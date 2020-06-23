Innodisk's Industry-leading Solutions Enable Next-generation Networking and Telecom

Innodisk's pioneering solutions enable organizations to take full advantage of next-generation networking and telecommunications

TAIPEI, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra-fast standards such as 5G and Wi-Fi 6 are ushering in a new era of networking and communications. These exciting new technologies promise higher speeds and lower latencies for both enterprise users and consumers, forming a cornerstone of the future of computing. Innodisk offers optimized flash storage, DRAM modules, and embedded peripherals that equip organizations with the performance and features needed to capitalize on these exciting technologies.

Minimal Latency and Maximum Performance

5G and modern networking technologies mean a critical technological leap forward for edge computing and the Internet of Things. However, this technological leap also requires networking equipment with hardware that is up to the task.

Innodisk addresses these demands with flash storage solutions such as the 3IE7 and 3IE6-P series, which are designed to bring all the necessary performance for equipment such as IoT gateways, routers, and servers at the edge; as well as Ethernet switches, gateways, firewalls, routers, and 1U servers in the backend.

Featuring features such as iData Guard, iCell, and iPower Guard, these storage solutions provide exceptional power management. Meanwhile, iSLC provides endurance of up to 10 times that of typical 2D MLC and 3D TLC -- while providing SLC-level speeds and minimal latency.

In-vehicle Networking Innovation

Next-generation networking and communications also bring opportunities in transportation. With these new technologies, reliable real-time monitoring of massive vehicle fleets becomes possible, and the added bandwidth allows much more data to be transmitted. Innodisk's CAN bus modules are fully up to this task, providing in-vehicle communications optimized for demanding in-vehicle conditions, while iCAP, Innodisk's browser-accessed management platform provides exceptional remote management capabilities.

Together, these state-of-the-art innovations from Innodisk allow businesses to position their applications to take full advantage of the future of networking -- at the edge, in the backend, and on the move.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123665/Innodisk_Corporation_Logo.jpg