DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 23 June 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Financial highlights and performance summary · Significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a GBP12.5m (2.2% of property portfolio) valuation decrease in the final quarter of the year and 70% of rent collected relating to the quarter ending 30 June 2020[1],* both largely attributable to the pandemic · NAV total return per share[2],* of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) comprising 6.2% dividends (2019: 6.1%) and a 5.1% capital decrease (2019: 0.2% capital decrease) · EPRA[3] earnings per share[4],* of 7.0p (2019: 7.3p) · Basic and diluted earnings per share[5] of 0.5p (2019: 6.0p) · Profit before tax down 91% to GBP2.1m (2019: GBP23.6m) primarily due to a GBP25.8m aggregate property valuation decrease[6] · GBP25.3m[7] of new equity raised at average premium of 11% to dividend adjusted NAV* · Target dividends per share* for the first half of the year ending 31 March 2021 of no less than an aggregate 1.5p (2020: 3.325p ) · Property value of GBP559.8m (2019: GBP572.7m) subject to a 'material uncertainty' clause in line with prevailing RICS guidance: · GBP25.8m aggregate valuation decrease ( 4.7% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP6.1m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP31.9m of valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic · Disposal of two properties at valuation[8] for aggregate headline consideration of GBP15.7m[9] · GBP24.6m[10] invested in eight property acquisitions · GBP2.8m capital expenditure incurred primarily on three significant refurbishments 2020 2019 change Return NAV per share total return* 1.1% 5.9% (4.8%) Share price total return[11],* (5.0%) 4.2% (9.2%) Dividend cover[12],* 104.4% 110.4% (6.0%) Dividends per share[13] (p) 6.65 6.55 1.5% Capital values NAV (GBPm) 426.7 426.6 0.0% NAV per share* (p) 101.6 107.1 (5.1%) Share price* (p) 99.0 111.2 (11.0%) Property portfolio value (GBPm) 559.8 572.7 (2.3%) Market capitalisation* (GBPm) 415.9 442.8 (6.1%) (Discount)/premium of share (2.6%) 3.8% (6.4%) price to NAV per share* Net gearing[14],* 22.4% 24.1% (1.7%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[15],* 1.55% 1.53% 0.2% ("OCR") OCR excluding direct property 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% expenses[16],* EPRA performance measures* EPRA EPS (p) 7.0 7.3 (4.1%) EPRA NAV per share (p) 101.6 107.1 (5.1%) EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.2% 6.2% 0.0% EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.6% 6.4% 0.2% EPRA vacancy rate 4.1% 4.1% 0.0% EPRA cost ratio (including 16.6% 16.1% 0.5% direct vacancy costs) EPRA cost ratio (excluding 14.5% 14.5% 0.0% direct vacancy costs) EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 2.80 2.53 10.7% EPRA like-for-like rental 40.0 39.1 2.3% growth (GBPm) *Alternative performance measures The Company reports the following alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis: quarterly rent collection, NAV per share total return, new equity raised, target dividend per share, share price total return, dividend cover, NAV per share, share price, market capitalisation, discount/premium to NAV per share, net gearing, ongoing charges ratios and EPRA Best Practice Recommendations. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. EPRA Best Practice Recommendations have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21. Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said: "Until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Custodian REIT had delivered on its objectives for the financial year, despite a struggling retail sector which contributed the majority of the property valuation decreases in the first three quarters of the financial year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking effect, leading to a GBP12.5m property valuation decrease in the final quarter of the financial year, giving a total fall for the year of GBP25.8m after asset management gains of GBP6.1m. "The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. In the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT delivered a NAV per share total return of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) with dividends of 6.65p per share supporting a positive NAV total return despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on valuations in the final quarter. "The outlook for real estate investment is likely to become clearer and potentially more positive as lockdown eases and most sectors of the economy have the opportunity to re-open. Real estate is likely to remain a key asset for investors looking for income and as rent collection stabilises and deferred rents are recovered, the ability to pay dividends at more meaningful levels will return. "Property yields are currently showing a circa 6% margin over UK 10 year gilts, which is the widest margin on record. In expectation of continued low gilt rates this margin is likely to support real estate pricing despite a recent decline in capital values. The combination of resilient capital values and an anticipated return to relatively high dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate." Further information Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com [1] or please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 Ian Mattioli MBE www.custodiancapital.com [2] Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson/ Emily Hall Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Analyst presentation There will be an analyst presentation to discuss the results at 9.30am today. Those analysts wishing to take part are asked to register at: https://numiscorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ybM1V6rvRvijt5Rdmz1Z7Q [3] After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you have any questions please contact Justin Bell on +44 (0) 20 7260 1380 or at j.bell@numis.com. Chairman's statement Until the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Custodian REIT had delivered on its objectives for the financial year, despite a struggling retail sector which contributed the majority of GBP13.3m of property valuation decreases for the first three quarters of the financial year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is taking effect, leading to a GBP12.5m property valuation decrease in the final quarter of the financial year, giving a total fall for the year of GBP25.8m after asset management gains of GBP6.1m. The health and safety of colleagues, tenants and our wider stakeholders remains the Company's top priority. Our current operational focus is on managing liquidity to mitigate the risks associated with the uncertainty created by the global health emergency, working with our tenants to optimise rental income and maintaining a level of distributions to investors broadly linked to net rental receipts. These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager, both in pursuing rents and in operating remotely as a team, and I would like to acknowledge the positive tangible results of that. I should also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a period which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings. During the year GBP25.3m was raised from the issue of new shares and GBP15.7m[17] was raised from property disposals. These sums funded property acquisitions and capital expenditure of GBP27.4m, primarily the GBP24.6m acquisition of eight distribution units ("the Menzies Portfolio") through a sale and leaseback to Menzies Distribution Limited. This transaction

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -2-

was effected by a corporate acquisition which reduced purchase costs such that the agreed price of GBP24.6m reflected a net initial yield[18] ("NIY") of 6.4%, supporting our objective to deliver strong income returns from a property portfolio principally of smaller lots in strong, regional markets. Financial and operational resilience The Company remains in a strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by COVID-19, having: · A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets valued at GBP559.8m, with over 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors with an occupancy rate[19] of more than 95%; · Low levels of net debt, with GBP25m of cash and gross borrowings of GBP150m at 31 March 2020 resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · Significant headroom on lender covenants at 31 March 2020, with the maximum 35% loan to value ("LTV") and minimum 250% interest cover[20] covenants comparing to net gearing of 22.4% LTV and aggregate three-month interest cover on borrowings of more than 600% for the three months ended 31 March 2020. With further reductions in rent collections expected in the first quarter of the new financial year we have put pre-emptive interest cover covenant waivers in place for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends with all our lenders, recognising that covenants on individual facilities may come under some short-term pressure; and · An annual contractual rent roll of GBP40.7m, with interest costs on drawn loan facilities of only c.GBP4.7m per annum. Borrowings The Company operates four loan facilities, each of which has a discrete allocation of the Company's individual properties over which the relevant lender has security. Each loan has covenants over the LTV and interest cover related to each discrete security pool. In the expectation that interest cover covenants on some individual loans at 30 June 2020 may come under short-term pressure, the Company has agreed waivers of certain covenants for the next two quarters in return for depositing cash amounts equivalent to the interest payable for that period into charged accounts. LTV covenants are not currently a concern. The Company has approximately GBP184.8m (33% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on individual loans to cure any potential covenant breaches. The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2020 was 3.0% (2019: 3.2%) with a Weighted Average Maturity ("WAM") of 7.8 years (2019: 7.9 years) and 77% (2019: 84%) of the Company's drawn debt facilities are now at fixed rates. This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates long-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio. Returns The recent turmoil in markets has emphasised the importance of having a well-diversified, income focused property portfolio. In the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT delivered a NAV per share total return of 1.1% (2019: 5.9%) with dividends of 6.65p per share supporting a positive, if low, NAV total return despite the negative valuation impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the final quarter. The Company paid one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[21] for the year ended 31 March 2020, while minimising 'cash drag' on the issue of new shares by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF"). During the year the Company increased the total funds available under the RCF to GBP50m, agreeing a new three year term and a reduction in margin above three month LIBOR from 2.45% to between 1.5% and 1.8%, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool. The revised facility has reduced finance costs and will provide additional capacity to exploit acquisition opportunities whilst maintaining the flexibility to minimise cash drag from equity issuance once markets stabilise. In common with our peers and many commercial property landlords, we are experiencing an inevitable disruption to cash collection in the quarter ending 30 June 2020 as a number of tenants seek to defer rental payments to protect their own cash flows due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business. Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders, the Company intends to pay the next two quarterly dividends at a minimum of 0.75p per share regardless of rent collection rates, with support from prior years' undistributed reserves if required. Should rent collections in the June and September quarters allow, more generous dividends may be possible. Over the course of the financial year, as deferred rents are collected, the Board hopes it will be possible to restore the dividend to a sustainable long-term level akin to previous years. The Company's relatively stable share price performance in a volatile market during the first 11 months of the year ended 31 March 2020 allowed the Board to issue equity at an average premium of 11% above dividend adjusted NAV, more than covering the costs of issue and deployment. Net asset value The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2020 was GBP426.7m, approximately 101.6p per share, a decrease of 5.5p (5.1%) since 31 March 2019: Pence per GBPm share NAV at 31 March 2019 107.1 426.6 Issue of equity in the year (net of costs) 0.4 25.0 107.5 451.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 1.5 6.1 - Other valuation movements (7.7) (31.9) Valuation decrease before acquisition (6.2) (25.8) costs Impact of acquisition costs (0.1) (0.6) Valuation decrease including acquisition (6.3) (26.4) costs Loss on disposal of investment property - (0.1) Net valuation movement (6.3) (26.5) Revenue 9.7 40.9 Expenses and net finance costs (2.9) (12.3) Dividends paid[22] (6.4) (27.0) NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 The net valuation decrease of GBP25.8m was primarily driven by high street retail, retail warehouse and 'other' sector valuations falling by GBP14.4m, GBP15.3m and GBP7.8m respectively, further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: · The impact of COVID-19, with the Company's valuers assuming a three-month rent deferral and overall increase in yield to all assets let to tenants which have ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to valuers; · A reduction in retail ERVs; · A worsening of investment market sentiment towards retail; and · Two Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and two company Administrations impacting the valuation of assets in Shrewsbury, Grantham and Colchester. However, the retail valuation declines were partially offset by industrial asset valuations increasing due to latent rental growth and continued investor demand, again demonstrating the benefit of a diversified property portfolio. Custodian REIT's investment strategy continues to be weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets, which has stood the Company in good stead again this year, with valuation gains of GBP12.5m (5.6%) in this sector. Since the year end the proposed CVAs of Travelodge, The Restaurant Group, Poundstretcher and JTF Wholesale have impacted the Company's assets in Portishead, Perth, Grantham, Evesham and Warrington, which if passed could reduce the Company's rent roll by c. 2.5%. The market During the first eleven months of the year ended 31 March 2020 Custodian REIT's shares traded consistently at a premium to NAV while much of the property sector had moved to a discount and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's shares have experienced lower volatility and traded at a lower discount to NAV than most in the sector. However, we believe the Company's shareholders share our view that NAV-related metrics alone are not sufficient to assess a property investment company's prospects. We believe that the Company's share price performance reflects investors' awareness of the merits of diversification of tenant, lease expiry profile, spread of asset type, net gearing level, debt profile, property location and the ability of the management team to generate future income from the assets. The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. The structure of our shareholder base has, in turn, helped to reduce volatility as our shareholders are typically long-term holders looking for relatively stable income-driven returns. As a long-term investment, any measure of performance from real estate should be considered over a period greater than 12 months. Over the last five years, shareholder have benefitted from positive share price total return, with lower volatility relative to the Company's peer group. This has been particularly noticeable at times of market stress, such as the impact of the EU referendum in June 2016 and more recently with the COVID-19 pandemic.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -3-

