

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.30 am ET Tuesday, IHS Markit releases Germany's flash PMI data. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 44.2 in June from 32.3 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 120.98 against the yen, 1.1290 against the greenback, 0.9046 against the pound and 1.0675 against the franc as of 3:25 am ET.



