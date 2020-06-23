Access-IS, the leading supplier of Identity Document readers is pleased to announce the integration of its ATOM document reader with NOVOMATIC's myACP casino management system. The modular myACP system, combined with ATOM, can be adapted to meet the requirements of any casino operator and helps to ensure compliance with most gaming regulations and legislation.

The myACP system covers the requirements of a member's entrance. It processes the registration of player data in a quick and easy way: member card issuance, optional ticket vouchers for entrance/activities within the casino, member categorisation and a powerful attendance report. With every customer touch point, simplicity and usability are key and it's here that ATOM really delivers. Simply by placing their ID on ATOM's glass, it is imaged in multiple light sources with the printed data and chip information retrieved and passed through to myACP; all of this while the document never leaves its owner's hand.

The ATOMs, supplied through Ineltro in Austria, automatically capture images of identity documents in multiple light wavelengths and simultaneously extract data from the MRZ using OCR. The high-resolution colour, infra-red and ultraviolet images are used by electronic identity document validation technology to instantly check the document's authenticity. NFC capability allows the device's API to access the RFID chips of e-passports eID cards to provide digital personal data, biometric image and perform basic security checks on the document. The ATOMs featured an innovative expansion dock which adds contact card and MSR reading for accessing the information on the members players card.

myACP is a modular casino management system that can be adapted to meet the requirements of casino operators as well as most international gaming regulations. Thanks to its innovative user-friendly design, almost 1,200 gaming locations in more than 25 countries, from small arcades to large casinos, already trust this powerful tool. It runs on a highly protected Internet connection based on secure firewall and encryption, uses a highly secure data transfer protocol, provides a full information back-up of the database and offers the possibility of automated storage.

Speaking about the integration, Alexander Saam, NOVOMATIC Casino Management Information Systems, said, "We were looking for a reliable ID reader that also allows us to read the MSR and Chip data of our player cards; ATOM satisfied both of these requirements in a small and stylish package".

