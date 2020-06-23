Created by DevOps for DevOps, this Free, Interactive Tool is the Go-To Resource for Identifying Best-in-Class Products Across the Software Delivery Lifecycle

Digital.ai, the creator of the industry's first intelligent Value Stream Platform, today announced the release of the Digital.ai Periodic Table of DevOps Tools, Version 4, at the Virtual DevOps Enterprise Summit London. Originally created by XebiaLabs, now part of Digital.ai, the Periodic Table of DevOps Tools V4 reflects the votes of over 18,000 DevOps practitioners and serves as the industry's go-to reference for identifying best-in-class products across the software delivery lifecycle.

"I love the DevOps Periodic Table because it helps demystify the often-bewildering tool space that changes so rapidly," said Gene Kim, bestselling author, researcher, and founder of IT Revolution. "Kudos for releasing the newest edition!"

Viewed more than 2 million times since its inception, the free, interactive Periodic Table of DevOps Tools offers DevOps practitioners an easy and interactive way to keep up with the leading tools and understand where those tools fit in the software delivery landscape.

"As a developer, it's challenging to keep up with all the new tools and even harder to determine which tool is the right one for each unique use case. The Periodic Table of DevOps Tools breaks down all the leading tools by category, so I can quickly create a short list of tools that will work for me. And since it's created by the DevOps community for the DevOps community, I know I can trust it," said Patrick Haggerty, DevOps Architect at Orion Enterprises.

More than 18,000 members of the DevOps community cast their votes across over 400 tools in 17 categories, including four new categories: Enterprise Agile Planning, Issue Tracking/ITSM, Serverless/PaaS, and Value Stream Management, to create the newest version.

"We are delighted to continue to provide this valuable resource to the DevOps community, first as XebiaLabs and now as Digital.ai. We thank everyone who voted for their favorite tools and applaud the 32 companies that have appeared on the table since its debut in 2015. Their longevity is a testament to their commitment to the DevOps movement," said Dan Beauregard, VP, Cloud DevOps Evangelist at Digital.ai. "We also extend a warm welcome to the 19 companies appearing on the Periodic Table of DevOps Tools for the first time. As cloud and containers become mainstream, and the DevOps market continues to evolve, it's great to see new tools emerge that simplify and advance the usage of those technologies."

Public nominations for The Digital.ai Periodic Table of DevOps Tools V4 took place from November 11, 2019 to December 31, 2019, followed by a three-month voting period that ended on April 30, 2020. 18,125 votes were cast for 411 tools.

