Binhai seeks new growth momentum

BEIJING, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The Binhai New Area in Tianjin will speed up its pace in generating new momentum in key fields, major links and important projects to promote its high-quality growth, according to a recent conference.

Binhai will cultivate more high-tech enterprises, leading innovation-driven companies and intellectual property databases and build a graded system to support sci-tech firms. It will also help "young eagle enterprises"and "gazelle enterprises" with tailored funding channels after classified selection.

The China Intellectual Property Protection Center in Binhai is to improve its services in patent examination, confirmation and right protection and further cut time needed for patent examination and authorization in some key fields.

Meanwhile, the new area will further boost the innovation ability of major platforms and accelerate the construction of a group of state-level nationalinnovation projects, such as a technological center, an industrial center and a manufacturing park.

According to the conference, Binhai will expand its industrial clusters in the petrochemical, automobile and equipment manufacturing, new generation information technology, and new energy and new materials industries.

It plans to incubate clusters in the bio-medicine, energy conservation and environmental protection, modern metallurgy, grain, oil and food industries anddevelop 26 segmented sectors in emerging industries so as to grow the new area into a world-class innovation hub.

To make the goal more specific, it will transfer the major scientific and technological achievements into such projects as a new generation super computer and bring the number of digital workshops and intelligent factories to 40.

A "cell valley" with the characteristics of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will be built and construction of a national synthetic biotechnology innovation center will be promoted. Binhai will also speed up construction of an innovation center for the modernized traditional Chinese medicine industry.

The new area will accelerate the construction of a high-end semiconductor industrial park and a global research and development center for theUS-based coatings and specialty materials company PPG Industries.

A listing information and data sharing mechanism will be launched for state-level high-tech enterprises, small and medium-sized sci-tech firms, companies invested by angel funds and venture capital guidance funds, as well as emerging enterprises boasting cutting-edge advantages.

The new area will offer more listing channels for companies, follow up the multi-level capital market reform, and support enterprises to go public abroad.

Binhai will encourage incorporated financial institutions in the new area to increase their capital, broaden expansion and financing through listing, and sharpen their strengths in serving the real economy.

In addition, measures will be taken to attract more talents to develop the local economy, such as preferential policies and service improvement. A more efficient and convenient mechanism will be launched to bring in investment while inviting talents.

Officials' performance in stimulating economic vitality will also be assessed so as to better ensure policy implementation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1194982/Driverless_electric_truck.jpg