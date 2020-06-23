DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Sustainability Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Towards Climate Resilience report 23-Jun-2020 / 08:08 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX:DXS)* *ASX release* *23 June 2020* *Towards Climate Resilience report* Dexus today released its _Towards Climate Resilience_ report, reinforcing its commitment to and focus on managing climate related issues. _Towards Climate Resilience_ describes actions that Dexus can take to support its resilience across a range of climate scenarios, aligning with the 2017 Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The report supports Dexus's global leadership according to corporate sustainability benchmarks, and explains how climate change may impact Dexus beyond the property level, following from the increasing awareness of climate change as a 'systemic' threat to financial stability. Darren Steinberg, Dexus CEO said: "As a responsible owner and manager of high quality commercial property, this report outlines how our properties will minimise their impact on the environment while maintaining their attractiveness for customers and investors." David Yates, Executive General Manager, Sustainability said: "Addressing climate change is central to our Sustainability Approach at Dexus which includes our net zero by 2030 target and our focus on portfolio resilience. The actions outlined in this report further our ambitions and demonstrate how Dexus can contribute to a global transition to a low carbon economy." The report is available at www.dexus.com/towards-climate-resilience [1] _Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited._ *For further information please contact:* *Investors * *Media* Jessica Johns Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Senior Manager, Corporate Relations Communications +61 2 9017 1368 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 427 706 994 +61 403 260 754 jessica.johns@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com *Report summary * ? Dexus has been using scenario analysis to understand the impacts of climate change on the group's property portfolio for several years ? Recognising the systemic nature of climate impacts and the increasing momentum for decisive action this decade, in early 2020 we expanded our use of scenario analysis to consider climate-related risks and opportunities beyond property-level physical risks and emissions reductions ? The scenarios assume various degrees of warming by 2100 and include social, technological, economic and political developments considered plausible under each warming trajectory ? Scenario analysis enables us to examine possible impacts to Dexus related to these futures, so we can enhance our preparedness to outperform ? These scenarios are not intended to predict the future, but rather help us understand our resilience as a business (a central aim of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures recommendations) and the activities we can take to enhance our preparedness ? The three scenarios developed to inform an enhanced climate action strategy for Dexus: ? Dedication and delivery - an orderly decarbonisation (limited to 1.50C warming by 2100) that reimagines the role of buildings in a low carbon economy ? Delay and disruption - a disorderly decarbonisation (around 20C warming by 2100) that incorporates policy shocks enacted after years of delay ? Division and deterioration - a failure to decarbonise (may exceed 30C warming by 2100) that illustrates how polarisation and protectionism may curb the low carbon transition ? Dexus has detailed the strategic directions arising from the scenario analysis focused on: ? Reducing our impact - Optimising resource efficiency through commitments, targets and strategic improvement plans that direct investment to opportunities which enhance economic and environmental benefit ? Adapting to climate changes - Leveraging enhanced research activities to integrate climate resilience into property operations, transactions and new developments. ? Influencing our value chain - Collaborating across our value chain to broaden our positive impact and enhance climate resilience more widely ? Dexus's corporate governance framework supports a culture that understands the importance of sustainability and ensures that climate-related issues are addressed appropriately at board and management levels. Climate-related issues are incorporated into the Dexus group operations through the consideration of climate change as a key risk and through the integration of the Dexus Sustainability Approach into the group strategy ? Climate-related risks are managed in accordance with the Dexus Risk Management Framework, which is aligned to the principles of ISO 31000:2018 and provides the foundation for employees to manage the risks inherent in achieving the group's strategy. Climate change is listed on the Dexus key risk register, which has resulted in the development of control measures and the detailed discussion of climate risk at leadership and Board levels ? Dexus sets measurable performance targets (annual and multi-year targets) to support the delivery of the Dexus Sustainability Approach. These include our net zero emissions by 2030 target. Dexus is one of only five Australian companies with an emissions reduction target certified by the Science Based Targets initiative, which has certified our net zero ambition as aligned with a global warming trajectory of under 1.5 C and commits us to reduce customer-related emissions by 25% by 2030. Dexus has pledged to support the World Green Building Council's Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment and is a member of The Climate Group's EP100 campaign, which recognises the importance of property energy efficiency in enhancing energy productivity, and this year has joined RE100, the global corporate leadership initiative of businesses committed to 100% renewable energy Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: *About Dexus* Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $33.8 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.8 billion of properties, with a further $17.0 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $11.2 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 55 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 27,000 investors from 20 countries. With 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com 