AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B (CJ1Y) AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI JAPAN - B DEALING DATE: 22/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 23713.7894 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8525 CODE: CJ1Y ISIN: LU1602144815 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1Y Sequence No.: 71296 EQS News ID: 1076231 End of Announcement EQS News Service