We believe a large part of the Company's positive absolute return and lower volatility is due to our unremitting focus on income, supporting the relatively high dividend. Another key metric, alongside price and volatility, is liquidity of the stock and I am pleased to report that Custodian REIT recorded an average daily trading volume of over GBP0.5m throughout the last 12 months[23]. Investment Manager Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the Investment Manager charged the Company GBP4.0m (2019: GBP4.0m) in respect of annual management, administrative and marketing fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18. The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly the timely deployment of the proceeds from property disposals and new equity on high quality assets. The Board also welcomes the Investment Manager's continuing successful asset management which has contributed to both capital values and income. The MEC has reviewed, in detail, the arrangements with the Investment Manager following expiry of the three year term of the current Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") on 31 May 2020. In light of the positive performance of the Company the Board and the Investment Manager have agreed a further three year term to the Investment Manager's ongoing engagement, from 1 June 2020, with fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA amended to include: · A step down in the annual management fees[24] from 0.65% to 0.55% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m; and · A step down in the administrative fee from 0.05% to 0.03% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m. All other key terms of the IMA remain unchanged. The Board considers these amendments to the IMA to be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders because: · Further growth in NAV, particularly above GBP500m, will further reduce the Company's OCR and increase dividend capacity; and · Another three year term provides the Investment Manager with security of tenure and allows further investment in the dedicated systems and people providing its services under the IMA. Dividends Income is a major component of total return. The Company paid aggregate dividends of 6.625p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.6375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2019 and three interim dividends of 1.6625p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company paid a fourth interim dividend of 1.6625p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 on 29 May 2020 totalling GBP7.0m, meeting the Company's target of paying a total dividend relating to the year of 6.65p per share (2019: 6.55p), totalling GBP27.5m (2019: GBP25.8m). Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2020 were 104.4% covered by net recurring income of GBP28.7m, as calculated in Note 21. Board expansion Reflecting the growth of the Company since inception we were delighted to welcome Hazel Adam to the Board as our fifth Non-Executive Director on 12 December 2019. Hazel brings a range of experience including buy side and sell side investment experience, strategies and markets. These skills and experience complement those of the existing Directors and offer scope to add value for the benefit of the Company. Environmental policy The majority of the Company's investment properties are let on full repairing and insuring leases, meaning its day-to-day environmental responsibilities are limited because properties are controlled by their tenants. However, the Board adopts sustainable principles and actively seeks opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio where possible. The Company recently engaged Carbon Intelligence, specialist environmental consultants, to review the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") policy, identify and prioritise opportunities for environmental improvements and recommend how best to manage risks. As a result we have committed to: · Seek to minimise pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; · Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our property portfolio; and · Set targets of environmental performance for our properties and monitor achievements as a commitment to continuous improvement. The Company is reporting sustainability indicators for the first time using the EPRA sustainability best practice indicators, set out in the Sustainability disclosures section of the Annual Report, and in accordance with the Mandatory Greenhouse Gas ("GHG") Reporting Regulations, detailed in the Directors' report. The Company will also make its first Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") submission in 2020, which is one of the most widely used sustainability benchmarks in the real estate sector. The Board expects the results of this submission to provide a valuable insight into the Company's current sustainability performance and identify areas for improvement in the next financial year. Details of the Company's environmental policy are contained within the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report. Outlook The outlook for real estate investment and more particularly for Custodian REIT is likely to become clearer and potentially more positive as lockdown eases and most sectors of the economy have the opportunity to re-open. At the time of writing the country is at the start of becoming 'unlocked'. Real estate is likely to remain a key asset for investors looking for income and as rent collection stabilises and deferred rents are recovered, the ability to pay dividends at more meaningful levels will return. Property yields are currently showing a circa 6% margin over UK 10 year gilts, which is the widest margin on record. In expectation of continued low gilt rates this margin is likely to support real estate pricing despite a recent decline in capital values. The combination of resilient capital values and an anticipated return to relatively high dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. David Hunter Chairman 22 June 2020 Investment Manager's report The UK property market The financial year ended 31 March 2020 was dominated by two significant headwinds: retail malaise and political uncertainty. The fourth quarter started with increased confidence in commercial property investment following the General Election and reduced uncertainty around Brexit. Sadly, all talk of confidence has been eclipsed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the widespread impact on the UK and global economies. Our response has been to prioritise protecting cash flow and to secure the balance sheet. As a result the Company withdrew from two regional office acquisitions on which terms had been agreed. In addition, to address the current difficulty of collecting rents in a timely manner, exacerbated by the statutory protections for commercial tenants introduced by the UK Government, the Company has put in place pre-emptive waivers on interest cover covenants for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends to provide the flexibility to collect rent in the most advantageous way for medium/long-term income security while supporting tenants and minimising vacancies. It is too early to assess the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the commercial property market but we believe it may accelerate pre-existing trends in the use of, and investment in, commercial property. We expect to see a further deterioration in occupational demand and investment appetite for secondary retail, an increase in occupational demand for flexible office space (both traditional offices, fitted out and leased flexibly, as well as serviced offices) and a continuation of the growth of logistics and distribution. The country has been in lockdown since the Company's financial year end and hence transactional activity has been much reduced. Many transactions have been renegotiated and in some cases pricing has reflected forced, or at least unwilling, sellers. While these transactions have led to a decline in valuations, the lockdown period does not represent a normal market. Looking back across the year, we saw retailers resorting to CVAs to reduce their liability for rent and property related costs, at the expense of their landlords. While there has been gathering resistance from landlords, we expect further CVAs while they remain legitimate practice. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to yet more CVAs if the Government's support package proves insufficient, particularly for retailers. We believe that in core retail locations the key impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and CVAs will be to hasten a fall in rental values coupled with some inevitable vacancies. However, retailers are likely to want to retain a presence in prime destination locations where retail and leisure combine to create an attractive environment. Such an environment is most likely to be found in major regional city centres or tourist 'hot spots'. Recent experience has demonstrated the importance of multi-channel retailing where those retailers with a more developed online presence and the associated infrastructure to deal with deliveries and returns have continued to trade. In more normal times, research shows that where retailers have a physical store, they are likely to see higher levels of online sales through a higher profile, click and collect or the ability of shoppers to make

