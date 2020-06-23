DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 June 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Financial highlights and performance summary · Significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a GBP12.5m (2.2% of property portfolio) valuation decrease in the final quarter of the year and 70% of rent collected relating to the quarter ending 30 June 2020[1],* both largely attributable to the pandemic · NAV total return per share[2],* of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) comprising 6.2% dividends (2019: 6.1%) and a 5.1% capital decrease (2019: 0.2% capital decrease) · EPRA[3] earnings per share[4],* of 7.0p (2019: 7.3p) · Basic and diluted earnings per share[5] of 0.5p (2019: 6.0p) · Profit before tax down 91% to GBP2.1m (2019: GBP23.6m) primarily due to a GBP25.8m aggregate property valuation decrease[6] · GBP25.3m[7] of new equity raised at average premium of 11% to dividend adjusted NAV* · Target dividends per share* for the first half of the year ending 31 March 2021 of no less than an aggregate 1.5p (2020: 3.325p ) · Property value of GBP559.8m (2019: GBP572.7m) subject to a 'material uncertainty' clause in line with prevailing RICS guidance: · GBP25.8m aggregate valuation decrease ( 4.7% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP6.1m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP31.9m of valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic · Disposal of two properties at valuation[8] for aggregate headline consideration of GBP15.7m[9] · GBP24.6m[10] invested in eight property acquisitions · GBP2.8m capital expenditure incurred primarily on three significant refurbishments 2020 2019 change Return NAV per share total return* 1.1% 5.9% (4.8%) Share price total return[11],* (5.0%) 4.2% (9.2%) Dividend cover[12],* 104.4% 110.4% (6.0%) Dividends per share[13] (p) 6.65 6.55 1.5% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 426.7 426.6 0.0% NAV per share* (p) 101.6 107.1 (5.1%) Share price* (p) 99.0 111.2 (11.0%) Property portfolio value (GBPm) 559.8 572.7 (2.3%) Market capitalisation* (GBPm) 415.9 442.8 (6.1%) (Discount)/premium of share (2.6%) 3.8% (6.4%) price to NAV per share* Net gearing[14],* 22.4% 24.1% (1.7%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[15],* 1.55% 1.53% 0.2% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% expenses[16],* EPRA performance measures* EPRA EPS (p) 7.0 7.3 (4.1%) EPRA NAV per share (p) 101.6 107.1 (5.1%) EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.2% 6.2% 0.0% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.6% 6.4% 0.2% EPRA vacancy rate 4.1% 4.1% 0.0% EPRA cost ratio (including 16.6% 16.1% 0.5% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.5% 14.5% 0.0% direct vacancy costs) EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 2.80 2.53 10.7% EPRA like-for-like rental 40.0 39.1 2.3% growth (GBPm) *Alternative performance measures The Company reports the following alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis: quarterly rent collection, NAV per share total return, new equity raised, target dividend per share, share price total return, dividend cover, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, discount/premium to NAV per share, net gearing, ongoing charges ratios and EPRA Best Practice Recommendations. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. EPRA Best Practice Recommendations have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "Until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Custodian REIT had delivered on its objectives for the financial year, despite a struggling retail sector which contributed the majority of the property valuation decreases in the first three quarters of the financial year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking effect, leading to a GBP12.5m property valuation decrease in the final quarter of the financial year, giving a total fall for the year of GBP25.8m after asset management gains of GBP6.1m. "The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. In the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT delivered a NAV per share total return of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) with dividends of 6.65p per share supporting a positive NAV total return despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on valuations in the final quarter. "The outlook for real estate investment is likely to become clearer and potentially more positive as lockdown eases and most sectors of the economy have the opportunity to re-open. Real estate is likely to remain a key asset for investors looking for income and as rent collection stabilises and deferred rents are recovered, the ability to pay dividends at more meaningful levels will return. "Property yields are currently showing a circa 6% margin over UK 10 year gilts, which is the widest margin on record. In expectation of continued low gilt rates this margin is likely to support real estate pricing despite a recent decline in capital values. The combination of resilient capital values and an anticipated return to relatively high dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com Chairman's statement Until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Custodian REIT had delivered on its objectives for the financial year, despite a struggling retail sector which contributed the majority of GBP13.3m of property valuation decreases for the first three quarters of the financial year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking effect, leading to a GBP12.5m property valuation decrease in the final quarter of the financial year, giving a total fall for the year of GBP25.8m after asset management gains of GBP6.1m. The health and safety of colleagues, tenants and our wider stakeholders remains the Company's top priority. Our current operational focus is on managing liquidity to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty created by the global health emergency, working with our tenants to optimise rental income and maintaining a level of distributions to investors broadly linked to net rental receipts. These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in pursuing rents and in operating remotely as a team, and I would like to acknowledge the positive tangible results of that. I should also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. During the year GBP25.3m was raised from the issue of new shares and GBP15.7m[17] was raised from property disposals. These sums funded property acquisitions and capital expenditure of GBP27.4m, primarily the GBP24.6m acquisition of eight distribution units ("the Menzies Portfolio") through a sale and leaseback to Menzies Distribution Limited. This transaction

