Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 11:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.5608 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2869582 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 71442 EQS News ID: 1076635 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 05:57 ET (09:57 GMT)