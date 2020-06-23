Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 64.635 Billion by the End of 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Cloud Computing offers flexibility to control data scalability, mass storage in hospitals and clinics of clinical statistics, and faster access to digital health records. In addition, rising demand inpatient accounts for cloud services to reduce capital expenditure related to the traditional form of accounting would further spur revenue.

In 2019, the global Healthcare Cloud Computing market size was USD 21.479 Billion, and it is expected to reach USD 64.635 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 17.07% during 2020-2026.

Deploying cloud computing in healthcare ecosystems offers various advantages, including cost savings, enhanced flexibility, and system scalability to the organizations. These advantages are expected to increase the adoption of Cloud Computing in the Healthcare sector and, in turn, increase the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEALTHCARE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET SIZE:

Some of the major factors driving the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size are Increasing adoption of big data analytics, wearable devices, and IoT.

The introduction of cutting-edge computing, integrated healthcare service, and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) further boosts the healthcare cloud computing market size during its forecast period.

Favorable government policy and regulations to ensure superior healthcare service are expected to increase the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Size.

Moreover, the increase in the growth of Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size can be attributed to the growing population and rising prevalence of diseases. This ultimately leads to an increase in the volume of patient data.

HEALTHCARE CLOUD COMPUTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The service model segment is segmented as SaaS, Paas, and IaaS. The SaaS segment is expected to hold the largest healthcare cloud computing market share during the forecast period.

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest Healthcare Cloud Computing Market share. Increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, coupled with the adoption of technologically advanced solutions, will drive the region's growth. Moreover, the growing demand for EHRs among medical professionals as well as the active involvement of the private sector players in the development of the healthcare industry will boost the North America's healthcare cloud computing market size over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market with economies such as India, China, and Japan presenting lucrative opportunities.

By Company

MicroSoft

IBM

Oracle

Amazon Web Services

GE healthcare

Carestream Health

Alibaba Cloud

Agfa-Gevaert

Google Cloud Platform

Dell

Athenahealth

Segment by Type

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

India