was effected by a corporate acquisition which reduced purchase costs such that the agreed price of GBP24.6m reflected a net initial yield[18] ("NIY") of 6.4%, supporting our objective to deliver strong income returns from a property portfolio principally of smaller lots in strong, regional markets. Financial and operational resilience The Company remains in a strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by COVID-19, having: · A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets valued at GBP559.8m, with over 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors with an occupancy rate[19] of more than 95%; · Low levels of net debt, with GBP25m of cash and gross borrowings of GBP150m at 31 March 2020 resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · Significant headroom on lender covenants at 31 March 2020, with the maximum 35% loan to value ("LTV") and minimum 250% interest cover[20] covenants comparing to net gearing of 22.4% LTV and aggregate three-month interest cover on borrowings of more than 600% for the three months ended 31 March 2020. With further reductions in rent collections expected in the first quarter of the new financial year we have put pre-emptive interest cover covenant waivers in place for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends with all our lenders, recognising that covenants on individual facilities may come under some short-term pressure; and · An annual contractual rent roll of GBP40.7m, with interest costs on drawn loan facilities of only c.GBP4.7m per annum. Borrowings The Company operates four loan facilities, each of which has a discrete allocation of the Company's individual properties over which the relevant lender has security. Each loan has covenants over the LTV and interest cover related to each discrete security pool. In the expectation that interest cover covenants on some individual loans at 30 June 2020 may come under short-term pressure, the Company has agreed waivers of certain covenants for the next two quarters in return for depositing cash amounts equivalent to the interest payable for that period into charged accounts. LTV covenants are not currently a concern. The Company has approximately GBP184.8m (33% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on individual loans to cure any potential covenant breaches. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2020 was 3.0% (2019: 3.2%) with a Weighted Average Maturity ("WAM") of 7.8 years (2019: 7.9 years) and 77% (2019: 84%) of the Company's drawn debt facilities are now at fixed rates. This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates long-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio. Returns The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. In the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT delivered a NAV per share total return of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) with dividends of 6.65p per share supporting a positive, if low, NAV total return despite the negative valuation impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the final quarter. The Company paid one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[21] for the year ended 31 March 2020, while minimising 'cash drag' on the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). During the year the Company increased the total funds available under the RCF to GBP50m, agreeing a new three year term and a reduction in margin above three month LIBOR from 2.45% to between 1.5% and 1.8%, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool. The revised facility has reduced finance costs and will provide additional capacity to exploit acquisition opportunities whilst maintaining the flexibility to minimise cash drag from equity issuance once markets stabilise. In common with our peers and many commercial property landlords, we are experiencing an inevitable disruption to cash collection in the quarter ending 30 June 2020 as a number of tenants seek to defer rental payments to protect their own cash flows due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business. Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders, the Company intends to pay the next two quarterly dividends at a minimum of 0.75p per share regardless of rent collection rates, with support from prior years' undistributed reserves if required. Should rent collections in the June and September quarters allow, more generous dividends may be possible. Over the course of the financial year, as deferred rents are collected, the Board hopes it will be possible to restore the dividend to a sustainable long-term level akin to previous years. The Company's relatively stable share price performance in a volatile market during the first 11 months of the year ended 31 March 2020 allowed the Board to issue equity at an average premium of 11% above dividend adjusted NAV, more than covering the costs of issue and deployment. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2020 was GBP426.7m, approximately 101.6p per share, a decrease of 5.5p (5.1%) since 31 March 2019: Pence per GBPm share NAV at 31 March 2019 107.1 426.6 Issue of equity in the year (net of costs) 0.4 25.0 107.5 451.