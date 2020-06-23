Mobiquity Technologies Partners With BW Strategy Group to Rebuild Tourist Economies Post-COVID-19

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, and BW Strategy Group announce a partnership using data analytics and location-based marketing to aid in economic recovery post-COVID-19.

With destinations around the nation attempting to rebound from being closed for the first half of 2020 as a result of COVID-19, BW Strategy Group is helping expedite recovery by analyzing micro audiences for local and regional businesses. As regions open, consumer behaviors have shifted and the data will reveal new trends among customers. The goal is to provide municipalities and tourist destinations with an ability to rapidly observe and understand "the new normal" of recreational, shopping, and travel so that local economies can open up and businesses can quickly adapt.

"As Phase-1 economic recovery is typically represented by beaches, parks, and other recreational locations, we chose to focus first on tourist destinations," said Glenn Davis, CEO of BW Strategy Group. "Mobiquity is working with us to provide daily data surrounding the behavior of new target audiences."

Initial data analysis is focused on Virginia Beach businesses and surrounding destinations to quickly build new tourism opportunities. Analysis will explore visitation patterns including types of activities, travel distance, and destinations as tourist preference for road trips is replacing air travel this summer.

"Seasonal tourist destinations have been especially challenged by an extremely slow start to the summer, resulting from stay-at-home orders," continued Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "As the country emerges from quarantine, BW Strategies is taking a lead in using data analytics to understand new patterns of traffic to these important businesses which support the people of those communities. We are honored they selected us as their business partner."

