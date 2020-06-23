Elbit Medical's holding Gamida Cell recently reported data from its 125-patient Phase III study of omidubicel in patients with haematological malignancies undergoing bone marrow transplants. The median time to neutrophil engraftment was 12 days for omidubicel patients compared to 22 days for those receiving standard umbilical cord blood (p<0.001). Gamida Cell expects to initiate the rolling biologic licence application (BLA) submission in Q420 and launch in 2021.

