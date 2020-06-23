Ultrasound Gels Market Size Worth $112.8 Million by 2027 | CAGR 3.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasound gels market size is estimated to reach USD 112.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of3.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing adoption rate of ultrasound devices in healthcare settings due to its diagnostic efficiency and cost-effectiveness is the factor expected to drive the demand for the conductive medium during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of external sonography procedures requiring a low level of sterility has contributed to its largest market share.

Increasing patient visits reporting problems such as heart disease, kidney and gallbladder problems, and lung and intestinal diseases where ultrasound primarily finds application is expected to increase the consumption rate of the gel. Growing concern to protect the ultrasound transducer from damages and the developing trend to provide utmost patient satisfaction during treatment has led to increasing demand for odorless, colorless, and stain-free ultrasound gels. The availability of handheld sonography devices at affordable prices has promoted their adoption rate in small-sized clinics. Therefore, the growing installation rate of sonography units in clinics has contributed to the rising demand of gel in these setups.

Key suggestions from the report:

The non-sterile segment held the largest market share in 2019 and are expected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period

The sterile segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

The hospitals segment held the largest market share owing to its large patient pool, strict adherence to medical imaging protocols, and availability of advanced technology

Ambulatory centers and clinics are anticipated to grow at the speediest rate during the forecast period

North America held the largest market share in 2019

The increasing acceptance of sonography at community level clinics and home healthcare will drive the market growth in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to large unmet needs, increasing healthcare expenditure, and presence of several small-scale domestic manufacturers.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Ultrasound Gels Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-sterile, Sterile), By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultrasound-gels-market

Availability of alternative to ultrasound gels, the advent of gel-free sonography probes, and limited access to medical consumables in rural areas are expected to resist the growth of the market during the forecast period. The gel-free sonography probes can be a major threat to the market, but its expensiveness is limiting its adoption rate.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasound gels market on the basis of type, end-user, and region:

Ultrasound Gels Type Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Non-sterile



Sterile

Ultrasound Gels End-user Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Clinics



Diagnostic Center



Ambulatory Center

Ultrasound Gels Region Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Netherland





Switzerland





Russia





Belgium





Sweden



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea





Indonesia





Philippines





Taiwan





Singapore





Malaysia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia





Chile



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Kuwait

List of Key Players of Ultrasound Gels Market:

Compass Health Brands



ECO-MED



National Therapy Products



H.R Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Tele-Paper Malaysia



Sonogel Vertriebs



Medline Industries, Inc.



Parker Laboratories



Ultragel Kft.