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -4-

returns more conveniently. Online sales alone do not appear to be a panacea for retailers. There are significant costs associated with home delivery and returns, therefore retailers prefer click and collect. This puts location of the store into sharp focus for retailers who are likely to favour core destinations in the centre of large, affluent populations or the ease and convenience of an out of town retail park. In the out of town retail market there is an important distinction to make between DIY, homewares and value retailers (such as B&M) and the fashion focused out of town parks. Fashion-focused parks have enjoyed rental growth for a number of years but the contraction in sales and the competition from online is now making many fashion-focused park rents potentially unaffordable. Meanwhile DIY, homewares and value retailers that see online sales as complementary to their stores pay much lower rents, which are likely to remain affordable, and in turn should support occupancy levels. In key regional office markets rental growth potential has been a principal determinant of capital value growth. This growth has been a function of a number of variables: modest levels of speculative development limiting new supply; conversion of secondary offices to alternative uses reducing existing supply; high levels of employment and some decentralisation from London and the South East which has boosted demand. The jury is out on the future of offices, especially with the number of people now working from home, but we expect that offices will continue to be an important real estate investment asset. Industrial and logistic assets have performed well during the year. While the focus of the market has been on large format logistics properties, where pricing is at its keenest, asset management across the smaller assets in the Custodian REIT portfolio has secured high levels of occupancy, rental growth and capital value growth. Accordingly, this sector was the focus of acquisitions for the Company during the year. The competing pressures of declining sentiment towards retail and improving prospects for industrial and logistics set in an economic environment driven by Brexit, the General Election and more recently the COVID-19 pandemic has had a net negative impact on commercial property values. Of more importance than the NAV derived from current valuations in the near-term is the absolute focus on rent collection, future cash flow, ongoing asset management and the affordability of future dividends which are all underpinned by the Company's low ongoing charges ratio (excluding direct property expenses) of 1.12% and low cost of debt of 3.0% (GBP4.7m interest per annum in aggregate). Rent collection As Investment Manager Custodian Capital invoices and collects rent directly allowing it to hold conversations promptly with most tenants regarding the payment of rent through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these conversations have led to positive asset management outcomes, including the extension of leases in return for rent concessions, providing short-term cash flow relief for occupiers and longer-term income security for the Company. Importantly, at this stage, the Company has not waived or cancelled any contractual rent thus all contractual rent remains due over time. The Company's rent invoicing profile comprises quarterly in advance (on both English and Scottish quarter days) and monthly in advance. Following negotiations regarding the April - June 2020 quarter rent, the Company has agreed that a number of tenants move from quarterly in advance to monthly in advance rent payments, or a deferral of the April - June 2020 quarter's rent with a full recovery over the next 12-18 months. Some tenants have yet to agree a payment profile but we remain in active discussions with these tenants to agree payment plans for the balance of outstanding rent. Given the varied profile of the Company's rental invoicing, reporting quarterly rent receipts best reflects the prevailing level of income generation from the Company's property portfolio. To date, 70% of rent due relating to invoicing for the quarter ending 30 June 2020 has been collected, 12% has been deferred by agreement (and is therefore no longer due in the quarter) to be paid either monthly in arrears or to be recovered through a payment plan within existing lease terms over the next 12-18 months and 18% remains the subject of discussion with tenants. Investment objective The Company's key objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive relative level of income by paying dividends fully covered by net rental receipts with a conservative level of net gearing. We are pleased to have continued to achieve these objectives with earnings providing 104.4% cover of the total dividend payable relating to the year of 6.65p per share and a net gearing ratio of 22.4% at the year end. The Board remains committed to a strategy principally focused on regional properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition with a weighting towards regional industrial and logistics. Diversification of property type, tenant, location and lease expiry profile continues to be at the centre of the strategy together with maximising cash flow by taking a flexible approach to tenants' requirements and retaining tenants wherever possible. Property portfolio balance The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are: Valuation Weighting Weighting Valuation Valuation by by income movement movement income[25 31 March before including ] 2019 acquisiti acquisiti 31 March on costs on costs 2020 GBPm 31 March Valuation GBPm Weighting Weighting GBPm by value by value 31 March 31 March 2020 2020 2019 31 March 2019 Sector GBPm Industrial 257.3 40% 224.3 38% 12.5 12.0 46% 39% Retail 109.7 22% 123.4 22% (15.3) (15.3) 20% 21% warehouse Other[26] 87.4 17% 95.7 17% (7.8) (7.9) 16% 17% High 52.8 11% 68.6 12% (14.4) (14.4) 9% 12% street retail Office 52.6 10% 60.7 11% (0.8) (0.8) 9% 11% Total 559.8 100% 572.7 100% (25.8) (26.4) 100% 100% During the year we have experienced a net decline in the portfolio valuation that broadly reflects the market trends in the differing sectors. Industrial and logistics values have strengthened by 5.6% while office values have been broadly flat. Amongst its far-reaching impacts, the pandemic has deepened the challenges facing the retail sector causing further declines in retail values, although with a greater percentage decline in high street locations (-21.0%) compared to out of town retail warehousing (-12.4%). This lower decline for out of town is perhaps a reflection of the stock selection in the Custodian REIT portfolio where retail warehouse occupiers are predominantly value retailers and homewares/DIY, many of whom have remained open for trading during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, even if at restricted levels. Furthermore, the average rent across the retail warehouse portfolio is only GBP14.31 per sq ft which represents an affordable rent for most occupiers. The 31 March 2020 valuation is reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' in accordance with the current RICS valuation standards. This basis does not invalidate the valuation but, in the current extraordinary circumstances, implies that less certainty can be attached to the valuation than otherwise would be the case. There is a body of market evidence to support the valuations in the usual way but, in addition, the valuers have reflected market sentiment in their reported numbers. From 12 June 2020, RICS approved removal of the 'material valuation uncertainty' clause for all industrial assets and standalone supermarkets. Industrial and logistics property remains a very good fit with the Company's strategy where it is possible to acquire modern, 'fit-for-purpose' buildings. One of the advantages of smaller lot-size industrial has been the relative lack of development in recent years. Such industrial development has been focused on large format 'big box' logistics units, where returns have been highest and occupier demand has supported development. The demand for smaller lot-sized units is very broad, from manufacturing, urban logistics, online traders and owner occupiers. This demand supports high residual values (where the vacant possession value is closer to the investment value than in other sectors) and drives rental growth. Despite the challenges in retail highlighted above, we believe that retail warehousing remains an important asset class for the Company. We expect that well-located retail warehouse units, let off low rents, located on retail parks which are considered dominant

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -5-

in their area will continue to be in demand from retailers. The importance of convenience, free parking, the capacity to support click and collect and the relatively low cost compared to the high street should continue to support occupational demand for the Company's retail warehouse assets. In addition, the out of town retail warehouse market benefits from a restricted supply. Regional offices will remain an interesting sector for the Company but the focus will be on dominant regional centres, high environmental standards and accessibility to a skilled workforce. There is latent rental growth in many regional offices so value enhancing opportunities still exist. For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio [4]. WAULT At 31 March 2020 the property portfolio's weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") was 5.3 years (2019: 5.6 years) with the completion of asset management initiatives during the year substantially offsetting the natural one year decline due to the passage of time. We have recommended to the Board that shareholders' approval should be sought for an amendment to the Company's investment objectives at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 1 September 2020 to remove the Company's existing WAULT objective which states: 'The Company will seek to minimise rental voids and enhance the WAULT of the portfolio by managing lease expiries and targeting property acquisitions which will in aggregate be accretive to WAULT at the point of acquisition, on a rolling 12-month basis.' While much-quoted and often considered a proxy for risk, we no longer consider WAULT is a key measure of risk. The increasing demand for flexible leases and the pressures imposed on tenants from the new International Financial Reporting Standard requiring all lease liabilities to be recognised on balance sheet (IFRS 16), is driving tenants to seek shorter leases. Real security comes from the quality of building and location which will ensure that properties are re-let and voids are minimised. Shorter leases, where a greater proportion of the purchase price is in the underlying real estate rather than the lease, should also reduce valuation volatility. Disposals Owning the right properties at the right time is one key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling some properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian REIT is not a trading company, but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important. After focused pre-sale asset management the following two properties were sold at valuation[27] during the year for a headline consideration of GBP15.7m: · In Wolverhampton a 119,600 sq ft industrial unit was sold for GBP6.6m, in line with the 30 June 2019 valuation. The property was purchased in June 2016 for GBP4.5m as part of a three-property portfolio; and · In Edinburgh a 39,279 sq ft city centre office and retail unit in Edinburgh sold for GBP9.1m, in line with the 30 June 2019 valuation, having been acquired as part of a portfolio in January 2016 for GBP9.0m. We used the proceeds from these disposals to help fund the Menzies Portfolio acquisition which was considered better aligned to the Company's long-term investment strategy. Since the year-end we disposed on an industrial unit in Westerham for GBP2.8m, GBP0.5m (23%) ahead of the 31 March 2020 valuation, representing a net initial yield of 4.50%. Acquisitions On 1 October 2019 we acquired the Menzies Portfolio for GBP24.6m through a sale and leaseback transaction with Menzies Distribution Limited ("MDL"). MDL is one of the UK's leading print media logistics companies servicing 1,700 routes per day from over 50 sites across the UK and Ireland. The Menzies Portfolio comprises eight logistics/distribution units spread across the UK with a current passing rent of GBP1.6m reflecting a NIY of 6.4%. The Company acquired the Menzies Portfolio by purchasing the issued share capital of Custodian Real Estate (JMP4) Limited (formerly John Menzies Property 4 Limited), the trade and assets of which were subsequently hived up into Custodian REIT plc. All eight properties are let on new 10 year leases with one unit having a second-year break option. The leases provide for a 13% fixed rental uplift at year five. The Menzies Portfolio is strongly aligned to Custodian REIT's investment strategy and complementary to the Company's existing property portfolio. The pricing benefits of pursuing a smaller lot-size regional strategy is evident when compared with pricing in the highly competitive market for logistics assets. The acquisition of the Menzies Portfolio enhanced the Company's lease expiry profile, supplemented regional diversification and provides secure contractual revenues with fixed rental uplifts in 2024. Following this transaction, MDL became Custodian REIT's largest tenant, but still represents only 3.8% of the Company's rent roll. No one property from the Menzies portfolio accounts for more than 0.7% of the Company's rent roll supporting the continued drive to mitigate risk through diversification and stock selection. We are very pleased to enter into a long-term relationship with MDL which offers a strong covenant. The corporate transaction offered compelling economic benefits to both the Company and the vendor compared to acquiring the properties directly. Asset Management Our continued focus on asset management including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP6.1m valuation increase in the year. Key asset management initiatives completed during the year include: · Completing a new five year lease with Ascott Transport Limited in Burton upon Trent with annual passing rent of GBP500k following the surrender of the incumbent tenant's lease due to its Administration, increasing valuation by GBP1.1m; · An outstanding rent review with JTF Wholesale on a trade counter in Warrington, increasing passing rent by 20% to GBP586k and increasing valuation by GBP0.9m; · A 10 year reversionary lease with five year break option with VP Packaging on an industrial unit at Venture Park, Kettering, with fixed rental increases which over time will increase passing rent by more than 20%, increasing valuation by GBP0.5m; · Re-gearing a lease with H&M in Winsford by moving the 2020 break option to 2022 and increasing rent from GBP400k to GBP625k, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Re-gearing a lease with JB Global (t/a Oak Furniture Land) in Plymouth, extending the term by five years and increasing rent from GBP235k to GBP250k, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · A five year reversionary lease with Vertiv Infrastructure on an industrial unit at Priory Business Park, Bedford, extending the lease to August 2027 and increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Agreeing a five year extension to a lease with Turpin Distribution at an industrial unit in Biggleswade, increasing annual rent by 10% to GBP330k and increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; · Completing a lease renewal with H Samuel in Colchester where the tenant has taken a five year lease, with annual passing rent falling from GBP77k to GBP70k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; · A new 10 year reversionary lease with Arkote on an industrial unit in Sheffield, extending the lease to February 2034 and increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · A five year lease renewal with Wienerberger on offices at Cheadle Royal Business Park with expiry now in March 2025 and rent increasing by 10%, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · A five year lease renewal with a 2.5 year tenant only break option with Poundland on a high street retail unit in Portsmouth, with rent decreasing by 50% to match the ERV, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · Completed a 10 year lease extension, subject to a fifth year tenant only break option, with Equinox Aromas in Kettering with no change to annual passing rent, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · A five year lease renewal with a 2.5 year tenant only break option with DHL on an industrial unit at Glasgow Airport, with rent increasing by 17% and valuation increasing by GBP0.2m; · A 10 year lease with five year break to Raven Valley on an industrial unit at Metro Riverside in Gateshead at a passing rent of GBP52k per annum in line with ERV, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; · A five year lease renewal with Holland & Barrett on a high street retail unit in Shrewsbury with passing rent decreasing by 25% to GBP75k per annum in line with ERV, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m. · Completing a new lease with Brooks Taverner at Cirencester where the tenant has taken a 10 year lease with an annual passing rent of GBP37k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; · Completing a new lease with Mtor Limited (t/a Trugym) at Gateshead where the tenant has taken a 10 year lease with annual passing rent of GBP125k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; · Completing a lease renewal with Specsavers in Norwich which has taken a 10 year lease with a fifth year tenant only break option at GBP126k against an ERV of GBP125k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; · Retained Waterstones in Scarborough beyond its contractual lease expiry on a flexible lease arrangement whilst the unit is re-marketed, with annual passing rent falling from GBP93k to GBP45k, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; · Completing a 5.5 year lease to Systra Limited at Lancaster House, Birmingham at a rent of GBP100k per annum, with no increase in valuation; and · Completing 16 electric vehicle charging point leases to Instavolt across a number of retail warehouse sites within the property portfolio, generating an additional GBP24k in annual contracted rent on 15 year leases.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -6-

