Onit, Inc.: BT Implements Onit Workflow Platform "Apptitude" to Power Corporate Legal Innovation

Workflow and Business Process Automation Platform Offers Unmatched Extensibility and Flexibility

LONDON, June 23, 2020. The rollout represents the first in a series of planned implementations that include Onit legal spend management and legal service request , all built on the company's business process automation platform Apptitude .



Using the Onit platform, the innovative legal department will link together all its best-of-breed applications such as document and vendor management, enabling comprehensive reporting and visibility across the department. The platform will enable BT to define, build and deploy new custom solutions to automate processes related to legal operations and compliance and better collaborate with business users outside of legal.

"We had many of our processes well-established at BT and this platform allows us to tie them altogether effectively," said David Griffin, head of legal and governance systems and change at BT plc. "Onit Apptitude gave us the extendibility and flexibility we needed for future expansion as our needs change and we continue to innovate."

"Our mission at Onit is to provide solutions that transform complicated and labour-intensive processes into streamlined, efficient and productive experiences for corporate legal departments of all sizes. We're excited that BT has chosen Onit and look forward to powering their innovative vision," commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit.

BT plans to use Onit solutions to power applications for managing group budgets and reviewing and approving spend requests and introducing legal service requests to inform sourcing decisions. It is also in the process of deploying full enterprise legal management to worldwide BT legal groups to provide a more structured approach for managing billing.

Webinar Registration

BT will share its vision for creating the ultimate lean legal department in a virtual discussion on 25th June 2020 at 2 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET . In the webinar, European Managing Director Robert Johnson will discuss with Griffin and Silvia Hodges-Silverstein of Buying Legal Council how to use automated legal service requests and reporting tools to optimise resources inside and outside the legal department. Members of corporate legal departments are welcome to register here .

