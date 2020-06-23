Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 11:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.375 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1510183 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 71447 EQS News ID: 1076645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

