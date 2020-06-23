

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Flagstone Foods LLC is recalling certain North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix citing the possible presence of undeclared cashews, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced in a statement.



The recall involves its 14-ounce, plastic stand-up resealable packages, marked with UPC Code 0- 80948-63064-4 and lot code # 05M04210 with an expiration date of 04/22/2021.



The affected packages were distributed in retail military exchanges across the nation.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that does not disclose the presence of cashews. The consumers who are allergic to cashews may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.



However, the Robersonville, NC- company has not received any reports of illnesses to date related to the recalled product.



Consumers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar incidents, Fresh Express last week recalled a limited quantity of Southwest Chopped Kit, citing the presence of undeclared undeclared wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut.



Nestle USA, a division of Swiss food major Nestlé, in early June recalled certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products for the presence of undeclared soy, a known allergen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de