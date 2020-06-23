Safety, Simplicity, Peace Of Mind In 'Value Size': Dashlane Launches Family Plans

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dashlane today announced the availability of new family plans , providing its leading password and online identity management services for up to six family members. With two offerings, Premium Family or Premium Plus Family, groups can collectively manage their privacy on the web with simplicity, peace of mind, and security-all while maintaining individual user accounts on an unlimited number of devices.

Dashlane automatically fills all passwords, payments, and personal details online and across devices, saving an average user as much as 50 hours a year. The service safely and securely handles the hassle of logins, account creation, account recovery, and entering payment and address information. With so much of our daily lives conducted online, and seemingly everything-from the tech services and sites we use to the gadgets and toys in our homes-susceptible to hacks, everyone needs a better way to manage online security across countless devices with a whole family's collection of shared logins.

Dashlane's new family plans allow families to securely add up to six individual accounts for 75 percent less than the cost of individual plans. The Premium Family plan boasts the same great features as Dashlane Premium , which includes unlimited password storage and devices, Dark Web monitoring and personalized security alerts, and VPN for Wi-Fi protection, among other features. The Premium Plus Family plan includes all Premium features as well as credit monitoring, identity restoration, and up to $1 million in identity theft insurance. Across family plans, designated account managers will also see a new family dashboard where they can easily invite or remove members from the group.

"Family plans have been one of our most requested features as households struggle to find the balance between online security and convenience for multiple users," said Dashlane co-founder and CEO Emmanuel Schalit. "We want everyone to be able to take back control of their online security, and offering families and groups the opportunity to manage passwords, autofill details, and privacy settings across devices is the latest step in that direction."

To sign up for Dashlane's family plan, visit Dashlane.com/plans , or click here for more information on setting up accounts for current and new Dashlane users.

About Dashlane

Dashlane is a mobile and desktop app that gives you a shortcut for everything you do online. Log in instantly, fly through forms, and breeze through checkouts on every device you own. Dashlane works across every operating system, device, and browser, opening the walled gardens that normally inhibit our digital experience.

Our team in Paris, New York, and Lisbon is united by our passion for improving the digital experience and the belief that with the right tools, we can help everyone realize the promise of the internet. Dashlane has empowered over 13 million users and over 10,000 companies in 180 countries to dash across the internet without compromising on security.

