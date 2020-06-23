Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 92.8669 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 83500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 71433 EQS News ID: 1076617 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 05:56 ET (09:56 GMT)