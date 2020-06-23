

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in May, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in May.



Manufacturing output fell 7.1 percent annually in May. Meanwhile, excluding refined petroleum, manufacturing declined 7.3 percent.



Production in mining and quarrying declined 3.5 percent. Output in the water supply and waste management decreased 4.8 percent.



Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose 1.9 percent.



Among the major industrial groupings, production of durable goods declined 22.8 percent. Capital goods output fell 6.6 percent and non-durable goods production decreased 6.4 percent.



Energy production and intermediate goods decreased by 3.0 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 6.9 percent in May.