Growth in rents and positive asset management outcomes have been tempered by business failures in the retail and other sectors of the property portfolio during the year and since the year end, with Cotswold Outdoor, Paperchase, Travelodge, The Restaurant Group, Poundstretcher and JTF Wholesale entering into or proposing CVAs and Laura Ashley, Thomas Cook and JB Global (t/a Oak Furniture Land) entering Administration, potentially affecting tenancies representing 5.3% of the rent roll. Since the year-end we have completed a surrender of a lease to Hydro Extrusions UK Limited at Ravensbank Drive, Redditch where the tenant was not in occupation of the property. Rent has been received to the 30 April 2020 contractual lease expiry date and a GBP95k dilapidations settlement was also agreed. Due to the strong demand in the West Midlands for good quality industrial/warehouse units with vacant possession, we expect to pursue a freehold sale of this property. Property portfolio risk We have managed the property portfolio's income expiry profile through successful asset management activities with only 51% of aggregate income expiring within five years at 31 March 2020 (2019: 50%). Short-term income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the property portfolio's income, with only 32% expiring in the next three years (2019: also 32%) and our experience suggests that even in the current uncertain climate, the majority of tenants do not exit at break or expiry. 31 March 31 March 2020 2019 Aggregate income expiry 0-1 years 9% 10% 1-3 years 23% 22% 3-5 years 19% 18% 5-10 years 37% 38% 10+ years 12% 12% 100% 100% Outlook A simple return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic normality by early 2021 appears unlikely. Nevertheless, we still regard commercial real estate as an important and necessary asset for occupiers. Our experience pre-lockdown was that retailers wanted to continue trading from their core destination locations, albeit at lower rents, and we expect this to remain the case. Rent reductions will support occupancy levels as stores remain affordable. Through this difficult market we have focused on maintaining occupancy whilst securing cash flow. We have worked with tenants to retain them in occupation following CVAs, at lease expiry or at break opportunities and also in response to the pressing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in c.96% occupancy across our high street retail assets. Over the course of the next 12 months there may be opportunities in retail warehousing if market sentiment continues to weaken and pricing over-compensates. Strong locations should still see demand from retailers and retail warehouse parks could yet make for a compelling investment, benefiting from large sites close to town centres with free car parking for customers and easy loading and servicing for retailers. These factors should make the stores complementary to on-line shopping and suitable for use as urban logistics hubs for the retailers. Good quality offices in regional markets that can offer flexible accommodation, especially on flexible lease terms, are likely to be attractive to occupiers. The COVID-19 pandemic lockdown has shown a real benefit to employees, both commercially and socially, of an office providing collaborative space and a hub for doing business. However, the increased ability to work from home, with enhanced connectivity from video conferencing and document sharing, has opened up the possibility of more remote working. It is too early to tell which of these trends will have more impact but going forward we expect in-demand offices to fall into two categories, much the same as retail: prime, town centre offices offering meeting rooms, collaborative spaces and flexible hot desking combined with widespread remote working; or out of town, conveniently located, well-connected, lower cost space. We are conscious that obsolescence can be a real cost of office ownership, which can negatively impact cash flow and be at odds with the Company's relatively high target dividend. The need to provide either good value out of town space or flexible town centre space could be a cost to landlords and this will need to be reflected in either price or rent. Industrial and logistics properties have been the best performers in real estate markets and the Company's weighting of 46%, by value, to the sector has supported returns during the year. We expect this sector to remain in sharp focus and believe there is still some rental growth potential and refurbishment opportunities, such as those carried out on our Warrington asset during the year, that can enhance value. The COVID-19 pandemic has shone a light on the everyday rent collection and asset management of the Custodian REIT property portfolio. In ordinary times rent collection and asset management are rightly taken for granted by shareholders but the importance of the close relationships between manager and tenant and the manager's ability to influence the outcome of negotiations has come to the fore. Once rent collections return to normal and the free cash and undrawn debt of the Company can be deployed, we expect to take advantage of the re-pricing that is likely to be a feature of the market and deliver positive returns to shareholders. Richard Shepherd-Cross for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited Investment Manager 22 June 2020 Property portfolio 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 Property portfolio value GBP559.8m GBP572.7m Separate tenancies 280 269 EPRA occupancy rate 95.8% 95.9% Assets 161 155 WAULT 5.3 years 5.6 years NIY 6.8% 6.6% Industrial Tenant Location % portfolio income Menzies Distribution Various 3.8% JTF Wholesale Warrington 1.4% Teleperformance Ashby 1.3% ATL Transport Burton 1.2% Restore Salford 1.1% Daher Aerospace Hilton 0.9% H&M Winsford 0.9% Revlon International Stone 0.9% Next Eurocentral 0.9% ICT Express Tamworth 0.8% Silgan Closures Doncaster 0.8% Amco Services Redditch 0.8% (International) Yesss Electrical Normanton 0.8% Turpin Distribution Biggleswade 0.8% Services Royal Mail Group Coventry/Kilmarnock 0.8% Cummins Daventry 0.7% Hydro Extrusions Redditch 0.7% HellermannTyton Cannock 0.7% Massmould Milton Keynes 0.6% OyezStraker West Bromwich 0.6% Worthington Armstrong Gateshead - Team 0.6% Valley Yodel Bellshill 0.6% DX Nuneaton 0.6% Saint-Gobain Milton Keynes 0.6% Sherwin Williams Plymouth 0.6% Superdrug Avonmouth 0.6% Heywood Williams Bedford 0.6% Components BSS Group Bristol 0.6% Elma Electronics Bedford 0.5% Ichor Systems Hamilton 0.5% Morrison Utility Services Stevenage 0.5% A Share & Sons (t/a SCS) Livingston 0.5% Unilin Distribution Manchester 0.5% Sytner Oldbury 0.5% Vertiv Infrastructure Bedford 0.5% DHL Supply Chain Aberdeen 0.5% Interserve Project Christchurch 0.5% Services Brenntag Cambuslang 0.5% Procurri Europe Warrington 0.5% Dinex Exhausts Warrington 1 0.4% Semcon Warwick 0.4% MTS Logistics Coalville 0.4% West Midlands Ambulance Erdington 0.4% Service Warburton Langley Mill 0.4% Northern Commercials Irlam 0.4% (Mirfield) VP Packaging Kettering 0.4% Bunzl Castleford 0.3% Synergy Health Sheffield Parkway 0.3% Powder Systems Liverpool, Speke 0.3% WH Partnership Gateshead 0.3% Aqualisa Products Westerham 0.3% Arkote Sheffield 0.3% Sealed Air Kettering 0.3% North Warwickshire Atherstone 0.3% Borough Council DHL International Liverpool, Speke 0.3% PHS Huntingdon 0.3% Synertec Warrington 0.3% DHL Global Forwarding Glasgow - air cargo 0.3% (UK)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -7-

