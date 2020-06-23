Growing Consumer Preference toward Ceramic Tiles to Encourage Growth of Ceramic Tiles Market, Asia Pacific to Acquire a Prominent Share in Ceramic Tiles Market Growth: TMR

- Several beneficial features like low maintenance, water resistance, durability, stylish designs and cost-effectiveness serve as pillars of growth for ceramic tiles market

- Considerable rise in construction activities across the world, and the use of ceramic tiles to improve the décor of a space may attract growth for ceramic tiles market

ALBANY, New York, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ceramic tiles market is expanding at a rapid pace in the wake of the wave of urbanization across the globe. More than half of the global populace resides in urban areas and the number is expected to rise in the near future. Hence, the ballooning trend of urbanization directly resonates with the growth of the ceramic tiles market. Increase in renovation activities followed by enhanced living standards is a key pointer for driving demand for ceramic tiles in the residential segment to a great extent.

The research analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predict a healthy CAGR for the global ceramic tiles market across the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global ceramic tiles market was valued at ~US$ 88.0 bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow further at more than 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1688

Ceramic tiles are the preferred flooring choice in residential as well as non-residential segments prominently for the diverse benefits they offer such as water resistance, easy cleaning surfaces, and stylish designs.

Key findings of Ceramic Tiles Market

Of all product types in the ceramic tiles market, the floor tiles segment is estimated to expand at a roaring pace in the ceramic tiles market; the floor tile segment accounted for more than 50% in 2018

The residential segment weighed more than 40% in terms of ceramic tiles market share in 2018 and expects to shine as the largest application segment stakeholder during the forecast period

The increase in novel construction activities across the residential segment will influence the new residential segment greatly; hence, this segment is predicted to display a CAGR of more than 10% during 2019 to 2027

Amongst all regions, Asia Pacific acquired a significant market share, that is, 60% in 2018 and is expected to continue the good performance throughout the forecast period

Explore 230 pages of in-depth research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Ceramic Tiles Market (Product: Floor Tiles, Wall Tiles, and Others; and Application: Residential Replacement, Commercial, New Residential, and Industrial) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/ceramic-tiles-market.htm

Ceramic tiles market: Key Driving Factors and Growth Generating Aspects

The growing preference of consumers to use ceramic tiles for residential and commercial purposes may bolster the growth of ceramic tiles market

Ceramic tiles help in keeping a pollution-free environment and do not attract or hold dirt, pollen or other allergens; if noticed, they can be easily removed by a mop or sponge due to the glazing surface of the ceramic tiles

The humungous urbanization activity is proving to be a prime growth factor for the ceramic tiles market and continues to make strides across the world

Other advantages such as easy installation and replacement promise good growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market

Easy resource availability and the presence of a diverse industrial base may place Asia Pacific in the front row of growth

in the front row of growth India and China may contribute largely to the growth of the ceramic tiles market due to a substantial rise in construction activities across various parts of the country

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1688

Ceramic Tiles Market: Competitive Analysis

The ceramic tiles market displays fierce competition among numerous manufacturers. Key players bring substantial growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Some well-known names of the players involved in the production of ceramic tiles are China Ceramic Co. Ltd, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Ceramics, Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., China Ceramics Co. Ltd, Kale Group, Johnson Tiles, Siam Cement Group, and Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Global Ceramic Tiles Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1688<ype=S

Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Ceramic Tiles Market, By Product Type

Floor Tiles

Wall Tiles

Others

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Application

Residential Replacement

Commercial

New Residential

Industrial

Ceramic Tiles Market, by Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Turkey , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , ASEAN, Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa , Rest of Middle East & Africa )

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Nanosilica Market - The global nanosilica market is primarily driven by increasing use of nanosilica in paints and coatings and construction applications. The demand for nanocoatings in aviation, automobile, and medical applications is estimated to increase in the near future. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for nanosilica during the forecast period.

Advanced Materials Market - The complex process involved in producing these materials is the main factor limiting the development of the advanced materials market. In addition, manufacturing of such materials requires the workforce involved to provide high cost, expensive machines and technical expertise. Those factors therefore limit the acceptance of new players to a certain extent.

Cristobalite Market - The global cristobalite market is driven by the increase in demand for cristobalite in the artificial marble industry across the globe. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global cristobalite market, led by high demand for cristobalite among manufacturers of paints and coatings.

Ceramic & Porcelain Tiles Market - The presence of a wide range of end users of feldspar, clay, and industrial sand leads to high demand for these materials, which increases their prices. This is anticipated to hamper the global ceramic & porcelain tiles market in the near future.

3D Printing Ceramics Market - Increase in demand for product modification and development, and rise in demand for 3D printing in the dental industry ate major drivers of the 3D printing ceramics market. Increase in R&D investments by various end-use industries to sustain in the market is creating opportunities for the 3D printing ceramics market.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg