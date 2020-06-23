Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.7033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2648923 CODE: LESW LN ISIN: LU1792117779 ISIN: LU1792117779 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESW LN Sequence No.: 71465 EQS News ID: 1076681 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)