Acorn Web Offset Normanton 0.3% ITM Power Sheffield 0.2% Tricel Composites (GB) Leeds 0.2% Sovereign Air Movement Leeds 0.2% Boots Gateshead 0.2% Rapid Vehicle Repairs Kettering 0.1% Rexel Gateshead 0.1% The Human Office Gateshead 0.1% Equinox Aromas Kettering 0.1% Nital Training Academy Kettering 0.1% River Island Sheffield 0.1% Other smaller tenants 0.1% VACANT 1.3% 40.3% Office Regus (Maidstone West Malling) West Malling 1.5% First Title (t/a Enact Conveyancing) Leeds 1.5% National Grid Castle Donnington 0.8% Wienerberger Cheadle 0.8% Home Office Sheffield 0.7% Edwards Geldards Derby 0.6% Countryside Properties Leicester 0.5% Lyons Davidson Solihull 0.4% Regus (Leicester Grove Park) Leicester 0.4% Systra Birmingham 0.3% Cognizant Technology Glasgow 0.2% Dakeyne Emms Gilmore Liberson Birmingham 0.2% Health & Safety Executive Sheffield 0.2% Erskine Murray Leicester 0.2% Copeland Wedge Associates Birmingham 0.1% Workers Educational Association Birmingham 0.1% Reward Gateway Birmingham 0.1% Quantem Consulting Birmingham 0.1% Bell Cornwall Associates Birmingham 0.1% Bradley & Cuthbertson LLP Birmingham 0.1% Safe Deposits Glasgow 0.1% KWB Property Management Birmingham 0.1% ENSCO 1078 Birmingham 0.1% Other smaller tenants 0.1% VACANT 1.0% 10.3% Other VW Group Derby/Shrewsbury/Stafford 2.0% Benham (Specialist Cars) Stockport 1.7% Total Fitness Health Clubs Lincoln - Total Fitness 0.9% Nuffield Health Stoke 0.8% MKM Buildings Supplies Castleford/Lincoln 0.7% Co-Operative Gillingham 0.6% Pizza Hut Crewe/Leicester/Watford 0.6% Tai Pan Buffet Restaurants Liverpool 0.6% Bannatyne Fitness Perth 0.6% Pendragon Property York 0.6% Travelodge Portishead 0.5% Liverpool Community Health NHS Liverpool 0.5% Trust Parkwood Health & Fitness Salisbury 0.5% Listers Group Loughborough 0.4% Mecca Bingo Crewe 0.3% Honda Motor Europe Redhill 0.3% Chokdee (t/a Giggling Squid) Bath 0.3% MTOR Gateshead 0.3% Stonegate Pub Co High Wycombe 0.3% Bright Horizons Family Solutions Basingstoke/Chesham 0.3% Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Maypole 0.3% TJ Vickers & Sons Shrewsbury - TJ Vickers 0.3% Loungers Kings Lynn/Torquay 0.3% Mecca Bingo (sublet to Odeon Crewe 0.3% Cinemas) The Gym Group Carlisle 0.3% Las Iguanas Torquay 0.2% The Restaurant Group (t/a Perth 0.2% Frankie & Bennies) Azzuri Restaurants (t/a ASK) Shrewsbury 0.2% Le Bistrot Pierre Torquay 0.2% McDonald's Plymouth 0.2% Scotco Eastern (t/a KFC) Perth 0.2% JD Wetherspoons Portishead 0.2% Multi Tile (t/a Tile Giant) Crewe 0.2% The Incorporated Trustees of the Stratford 0.1% Universal Church of the Kingdom of God Raven Valley Gateshead 0.1% Knutsford Day Nursery Knutsford 0.1% F1 Autocentres Crewe 0.1% Sam's Club (t/a House of the Shrewsbury 0.1% Rising Sun) Edmundson Electrical Crewe 0.1% Jurassic Coast (t/a Costa Torquay 0.1% Coffee) Other smaller tenants 0.1% VACANT 0.5% 17.2% High street retail Superdrug Stores PLC Southsea/Weston-super-Mare/Worcester 1.3% Specsavers Optical Cardiff/Norwich 0.8% Superstores URBN UK Southampton 0.5% Sportswift Cardiff/Portsmouth 0.5% Reiss Guildford 0.5% The Works Stores Bury St Edmunds/Portsmouth 0.5% WH Smith Llandudno 0.4% The White Company Nottingham 0.3% Phase Eight Edinburgh 0.3% Poundland Portsmouth 0.3% Laura Ashley Colchester 0.2% Portsmouth City Southsea 0.2% Council Game Retail Portsmouth 0.2% Foxtons Stratford 0.2% The Edinburgh Woollen Shrewsbury 0.2% Mill Wilko Retail Taunton 0.2% Signet Trading (t/a Chester 0.2% Ernest Jones) Waterstones Bedford/Scarborough 0.2% Tesco Stores Birmingham 0.2% Paperchase Products Shrewsbury 0.2% Greggs Plc Birmingham/Shrewsbury 0.2% TCCT Retail (t/a Shrewsbury 0.2% Thomas Cook) / Hay's Travel Holland & Barrett Shrewsbury 0.2% Kruidvat Real Estate Colchester 0.2% UK Crepeaffaire St Albans 0.2% Lush Colchester 0.2% H Samuel Colchester 0.2% Der Touristik Chester 0.2% Lloyds TSB Chester 0.1% Savers Health & Bury St Edmunds 0.1% Beauty Your Phone Care Portsmouth 0.1% Feldale Retail t/s Chester 0.1% Lakeland Ciel (Concessions) Chester 0.1% (t/a Chesca) Aslan Jewellery Chester 0.1% Done Brothers (t/a Cheltenham 0.1% Betfred) Brook Tavener Cirencester 0.1% Leeds Building Colchester 0.1% Society The Danish Wardrobe Cirencester 0.1% (t/a Noa Noa) Coral Birmingham 0.1% Other smaller tenants 0.1% VACANT 0.5% 10.7% Retail Warehouse B&Q Banbury/Galashiels/Weymouth 3.2% B&M Ashton-under-Lyne/Plymouth/Carlisle 2.9% Wickes Burton/Winnersh 1.9% Matalan Leicester 1.2% Magnet Gloucester/Leicester/Plymouth 1.1% JB Global (t/a Oak Carlisle/Plymouth 0.9% Furniture Land) Halfords Carlisle/Sheldon/Weymouth 0.8% Homebase Leighton Buzzard 0.8% Go Outdoors Swindon 0.8% Smyths Toys Gloucester 0.6% A Share & Sons (t/a Plymouth 0.5% SCS) M&S Evesham 0.5% Poundstretcher Evesham/Grantham 0.5% Sainsburys Torpoint 0.5% Pets at Home Sheldon/Winnersh 0.5% Boots Evesham 0.5% CDS Burton 0.5% Argos Evesham 0.4% Next Evesham 0.4% Dreams Sheldon 0.4% TJ Morris (t/a Home Portishead 0.3% Bargains) Laura Ashley Grantham 0.3% Iceland Carlisle 0.3% Sports Direct Weymouth 0.3% Poundland Carlisle 0.2% Carpetright Grantham 0.2%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -8-

Majestic Wine Portishead 0.1% Warehouse InstaVolt Various 0.1% VACANT 0.8% 21.5% Principal risks and uncertainties COVID-19 pandemic response The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been pervasive across the globe, and the Board believes it will have a significant impact on rental receipts, tenant stability, property valuations, government legislation, availability of finance and compliance with financial covenants, and will cause significant operational interruption to the Company for at least the financial year ending 31 March 2021. This expected impact has been reflected in the table below and is considered further in the Going concern and longer-term viability section of the Strategic report, although the Board believes it is still too early to fully comprehend the short-term impact and longer-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The business resilience and risk planning of the Company's key service providers has been tested in recent months and in all cases has responded very well to the challenges presented by the crisis, with all key teams able to work from home and continue to offer high levels of service to the Company. The Board has met at least fortnightly via video-conference since March to ensure the Company reacts promptly to a dynamic situation, including guiding and challenging the Investment Manager's response and approving decisions quickly when required. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in almost all principal risk areas increasing in overall impact since last year. Risk assessment The Board has overall responsibility for reviewing the effectiveness of the system of risk management and internal control which is operated by the Investment Manager. The Company's risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and mitigate the significant risks the Company faces. At least annually, the Board undertakes a risk review, with the assistance of the Audit and Risk Committee, to assess the effectiveness of the Investment Manager's risk management and internal control systems. During this review, no significant failings or weaknesses were identified in respect of risk management, internal control and related financial and business reporting. The Company holds a portfolio of high quality property let to institutional grade tenants and is primarily financed by fixed rate debt with no short-term refinancing risk. It does not undertake speculative development. There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Company's performance over the forthcoming financial year and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. The Directors have assessed the risks facing the Company, including risks that would threaten the business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. The table below outlines the principal risks identified, but does not purport to be exhaustive as there may be additional risks that materialise over time that the Company has not yet identified or has deemed not likely to have a potentially material adverse effect on the business. Risk Assessment Mitigating factors Loss of revenue · Tenant default due Likelihood: High. · Diverse to a cessation or property curtailment of trade portfolio due to the COVID-19 covering all key pandemic sectors and geographical · An increasing areas number of tenants exercising · The Company has contractual breaks 280 individual or not renewing at tenancies with lease expiry the largest Impact: High. tenant accounting · Enforced reduction for 3.8% of the in contractual rents rent roll. through a CVA or legislative changes · Investment due to the COVID-19 policy limits the pandemic. Company's rent roll to no more · Decreases in ERVs than 10% from a resulting in single tenant and decreases in passing 50% from a single rent to secure sector. long-term occupancy Overall change in risk from last year: · Primarily · Expiries or breaks Increased institutional concentrated in a grade tenants. specific year. · Focused on · Unable to re-let established void units. business locations for · Low UK economic investment. growth impacting the commercial property · Active market. management of lease expiry profile considered in forming acquisition decisions. · Building specifications typically not tailored to one user. · Strong tenant relationships have meant short-term rent deferrals have been agreed where necessary to address arrears caused by COVID-19 pandemic interruption. Decreases in property portfolio valuation · Decreases in sector-specific ERVs · Loss of Likelihood: High. · Active property contractual revenue portfolio diversification · Tenants exercising between office, contractual breaks industrial or not renewing at (distribution, lease expiry manufacturing and warehousing), · Market pricing retail affecting value. warehousing, high street retail and · Change in demand other. for space. Impact: High. · Investment · Properties policy limits the concentrated in a Company's specific property geographical portfolio to no location or sector. more than 50% in any specific · Reduced property sector or market sentiment and geographical investor demand region. · Lack of Overall change in · Small lot-size transactional risk from last year: business model evidence Increased limits exposure to individual asset values · High quality assets in good locations should remain popular with investors Financial · Reduced Likelihood: High. · The Company has availability or three lenders increased cost of arranging or · Interest cover servicing debt. covenant waivers in place covering · Breach of at least the June borrowing covenants. 2020 and September 2020 · Significant quarter-ends. increases in interest rates. · Target net Impact: High. gearing of 25% LTV on property portfolio. · 90% of drawn debt facilities at a fixed rate of interest. · Significant unencumbered properties

