All Star Minerals Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, June 23
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
("All Star'' or the Company)
Result of General Meeting
All Star announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's general meeting held today at 12.00pm.
The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
All Star Minerals Plc
Tomas Nugent, Executive Chairman
Via Cairn Financial
AQSE Corporate Adviser
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Liam Murray
020 7213 0880
