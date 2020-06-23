

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Co. (ABBV) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will review a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab for the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (WM), a rare and incurable type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).



The application seeks to update the IMBRUVICA U.S. prescribing information based on analysis of more than five years of follow-up data from the Phase 3 iNNOVATE clinical trial.



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommends IMBRUVICA, with or without rituximab, as the preferred regimen for patients with WM, including Category 1, Preferred for Primary Therapy for WM.



IMBRUVICA has been used to treat nearly 200,000 patients worldwide across approved indications, including 5,300 patients with WM in the U.S. As of today, IMBRUVICA is the only Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor approved to treat WM.



WM typically affects older adults and is primarily found in the bone marrow, although lymph nodes and the spleen may also be affected. In the U.S., there are about 2,800 new cases of WM each year.



IMBRUVICA is a once-daily, first-in-class BTK inhibitor that is administered orally, and is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics, LLC, an AbbVie, and Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen).



iNNOVATE (PCYC-1127) is a Pharmacyclics-sponsored, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, Phase 3 study, which enrolled 150 patients with relapsed/refractory and treatment-naïve WM.