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -9-

Overall change in available to cure risk from last year: any potential Increased breaches of LTV covenants. · Existing facilities sufficient for current spending commitments and agreed until at least 2022. · Ongoing monitoring and management of the forecast liquidity and covenant position. Operational · Inadequate Likelihood: Low. · Ongoing review performance, of performance by controls or systems independent Board operated by the of Directors. Investment Manager. · Outsourced internal audit function reporting directly to the Audit and Risk Committee. Impact: High. · External depositary with responsibility for safeguarding assets and performing cash monitoring. Overall change in risk from last year: No change Regulatory and legal · Adverse impact of Likelihood: High. · Strong new or revised compliance legislation or culture. regulations, or by changes in the · External interpretation or professional enforcement of advisers are existing government engaged to review policy, laws and and advise upon regulations. control environment, · Non-compliance ensure regulatory with the REIT Impact: High. compliance and regime[28] or advise on the changes to the impact of changes Company's tax due to the status. COVID-19 pandemic. · Business model and culture embraces FCA principles. Overall change in · REIT regime risk from last year: compliance is Increased considered by the Board in assessing the Company's financial position and setting dividends and by the Investment Manager in making operational decisions. Business interruption · Cyber-attack Likelihood: High. · Investment results in the Manager staff are Investment Manager all capable of being unable to use working from home its IT systems for an extended and/or losing data. period · Terrorism or · Data is pandemics interrupt regularly backed the Company's up and replicated operations through and the impact on either the Investment Investment Manager Impact: High. Manager's IT or the Company's systems are assets or tenants. protected by anti-virus software and firewalls that are regularly updated. · Fire protection and access/security Overall change in procedures are in risk from last year: place at all of Increased the Company's managed properties. · Comprehensive property damage and business interruption insurance is held, including three years' lost rent and terrorism. · At least annually, a fire risk assessment and health and safety inspection is performed for each property in the Company's managed portfolio. Acquisitions · Unidentified Likelihood: Low. · Comprehensive liabilities due diligence is associated with the undertaken in acquisition of new conjunction with properties (whether professional acquired directly or advisors and the via a corporate provision of structure). insured warranties and indemnities are sought from vendors where Impact: High. appropriate. Overall change in risk from last year: No change Emerging risks The COVID-19 pandemic represents a principal risk and has significantly impacted the Company in the current financial year, but its medium and long-term impacts on the global economy are yet to be fully understood. The Board has also considered the following emerging risks and their potential impact on the Company: Brexit The Board is continuing to monitor the potential risks associated with Brexit. Discussions are ongoing and the final outcome regarding the UK's future trading relationship with the EU remains unclear, making it too early to understand fully the impact Brexit will have on our business and our sector. The main potential negative impact of Brexit is a deterioration of the macro-economic environment, potentially leading to further political uncertainty and volatility in interest rates, but it could also impact our investment and occupier market, our ability to execute our investment strategy and our income sustainability in the long term. However, the Board believes the Company is well placed to weather any short-term impact of Brexit because the Company has a diverse portfolio by sector and location with an institutional grade tenant base and low gearing. Environmental The Board is aware of the increasing focus from external stakeholders on its environmental credentials and the increasing level of disclosure requirements regarding the Company's environmental impact. The Board believes that the risk of negative stakeholder sentiment towards the Company because of a below peer group environmental footprint and non-compliance with environmental disclosure requirements has increased during the year. The Company has complied with the recently implemented Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme and Carbon Reporting requirements and expects further, more onerous requirements in the near future including the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. The Board

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -10-

has recently engaged Carbon Intelligence, specialist environmental consultants, to assist it with ensuring compliance with new requirements. No other emerging risks have been added to the Company's Risk Register during the year. Going concern and longer-term viability In accordance with Provision 31 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2018 issued by the Financial Reporting Council ("the Code"), the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a period longer than 12 months. The Board resolved to conduct this review for a period of three years, because: · The Company's forecasts cover a three-year period; and · The Board believes a three-year horizon maintains a reasonable level of accuracy regarding projected rental income and costs, allowing robust sensitivity analysis to be conducted. The Directors have assessed the following factors, in particular relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, in assessing the Company's status as a going concern and its longer-term viability, including events up to the date of authorisation of the financial statements: · The extent of any operational disruption; · Potential curtailment of rental receipts; · Diminished demand for leasing the Company's assets going forwards; · Contractual obligations due or anticipated within one year; · Potential liquidity and working capital shortfalls; · Access to funding and compliance with banking covenants; and · Ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements including the REIT regime. Mitigating actions In order to preserve cash the Company, as a result of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has: · Put pipeline acquisitions on hold; and · In the expectation that interest cover covenants on some individual loans at 30 June 2020 may come under short-term pressure, put in place covenant waivers with each of its lenders for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends and expects further covenant waivers to be made available if needed based on discussions with each lender. The Company is in discussion with its lenders regarding charging additional properties and reallocating properties between individual security pools to alleviate short-term covenant compliance pressure. Results of the assessment Based on prudent assumptions within the Company's forecasts regarding rent deferrals, tenant default, void rates and property valuation movements, the Directors expect that over the three-year period of their assessment: · The Company has surplus cash to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due; · Interest cover covenants on borrowings for periods not covered by covenant waivers are complied with; · LTV covenants aren't breached; and · REIT tests are complied with. Sensitivities These assessments are subject to sensitivity analysis, which involves flexing a number of key assumptions and judgements included in the financial projections: · The anticipated level of rents deferred due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; · Tenant default; · Length of potential void period following lease break or expiry; · Acquisition NIY, disposals, anticipated capital expenditure and the timing of deployment of cash; · Interest rate changes; and · Property portfolio valuation movements. This sensitivity analysis also evaluates the potential impact of the principal risks and uncertainties should they occur which, together with the steps taken to mitigate them, are highlighted above and in the Audit and Risk Committee report. The Board seeks to ensure that risks are mitigated appropriately and managed within its risk appetite all times. Sensitivity analysis considered the following areas: Covenant compliance The Company operates four loan facilities which are summarised in Note 15. At 31 March 2020 the Company has: · Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with Company net gearing of 22.4% compared to a maximum LTV covenant of 35% and GBP184.8m (33% of the property portfolio) unencumbered by the Company's borrowings; · Put in place covenant waivers with each of its lenders for at least the June 2020 and September 2020 quarter-ends and expects further covenant waivers to be made available if needed based on discussions with each lender. Reverse stress testing has been undertaken to understand what circumstances would result in potential breaches of financial covenants. While the assumptions applied in these scenarios are possible, they do not represent the Board's view of the likely outturn, but the results help inform the Directors' assessment of the viability of the Company. The testing indicated that: · At a portfolio level, following expiry of interest cover covenant waivers, the rate of loss or deferral of contractual rent would need to deteriorate by a further 25% from the levels included in the Company's prudent forecasts to breach interest cover covenants; and · Property valuations would have to decrease by 35% from the 31 March 2020 position to risk breaching the overall 35% LTV covenant. The Board notes that the May 2020 IPF Forecasts for UK Commercial Property Investment survey suggests an average 6.3% reduction in rents during 2020 with capital value decreases of between 4.0% and 19.5%. The Board believes that the valuation of the Company's property portfolio will prove resilient due to its higher weighting to industrial assets and overall diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 161 assets and over 200 typically 'institutional grade' tenants across all commercial sectors. Liquidity At 31 March 2020 the Company has: · GBP25m of cash-in-hand with gross borrowings of GBP150m resulting in low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; · An annual contractual rent roll of GBP40.7m, with interest costs on drawn loan facilities of only c. GBP4.7m per annum; and · Received 70% of rents due relating to the month of April - June 2020 quarter. The Company has sufficient cash to settle its stated minimum target dividends relating the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2021 of 1.5p per share and its expense and interest liabilities for a period of at least 12 months, even assuming no further rent is collected. Liquidity is therefore not considered a key area of sensitivity for the going concern assessment. The Board has considered the scenario used in covenant compliance reverse stress testing, where the rate of loss or deferral of contractual rent deteriorates by a further 25% from the levels included in the Company's prudent three-year forecasts, with dividends paid at the minimum required by the REIT regime. In this scenario, over the three year longer-term viability assessment horizon, all financial covenants and the REIT tests are complied with and the Company has surplus cash to settle its liabilities. As detailed in Note 15, the Company's GBP35m RCF expires in September 2022 but can be extended by a further two years at the lender's discretion. The Board anticipates lender support in agreeing to the available extensions, and would seek to refinance the RCF with another lender or dispose of sufficient properties to repay it in September 2022 in the unlikely event of lender support being withdrawn. REIT regime compliance The key area of sensitivity in the Company's forecasts to the REIT regime is the requirement to distribute 90% of property rental business profits, calculated on an IFRS basis rather than a cash receipts basis, within 12 months of the financial year end. The Company's prevailing dividend policy, set out in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report, aligns itself to the REIT regime by seeking to distribute net rental receipts over the period of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. All rent deferrals agreed with tenants result in rents being repayable within the year ending 31 March 2021, therefore the Board do not consider this a key sensitivity for the going concern assessment. Section 172 statement and stakeholder relationships The Directors consider that in conducting the business of the Company over the course of the year they have complied with Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") by fulfilling their duty to promote the success of the Company and act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole. Issues, factors and stakeholders The Board has direct engagement with the Company's shareholders and seeks a rounded and balanced understanding of the broader impact of its decisions through regular engagement with its stakeholder groups (detailed below) to understand their views, typically through feedback from the Investment Manager and the Company's broker, which is regularly communicated to the Board via quarterly meetings. Stakeholder engagement also ensures the Board is kept aware of any significant changes in the market, including the identification of emerging trends and risks, which in turn can be factored into its strategy discussions. Management of the Company's day-to-day operations has been delegated to the Investment Manager, Custodian Capital Limited, and the Company has no employees. This externally managed structure allows the Board and the Investment Manager to have due regard to the impact of decisions on the following matters specified in Section 172 (1) of the Act: Section 172(1) factor Approach taken The business model and strategy of the Company is set out within a) Likely consequences of any the Strategic Report. Any decision in the long term deviation from or amendment to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -11-

