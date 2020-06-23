ReNeuron has changed its focus to concentrate on cell therapy for retinal disorders. The Phase I/II has FDA clearance to use a higher dose and a new UK trial site in Oxford has been added. A pivotal study may start in H221. The CTX cell line for stroke will now be out-licensed. Internally, it will be used to produce exosomes, an emerging new area. Preclinical exosome technology might be used for therapeutic delivery to the brain and in vaccination or treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections. Our indicative value is adjusted to £107m, formerly £197m, pending full FY20 results due in July.

