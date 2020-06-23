Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NetCents lässt die Milliardenbombe platzen! Kurs explodiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2020 | 09:05
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavotec SA: Cavotec enters into a new long term credit facility agreement

Cavotec has during the past months conducted a competitive process to procure a new long term credit facility, resulting in competing bids involving several bank consortia. After careful evaluation Cavotec has chosen a consortium led by Credit Suisse to provide a five year credit facility as it offered the most competitive overall services and terms.

"I'm pleased with the agreement with Credit Suisse as it gives Cavotec a cost-effective financing, increased financial flexibility and a prolonged time to maturity", said Mikael Norin, CEO of Cavotec. "To have this positive outcome in the midst of the current pandemic situation is a testament to the strength of our financial standing coming out of the transformation of the company".

In connection with the new credit facility a corresponding amount will be repaid on the current credit facility.

ENDS

For further details please contact:

Johan Hähnel
Investor Relations Manager
Telephone: +46 70 605 63 34
Email: investor@cavotec.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9:00 CEST on 23 June, 2020.

About Cavotec
Cavotec is a leading engineering group that designs and manufactures automated connection and electrification systems for ports, airports and industrial applications worldwide. Cavotec's innovative technologies ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.

Attachment

  • Press release 23 June 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4c5eef2-c0cd-418f-838b-53cbba7901ba)
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.