that strategy is subject to Board and, if necessary, shareholder approval, including the current proposed change to the Company's WAULT policy set out in the Investment Manger's report. The Company's Management Engagement Committee ensures that the Investment Manager is operating within the scope of the Company's investment objectives. At least annually, the Board considers a budget for the delivery of its strategic objectives based on a three year forecast model. The Investment Manager reports non-financial and financial key performance indicators to the Board, set out in detail in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report, at least quarterly which are used to assess the outcome of decisions made. The Board's commitment to keeping in mind the long-term consequences of its decisions underlies its focus on risk, including risks to the long-term success of the business, leading to the conclusion that during the current period of heightened political and market uncertainty both in the UK and globally, cash resources should be retained such that dividends are broadly paid from net rental income. The investment strategy of the Company is focussed on medium to long-term returns and minimising the Company's impact on communities and the environment and as such the long-term is firmly within the sights of the Board when all material decisions are made. The board gains an understanding of the views of the Company's key stakeholders from the Investment Manager, broker and Management Engagement Committee, and considers those stakeholders' interests and views in board discussions and long-term decision-making. The Company has no employees as a result of its external b) The interests of the management structure, but the Company's employees Directors have regard to the interests of the individuals responsible for delivery of the property management and administration services to the Company to the extent that they are able to. The Company's Nominations Committee is responsible for applying the diversity policy set out in the Nominations Committee Report to Board recruitment. Business relationships with suppliers, tenants and other c) The need to foster the counterparties are managed by Company's business the Investment Manager. relationships with suppliers, Suppliers and other customers and others counterparties are typically professional firms such as lenders, property agents and other property professionals, accounting firms and legal firms and tenants with which the Investment Manager often has a longstanding relationship. Where material counterparties are new to the business, checks, including anti money laundering checks are conducted prior to transacting any business to ensure that no reputational or legal issues would arise from engaging with that counterparty. The Company also periodically reviews the compliance of all material counterparties with relevant laws and regulations such as the Modern Slavery Act 2015. The Company pays suppliers in accordance with pre-agreed terms. The Management Engagement Committee engages directly with the Company's key service providers providing a direct line of communication for receiving feedback and resolving issues. Because the Investment Manager directly invoices most tenants and collects rent without using managing agents, it has open lines of communication with tenants and can understand and resolve any issues promptly. The Board recognises the importance of supporting local d) The impact of the communities where the Company's Company's operations on the assets are located and seeks to community and the environment invest in properties which will be fit for future purpose and which align with ESG targets. The Company also seeks to benefit local communities by creating social value through employment, viewing its properties as a key part of the fabric of the local economy. The Board takes overall responsibility for the Company's impact on the community and the environment and its ESG policies are set out in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report. The Company's approach to preventing bribery, money laundering, slavery and human trafficking is disclosed in the Governance report. The Board believes that the ability of the Company to e) The desirability of the conduct its investment business Company maintaining a and finance its activities reputation for high standards depends in part on the of business conduct reputation of the Board and Investment Manager's team. The risk of falling short of the high standards expected and thereby risking its business reputation is included in the Board's review of the Company's risk register, which is

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -12-

conducted periodically. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the business are set out in that section of the Strategic report. The Company's requirements for a high standard of conduct and business ethics are set out in the Governance report. The Company's shareholders are a very important stakeholder f) The need to act fairly as group. The Board oversees the between members of the Investment Manager's formal Company investor relations programme which involves the Investment Manager engaging routinely with the Company's shareholders. The programme is managed by the Company's broker and the Board receives prompt feedback from both the Investment Manager and broker on the outcomes of meetings. The Board and Investment Manager aim to be open with shareholders and available to them, subject to compliance with relevant securities laws. The Chairman of the Company and other Non-Executive Directors make themselves available for meetings as appropriate and all attend the Company's AGM. The investor relations programme is designed to promote formal engagement with investors and is typically conducted after each half-yearly results announcement. The Investment Manager also engages with existing investors who may request meetings and with potential new investors on an ad hoc basis throughout the year, including where prompted by Company announcements. Shareholder presentations are made available on the Company's website. The Company has a single class of share in issue with all members of the Company having equal rights. Methods used by the Board The main methods used by the Directors to perform their duties include: · Board Strategy Days held at least annually to review all aspects of the Company's business model and strategy and assess the long-term sustainable success of the Company and its impact on key stakeholders; · The Management Engagement Committee engages with the Company's key service providers and reports on their performance to the Board. The responsibilities of the Management Engagement Committee are detailed in the Management Engagement Committee report; · The Board is responsible for the Company's ESG activities set out in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report, which it believes are a key part of benefitting the local communities where the Company's assets are located; · The Board's risk management procedures set out in the Governance report identify the potential consequences of decisions in the short, medium and long-term so that mitigation plans can be put in place to prevent, reduce or eliminate risks to the Company and wider stakeholders; · The Board sets the Company's purpose, values and strategy, detailed in the Business model and strategy section of the Strategic report, and the Investment Manager ensures they align with its culture; · The Board carries out direct shareholder engagement via the AGM and Directors attend shareholder meetings on an ad hoc basis; · External assurance is received through internal and external audits and reports from brokers and advisers; and · Specific training for existing Directors and induction for new Directors as set out in the Governance report. Principal decisions in the year The Board has delegated operational functions to the Investment Manager and other key service providers. In particular, responsibility for management of the Company's property portfolio has been delegated to the Investment Manager. The Board retains responsibility for reviewing the engagement of the Investment Manager and exercising overall control of the Company, reserving certain key matters as set out in the Governance report. The principal non-routine decisions taken by the Board during the year were: · Purchasing the Menzies Portfolio for GBP24.6m. The acquisition improved the Company's lease expiry profile, supplemented regional diversification and provided secure cash flow with the benefit of fixed rental uplifts in 2024. The corporate transaction offered compelling economic benefits to the Company compared to acquiring the properties directly. The acquisition is further detailed in the Investment Manager's report; · Increasing total funds available under the RCF from GBP35m to GBP50m, subject to lender approval, for a term of three years with an option to extend the term by a further two years, and a reduction in the rate of annual interest to between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR. These changes reduce finance costs and provide additional capacity to exploit new acquisition opportunities whilst maintaining the flexibility to minimise cash drag from equity issuance; and · Committing to continuing to pay quarterly dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts due to the disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with support from prior years' undistributed reserves if required, of no less than an aggregate 0.75p per share per quarter for the first two quarters of the financial year ending 31 March 2021, until deferred rents can be collected and the dividend can return towards the target level. This decision was taken to manage cash resources and maintain liquidity to mitigate the risks associated with a period of uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the nature of these decisions, a variety of stakeholders had to be factored into the Board's discussions. Each decision was announced at the time, so that all stakeholders were aware of the decisions. Stakeholders The Board recognises the importance of stakeholder engagement to deliver its strategic objectives and believes its stakeholders are vital to the continued success of the Company. The Board is mindful of stakeholder interests and keeps these at the forefront of business and strategic decisions. Regular engagement with stakeholders is fundamental to understanding their views. The below section highlights how the Company engages with its key stakeholders, why they are important and the impact they have on the Company and therefore its long-term success, which the Board believes helps demonstrate the successful discharge of its duties under s172(1) of the Act. Stakeholder Stakeholder Stakeholder interests engagement Tenants The Investment · High quality · Regular dialogue Manager understands assets through rent the businesses collection process. occupying the · Profitability Company's assets and · Review published seeks to create · Efficient data, such as long-term operations accounts, trading partnerships and updates and understand their · Knowledgeable analysts' reports. needs to deliver fit and committed for purpose real landlord · Ensured buildings estate and develop comply with the asset management · Flexibility to necessary safety opportunities to adapt to the regulations and underpin long-term changing UK insurance. sustainable income commercial growth and maximise landscape · All tenants have occupier been directly satisfaction. · Buildings with contacted to strong understand the environmental impact of the credentials COVID-19 pandemic on their businesses. · Occupancy has remained at over 95% during the year. The Investment Manager and its employees As an externally managed fund the Company's key service · Long-term · Board and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -13-

