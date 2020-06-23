Camber Energy, Inc. Raises $6 Million Through Sale of Series C Preferred Stock; Moves Temporary Equity to Permanent Equity; and Positions Company for Closing of Viking Merger

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") today announced that on June 22, 2020, it sold 630 shares of its Series C Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock") to an institutional investor in consideration for $6 million (a 5% original issue discount to the $10,000 face value of such preferred stock).

The Company plans to use the funds raised to pay operating expenses and expenses in connection with the merger contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger entered into between the Company and Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking") on February 3, 2020, as amended from time to time (the "Merger"), and subject to the parties coming to an agreement on terms and conditions relating to such advance, to advance a substantial portion of such funds to Viking, in anticipation of the Merger.

The Company recently received comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission on its initial draft Registration Statement on Form S-4 and plans to turn its attention to addressing such comments and re-filing the updated Form S-4 after the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, which the Company plans to file later this week. The Company's goal is still to close the Merger by late summer, as previously disclosed.

In connection with sale of the Series C Preferred Stock to the institutional investor, such investor (who held all 2,566 outstanding shares of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock prior to the sale of the 630 new shares of preferred stock described above), entered into an amendment agreement with the Company. Pursuant to such agreement, the investor agreed to waive the requirement previously set forth in the purchase agreement entered into with such investor in February 2020, pursuant to which the investor purchased 525 shares of Series C Preferred Stock for $5 million, which would have required the Company to redeem all 525 of such shares of Series C Preferred Stock, for 110% of their face value (an aggregate of $5,775,000), in the event that the Merger did not close. As a result of such amendment, the $5,000,000 paid by the investor to the Company for the purchase of the 525 shares of Series C Preferred Stock on February 3, 2020 will be released from temporary equity and included in permanent equity in the Company's June 30, 2020 balance sheet.

Notwithstanding such amendment described above, the June 22, 2020 purchase agreement entered into with the investor requires, similar to as the prior terms of the February 2020 purchase agreement, that the Company redeem all 630 shares of Series C Preferred Stock sold to the investor at 110% of their face value, in the event the Merger does not close (which repurchase obligation totals $6,930,000).

Additional information regarding the transactions described above and the terms of the Series C Preferred Stock, which is convertible into shares of the Company's common stock, is disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.camber.energy.

Louis G. Schott, Interim CEO of the Company, stated, "We believe with this cash infusion, we will have sufficient capital to close the merger with Viking, and plan to continue to work towards closing such merger in the weeks ahead. Additionally, with the change in the presentation of the prior Series C Preferred Stock sold in February 2020 from temporary equity, to permanent equity, on the Company's June 30, 2020 balance sheet, we anticipate increasing our stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2020 to a level sufficient to meet the NYSE American's continued listing standards."

About Viking:

Viking is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent region. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Kansas. Viking targets undervalued assets with realistic appreciation potential.

About Camber:

Based in Houston, Texas, Camber Energy (NYSE American:CEI) is a growth-oriented, independent oil and gas company engaged in the development of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Texas. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