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.5 6.1 - Other valuation movements (7.7) (31.9) Valuation decrease before acquisition (6.2) (25.8) costs Impact of acquisition costs (0.1) (0.6) Valuation decrease including acquisition (6.3) (26.4) costs Loss on disposal of investment property - (0.1) Net valuation movement (6.3) (26.5) Revenue 9.7 40.9 Expenses and net finance costs (2.9) (12.3) Dividends paid[22] (6.4) (27.0) NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 The net valuation decrease of GBP25.8m was primarily driven by high street retail, retail warehouse and 'other' sector valuations falling by GBP14.4m, GBP15.3m and GBP7.8m respectively, further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: · The impact of COVID-19, with the Company's valuers assuming a three-month rent deferral and overall increase in yield to all assets let to tenants which have ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to valuers; · A reduction in retail ERVs; · A worsening of investment market sentiment towards retail; and · Two Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and two company Administrations impacting the valuation of assets in Shrewsbury, Grantham and Colchester. However, the retail valuation declines were partially offset by industrial asset valuations increasing due to latent rental growth and continued investor demand, again demonstrating the benefit of a diversified property portfolio. Custodian REIT's investment strategy continues to be weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets, which has stood the Company in good stead again this year, with valuation gains of GBP12.5m (5.6%) in this sector. Since the year end the proposed CVAs of Travelodge, The Restaurant Group, Poundstretcher and JTF Wholesale have impacted the Company's assets in Portishead, Perth, Grantham, Evesham and Warrington, which if passed could reduce the Company's rent roll by c. 2.5%. The market During the first eleven months of the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT's shares traded consistently at a premium to NAV while much of the property sector had moved to a discount and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's shares have experienced lower volatility and traded at a lower discount to NAV than most in the sector. However, we believe the Company's shareholders share our view that NAV-related metrics alone are not sufficient to assess a property investment company's prospects. We believe that the Company's share price performance reflects investors' awareness of the merits of diversification of tenant, lease expiry profile, spread of asset type, net gearing level, debt profile, property location and the ability of the management team to generate future income from the assets. The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. The structure of our shareholder base has, in turn, helped to reduce volatility as our shareholders are typically long-term holders looking for relatively stable income-driven returns. As a long-term investment, any measure of performance from real estate should be considered over a period greater than 12 months. Over the last five years, shareholder have benefitted from positive share price total return, with lower volatility relative to the Company's peer group. This has been particularly noticeable at times of market stress, such as the impact of the EU referendum in June 2016 and more recently with the COVID-19 pandemic.

We believe a large part of the Company's positive absolute return and lower volatility is due to our unremitting focus on income, supporting the relatively high dividend. Another key metric, alongside price and volatility, is liquidity of the stock and I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT recorded an average daily trading volume of over GBP0.5m throughout the last 12 months[23]. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the Investment Manager charged the Company GBP4.0m (2019: GBP4.0m) in respect of annual management, administrative and marketing fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18. The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of the proceeds from property disposals and new equity on high quality assets. The Board also welcomes the Investment Manager's continuing successful asset management which has contributed to both capital values and income. The MEC has reviewed, in detail, the arrangements with the Investment Manager following expiry of the three year term of the current Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") on 31 May 2020. In light of the positive performance of the Company the Board and the Investment Manager have agreed a further three year term to the Investment Manager's ongoing engagement, from 1 June 2020, with fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA amended to include: · A step down in the annual management fees[24] from 0.65% to 0.55% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m; and · A step down in the administrative fee from 0.05% to 0.03% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m. All other key terms of the IMA remain unchanged. The Board considers these amendments to the IMA to be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders because: · Further growth in NAV, particularly above GBP500m, will further reduce the Company's OCR and increase dividend capacity; and · Another three year term provides the Investment Manager with security of tenure and allows further investment in the dedicated systems and people providing its services under the IMA. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid aggregate dividends of 6.625p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.6375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2019 and three interim dividends of 1.6625p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company paid a fourth interim dividend of 1.6625p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 on 29 May 2020 totalling GBP7.0m, meeting the Company's target of paying a total dividend relating to the year of 6.65p per share (2019: 6.55p), totalling GBP27.5m (2019: GBP25.8m). Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2020 were 104.4% covered by net recurring income of GBP28.7m, as calculated in Note 21. Board expansion Reflecting the growth of the Company since inception we were delighted to welcome Hazel Adam to the Board as our fifth Non-Executive Director on 12 December 2019. Hazel brings a range of experience including buy side and sell side investment experience, strategies and markets. These skills and experience complement those of the existing Directors and offer scope to add value for the benefit of the Company. Environmental policy The majority of the Company's investment properties are let on full repairing and insuring leases, meaning its day-to-day environmental responsibilities are limited because properties are controlled by their tenants. However, the Board adopts sustainable principles and actively seeks opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio where possible. The Company recently engaged Carbon Intelligence, specialist environmental consultants, to review the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policy, identify and prioritise opportunities for environmental improvements and recommend how best to manage risks. As a result we have committed to: · Seek to minimise pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; · Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our property portfolio; and · Set targets of environmental performance for our properties and monitor achievements as a commitment to continuous improvement. The Company is reporting sustainability indicators for the first time using the EPRA sustainability best practice indicators, set out in the Sustainability disclosures section of the Annual Report, and in accordance with the Mandatory Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Reporting Regulations, detailed in the Directors' report. The Company will also make its first Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") submission in 2020, which is one of the most widely used sustainability benchmarks in the real estate sector. The Board expects the results of this submission to provide a valuable insight into the Company's current sustainability performance and identify areas for improvement in the next financial year. Details of the Company's environmental policy are contained within the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report. Outlook The outlook for real estate investment and more particularly for Custodian REIT is likely to become clearer and potentially more positive as lockdown eases and most sectors of the economy have the opportunity to re-open. At the time of writing the country is at the start of becoming 'unlocked'. Real estate is likely to remain a key asset for investors looking for income and as rent collection stabilises and deferred rents are recovered, the ability to pay dividends at more meaningful levels will return. Property yields are currently showing a circa 6% margin over UK 10 year gilts, which is the widest margin on record. In expectation of continued low gilt rates this margin is likely to support real estate pricing despite a recent decline in capital values. The combination of resilient capital values and an anticipated return to relatively high dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. David Hunter Chairman 22 June 2020 Investment Manager's report The UK property market The financial year ended 31 March 2020 was dominated by two significant headwinds: retail malaise and political uncertainty. The fourth quarter started with increased confidence in commercial property investment following the General Election and reduced uncertainty around Brexit. Sadly, all talk of confidence has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread impact on the UK and global economies. Our response has been to prioritise protecting cash flow and to secure the balance sheet. As a result the Company withdrew from two regional office acquisitions on which terms had been agreed. In addition, to address the current difficulty of collecting rents in a timely manner, exacerbated by the statutory protections for commercial tenants introduced by the UK Government, the Company has put in place pre-emptive waivers on interest cover covenants for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends to provide the flexibility to collect rent in the most advantageous way for medium/long-term income security while supporting tenants and minimising vacancies. It is too early to assess the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the commercial property market but we believe it may accelerate pre-existing trends in the use of, and investment in, commercial property. We expect to see a further deterioration in occupational demand and investment appetite for secondary retail, an increase in occupational demand for flexible office space (both traditional offices, fitted out and leased flexibly, as well as serviced offices) and a continuation of the growth of logistics and distribution. The country has been in lockdown since the Company's financial year end and hence transactional activity has been much reduced. Many transactions have been renegotiated and in some cases pricing has reflected forced, or at least unwilling, sellers. While these transactions have led to a decline in valuations, the lockdown period does not represent a normal market. Looking back across the year, we saw retailers resorting to CVAs to reduce their liability for rent and property related costs, at the expense of their landlords. While there has been gathering resistance from landlords, we expect further CVAs while they remain legitimate practice. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to yet more CVAs if the Government's support package proves insufficient, particularly for retailers. We believe that in core retail locations the key impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and CVAs will be to hasten a fall in rental values coupled with some inevitable vacancies. However, retailers are likely to want to retain a presence in prime destination locations where retail and leisure combine to create an attractive environment. Such an environment is most likely to be found in major regional city centres or tourist 'hot spots'. Recent experience has demonstrated the importance of multi-channel retailing where those retailers with a more developed online presence and the associated infrastructure to deal with deliveries and returns have continued to trade. In more normal times, research shows that where retailers have a physical store, they are likely to see higher levels of online sales through a higher profile, click and collect or the ability of shoppers to make

