Technavio has been monitoring the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global over the counter analgesics market will not witness any major impact due to the spread of COVID-19. Consumers are neither expected to increase nor decrease their demand. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing prevalence of pain-related conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls might hamper market growth.
Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Internal OTC Analgesics
- External OTC Analgesics
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The over the counter (OTC) analgesics market report covers the following areas:
- Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Size
- Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Trends
- Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing number of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities as one of the prime reasons driving the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market growth during the next few years.
Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist over the counter (OTC) analgesics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over the counter (OTC) analgesics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Internal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- External Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bayer AG
- Cipla Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson Johnson
- Perrigo Co. Plc
- Pfizer Inc.
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Sanofi
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
