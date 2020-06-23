All Star Minerals Plc - Result of General Meeting

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC

("All Star'' or the Company)

Result of General Meeting

All Star announces that all resolutions were duly passed at the Company's general meeting held today at 12.00pm.

The Directors of All Star are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

All Star Minerals Plc

Tomas Nugent, Executive Chairman

Via Cairn Financial

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Liam Murray

020 7213 0880