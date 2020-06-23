

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $71.7 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $149.8 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $227.6 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $1.03 billion from $1.14 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $227.6 Mln. vs. $289.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



