amount of all assets and liabilities, detailed within the Statement of Financial Position, is considered to be the same as their fair value. 13) Interest bearing loans and borrowings Bank borrowings 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 GBP'000 GBP'000 At the beginning of the year/period 50,000 50,000 Bank borrowings drawn in the year 1,500 - Interest bearing loans and 51,500 50,000 borrowings Unamortised loan arrangement fees (453) (524) At the end of the year 51,047 49,476 Repayable between 2 and 5 years 51,500 50,000 Undrawn facility at the year end 8,500 10,000 Total facility 60,000 60,000 The Company has a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSi of which GBP51.50 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) has been utilised as at 31 March 2020. Under the terms of the Prospectus, the Company has a target gearing of 25% Loan to GAV, but can borrow up to 35% Loan to GAV in advance of a capital raise or asset disposal. As at 31 March 2020, the Company's gearing was 27.21% Loan to GAV (31 March 2019: 25.30%). Under the terms of the loan facility, the Company can draw up to 35% Loan to NAV at drawdown. As at 31 March 2020, the Company could draw a further GBP0.25 million up to the maximum 35% (31 March 2019: GBP2.31 million). Borrowing costs associated with the credit facility are shown as finance costs in note 6 to these financial statements. 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Facility GBP60.00 million GBP60.00 million Drawn GBP51.50 million GBP50.00 million Gearing (Loan to GAV) 27.21% 25.30% Gearing (Loan to NAV) 34.83% 33.45% Interest rate 2.10% all-in 2.32% all-in (LIBOR + 1.4%) (LIBOR + 1.4%) Notional value of Loan Balance 70.9% 73.0%

