Plans to build the 150 MW Cabin Creek solar farm are now set to move forward, now that developer Clenera has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement with Basin Electric Power Cooperative.From pv magazine USA Montana's second-largest planned solar project, the 150 MW Cabin Creek solar farm, currently being developed by Clenera in Fallon County, is now the largest in the state to move forward with development, after signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Basin Electric Power Cooperative. The PPA is for 15 years, at a reported cost of power under $30/MWh for Basin Electric. Basin Electric ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...