provider is the viability of the Committee meetings Investment Manager Company and its employees are · Face-to-face and a key stakeholder. · Long-term video-conference The Investment relationship with meetings with the Manager's culture the Company Chairman and other aligns with that of Board Directors the Company and its · Wellbeing of the long-standing Investment · Monthly and reputation of Manager's quarterly KPI operating in the employees reporting to the small lot-size market Board is key when · Being able to representing the attract and retain · External Board Company. high-calibre staff evaluation, including feedback · Maintaining a from key Investment positive and Manager personnel transparent relationship with · Informal meetings the Board and calls Suppliers A collaborative · Collaborative · Board and relationship with our and transparent Committee meetings suppliers, including working those to whom key relationships · One-to-one services are meetings outsourced, ensures · Responsive that we receive high communication · Annual review of quality services to key service help deliver · Being able to providers by the strategic and deliver service Management investment level agreements Engagement objectives. Committee Shareholders Building a strong · Sustainable · Annual and half investor base through growth year presentations clear and transparent communication is · Attractive level · AGM vital to building a of income returns successful and · Market sustainable business · Strong Corporate announcements and and generating Governance and corporate website long-term growth. environmental credentials · Regular investor feedback received · Transparent from the Company's reporting broker framework · On-going dialogue with analysts Lenders Our lenders play an · Stable cash · Regular covenant important role in our flows reporting business. The Investment Manager · Stronger · Face-to-face maintains close and covenants meetings supportive relationships with · Being able to this group of meet interest long-term payments stakeholders, characterised by · Maintaining openness, agreed gearing transparency and ratios mutual understanding · Regular financial reporting · Proactive notification of issues or changes Government, local authorities and communities · Openness and · Engagement with transparency local authorities As a responsible where we operate corporate citizen the · Proactive Company is committed compliance with · Two way dialogue to engaging new legislation with regulators and constructively with HMRC central and local · Proactive government and engagement ensuring we support the wider community · Support for local economic and environmental plans and strategies · Playing its part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business. Business model and strategy Investment objective and policy The Company's investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties in the UK. The Company's investment policy is: a) To invest in a portfolio of UK commercial real estate properties, principally characterised by individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. b) The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, but not exceed a maximum weighting to any one property sector, or to any geographic region, of greater than 50%. c) To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand. Within these locations the objective is to acquire modern buildings or those that are considered fit for purpose by occupiers. d) No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the total rent roll of the Company's property portfolio at the time of purchase, except: (i) In the case of a single tenant which is a governmental body or department for which no percentage limit to proportion of the total rent roll shall apply; or (ii) In the case of a single tenant rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two, where the exposure to such single tenant may not exceed 5% of the total rent roll (a risk score of two represents "lower than average risk"). e) To seek to minimise rental voids and enhance the WAULT of the property portfolio by managing lease expiries and targeting property acquisitions which will in aggregate be accretive to WAULT at the point of acquisition, on a rolling 12-month basis. f) The Company will not undertake speculative development (that is, development of property which has not been leased or pre-leased), save for refurbishment of existing holdings, but may invest in forward funding agreements or forward commitments (these being, arrangements by which the Company may acquire pre-development land under a structure designed to provide the Company with investment rather than development risk) of pre-let developments where the Company intends to own the completed development. g) The Company may use gearing, including to fund the acquisition of property and cash flow requirements, provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%. Over the medium-term the Company is expected to target net gearing of 25% LTV. h) The Company reserves the right to use efficient property portfolio management techniques, such as interest rate hedging and credit default swaps, to mitigate market volatility. i) Uninvested cash or surplus capital or assets may be invested on a temporary basis in: (i) cash or cash equivalents, money market instruments, bonds, commercial paper or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties having a single-A (or equivalent) or higher credit rating as determined by an internationally recognised rating agency; or (ii) any "government and public securities" as defined for the purposes of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders. The Board proposes removing the Company's WAULT investment objective at the AGM as explained in the Investment Manager's report. Key performance indicators The Board meets at least four times per year and reviews the Company's quarterly performance against a number of key measures: · NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends payable to shareholders. The Board regards this as the best overall measure of value delivered to shareholders. The Board assesses NAV per share total return over various time periods and compares the Company's returns to those of its peer group of listed, closed-ended property investment funds; · EPS and EPRA EPS - reflect the Company's ability to generate recurring earnings from the property portfolio which underpin dividends; · Profit before tax - shareholder value generated in the year including unrealised property gains and losses; · Dividends per share and dividend cover - to provide an attractive, sustainable level of income to shareholders, fully covered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction with detailed financial forecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are sustainable; · Premium or discount of the share price to NAV - the Board closely monitors the premium or discount of the share price to the NAV and believes a key driver of this is the Company's long-term investment performance. However, there can be short-term volatility in the premium or discount and the Board therefore seeks limited authority at each AGM to issue or buy back shares with a view to trying to manage this volatility; · Net gearing - measures the Company's borrowings as a proportion of its investment property, balancing the additional returns available from utilising debt with the need to effectively manage risk; · OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the Board's ability to operate the Company efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

· EPRA vacancy rate - the Board reviews the level of property voids within the Company's property portfolio on a quarterly basis and compares this to its peer group average. The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report. Alternative performance measures Alternative performance measures, including EPRA Best Practice Recommendations, assist stakeholders in assessing performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company in addition to the key performance indicators and comprise: · New equity raised - a measure of growth of the Company; · Target dividend per share - an expectation of the Company's ability to deliver an income stream to shareholders for the forthcoming year; · Share price total return - reflects the movement in share price and dividends payable to shareholders; · NAV per share, share price and market capitalisation - reflect various measures of shareholder value at a point in time; · EPRA NAV per share - a measure of NAV excluding any adjustments to IFRS NAV not expected to crystallise in normal circumstances such as fair value adjustments to borrowings, giving a better indication of NAV of a real estate investment company with a long-term investment strategy; · EPRA NIY and 'topped up' NIY - alternative measures of property portfolio valuation based on cash passing rents at the reporting date and once lease incentive periods have expired, net of ongoing property costs; · EPRA cost ratios - alternative measures of ongoing charges based on expenses (excluding operating expenses of rental property recharged to tenants) compared to gross rental income; · EPRA capital expenditure - capital expenditure incurred on the Company's property portfolio during the year; and · EPRA like-for-like rental growth - a measure of rental growth of the property portfolio by sector, excluding acquisitions and disposals. This year the Company has also disclosed EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations Guidelines. Financing The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. Debt The Company has the following facilities available: · A GBP50m RCF with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8% above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets, and expiring on 17 September 2022; · A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, with fixed annual interest of 3.935%; · A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and · A GBP50m term loan facility with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising: a) A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and b) A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%. Equity During the year the Company raised GBP25.3m (before costs and expenses) through the placing of 21,850,000 new ordinary shares. Dividends The Company paid dividends totalling 6.625p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.6375p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2019 and three interim dividends of 1.6625p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2020. The Company paid an interim dividend of 1.6625p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2020 on 29 May 2020, meeting its target of paying an annual dividend per share for the financial year of 6.65p (2019: 6.55p). The Board's objective is to pay dividends on a sustainable basis at a rate which is fully covered by net rental income and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy. Due to the disruption to cash collection caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the current level of dividend is not expected to be fully supported by net rental receipts going forward. The Company intends to continue to pay quarterly dividends at a level broadly linked to net rental receipts, with support from prior years' undistributed reserves if required, of no less than an aggregate 1.5p per share for the first half of the financial year ending 31 March 2021. Should rent collections in the June and September quarters allow, more generous dividends may be possible. Over the course of the financial year, as deferred rents are collected, the Board hopes it will be possible to restore the dividend to a sustainable long-term level akin to previous years. Directors and employees During the year Hazel Adam was appointed as a non-executive director of the Company. The Company has five non-executive directors and no employees. Non-executive directors are paid fixed fees set by the Remuneration Committee and participate in the performance of the Company through their shareholdings. Four non-executive directors are white males and one is a white female. The Board is conscious of the increased focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. The Board supports the recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reports but does not consider it appropriate or in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board. Corporate social responsibility The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner and meeting its corporate responsibilities towards society, human rights and the environment. The Board acknowledges its responsibility to society is broader than simply generating financial returns for shareholders. The Company's environmental and social policies address the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as detailed below. Environmental and social policy The Board encourages the Investment Manager to act responsibly in the areas it can influence as a landlord, for example by working with tenants to improve the environmental performance of the Company's properties and minimise their impact on climate change. The Board believes that following this strategy will ultimately be to the benefit of shareholders through enhanced rent and asset values. The majority of the Company's investment properties are let on full repairing and insuring leases, meaning its day-to-day environmental responsibilities are limited as properties are controlled by the tenants. However, the Board wishes to apply sustainable principles and actively seeks opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio where possible. Properties are visited periodically by the Investment Manager and any obvious environmental issues are reported to the Board. The Company recently engaged Carbon Intelligence, specialist environmental consultants, to review the Company's environmental policy, identify and prioritise opportunities for improvements and recommend how best risks might be managed. As a result, during the year the Board approved an updated environmental policy which commits the Company to: · Seek to reduce pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; · Gather and analyse data on the environmental performance of our properties; and · Set targets for the environmental performance of our properties and monitor achievements as a commitment to continuous improvement. To achieve these aims, we intend to carry out the following initiatives. Energy consumption & management · Comply with all applicable, relevant energy-related legislation and other requirements; · Monitor energy consumption across our properties and tenant consumption, where possible; · Undertake thorough environmental due diligence including obtaining an Energy Performance Certificate ('EPC') for all new property acquisitions; · Identify and, where possible, upgrade high energy-consuming properties within our property portfolio assets to achieve higher energy efficiency levels and improved EPC ratings; · Review our energy objectives and targets on an annual basis; · Promote energy efficiency and management to our tenants; and · Where possible, build in green lease[29] clauses into our tenant leases. Building materials · When we have the opportunity to develop new property or refurbish current assets, we commit to reviewing building materials which have a lower environmental impact and to select these materials, if appropriate; and · Select greener building materials, in line with our vision to increase the sustainability certifications of our property portfolio. GHG emissions and management · Quantify our Scope 1 and 2 (landlord controlled) emissions on an annual basis in line with reporting requirements; · Gather tenant energy consumption data, where possible, to quantify our properties' emissions; · Comply with, and make representations to, industry standard ESG frameworks including the EPRA Annual Sustainability Report and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"); and · Continue to expand our carbon reporting in line with industry expectations and relevant legislation. Waste management · Monitor waste levels across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible; · Implement landfill diversion waste streams such as recycling in our properties, where possible; and · Promote waste management to our tenants. Water consumption and management · Monitor water consumption across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)