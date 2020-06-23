Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Provides Update on Recently Awarded Contracts and Implementations

Continuing to See Increase in Demand and Implementations

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to provide the following business update on recently awarded contracts and implementations.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Business has continued to increase with many school districts incurring less operating expenses due to school closures and opting to re-allocate budget money toward technology. Additionally, over the past three months with the students learning from home in an online environment, we have been able to have more access to the school to implement our solutions, rather than usually waiting until summer time recess. Also of note, we are continuing to negotiate our previously announced asset purchase of Classroom Technology Solutions, Inc."

Updates on previous recent announcements:

June 9, 2020

Completes Initial Install of Bell & Intercom System at Thompson County School District, Colorado

Currently working on the 3rd of the 3 schools. Invoices have been sent for the first two.

June 3, 2020

Partners with Radix for Enhanced Device Management

Great partnership so far. We have quoted several school districts already for their online learning software. This has proven to be a great partnership.

June 1, 2020

Launches its Phoenix Cloud-Based Bell and Intercom

Already received our first purchase order from BVSD to upgrade to our Cloud-based version.

April 28, 2020

Awarded its Largest Additional Purchase Order To-Date from Newton County, Georgia

Product is enroute from overseas and we plan to install in a couple of weeks.

April 22, 2020

Awarded Approximate $250,000 Contract from Scheck Hillel Community School in Miami, Florida

Install is scheduled for the week of July 13.

April 13, 2020

Received $2.4 Million in Purchase Orders and Commitments Over the Past Month Since the Initial Outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Our total purchase order number has risen to over $3 million and we are working to fulfill the orders as quickly as possible.

April 6, 2020

Awarded Approximate $350,000 Contract from Valdosta City School District in Georgia

Plan to install in July.

March 24, 2020

Awarded Three Additional Purchase Orders Totaling $225,000 from Thompson County School District in Colorado

These are the ones that we have already started install on.

March 16, 2020

Education Technology Solutions Enable Remote Virtual Learning, a Necessity During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Major reason for increase in sales.

March 3, 2020

Awarded Additional Purchase Order from Newton County, Georgia

Install scheduled for July.

February 28, 2020

Awarded Additional Purchase Order from Thompson County School District in Colorado

Mostly installed and collected revenue.

February 27, 2020

Awarded Additional Purchase Orders from Stephens County, Georgia

Scheduled install by the end of June.

