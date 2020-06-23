DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.: UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPCO GROUP 2020-06-23 / 08:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR PEPCO GROUP* Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("Steinhoff" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders are advised that Steinhoff's subsidiary, the fast-growing pan-European variety discount retailer, Pepco Group, owner of the PEPCO and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the United Kingdom, has today released summarised interim results for the six months to March 2020. Details of the results, and further information on Pepco Group, are available on the Pepco Group website (https://www.pepcogroup.eu/ [1]). Stellenbosch, 23 June 2020 2020-06-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road 7600 Stellenbosch South Africa Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1076141 End of News DGAP News Service 1076141 2020-06-23 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=18bbfe30cebec5a86067db570b8963ae&application_id=1076141&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

