Technavio has been monitoring the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market and it is poised to grow by USD 5.85 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The global over the counter analgesics market will not witness any major impact due to the spread of COVID-19. Consumers are neither expected to increase nor decrease their demand. However, the market outlook might change if the containment efforts go beyond Q2 2020.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sanofi, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing prevalence of pain-related conditions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recalls might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market is segmented as below:

Type Internal OTC Analgesics External OTC Analgesics

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW





Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The over the counter (OTC) analgesics market report covers the following areas:

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Size

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Trends

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing number of merger and acquisition (M&A) activities as one of the prime reasons driving the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market growth during the next few years.

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist over the counter (OTC) analgesics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the over the counter (OTC) analgesics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over the counter (OTC) analgesics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Internal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

External Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Cipla Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson Johnson

Perrigo Co. Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

