Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2020 / 12:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.125 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2423239 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 71493 EQS News ID: 1076735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 06:04 ET (10:04 GMT)