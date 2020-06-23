PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Publication of Report on Payments to Governments in 2019 23-Jun-2020 / 08:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Publication of report on payments PJSC MMK ("MMK", or "the to governments in 2019 Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, today publishes its Report on payments to governments in 2019 ("the Report"). 23 june 2020 The Report is prepared in accordance with the Magnitogorsk, Russia requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Instrument 2014 «Report on payments to governments», issued by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA's Instrument). The Report provides citizens, authorities and independent users with the information on payments made to governments where MMK conducts its extractive activities. Since the Group performed extractive activity in Russia only, the Report discloses payments to governments made by Russian companies only. The amounts relating to mining operations only are disclosed as the payments. For the purposes of this Report mining exploration means the process of exploration, development of mineral deposits and mining operations. The Report is published on the official MMK website [1]. The Report have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ns m/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. About MMK Subscribe to our official MMK channel in Telegram [3], to be the first to know about key MMK news. MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2019, MMK produced 12.5 mln tonnes of crude steel and 11.3 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. ??? is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margin. MMK Group had revenue in 2019 of USD 7,566 mln and EBITDA of USD 1,797 mln. MMK's debt load is the lowest for the industry. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.13? at the end of 2019. The Group's investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's, S&P. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 15.7%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2020 Investor Relations Department Financial calendar [4] Veronika Kryachko +7 (3519) 25-75-01 kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 14 July Q2 and 6M 2020 Trading Update 29 July Q2 and 6M 2020 IFRS financials 13 October Q3 and 9M 2020 Trading Update 22 October Q3 and 9M 2020 IFRS financials media contacts Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 (499) 238-26-13 egorov.oa@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: PGR TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 71275 EQS News ID: 1076159 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d9e054a456857afb1e9f7361fa64de9&application_id=1076159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1076159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=018e8dda52d5b81f4b4093f7460d9f36&application_id=1076159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=895ffefef24a7b8b93810e5bae4be0c4&application_id=1076159&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)