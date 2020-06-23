

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Tuesday a $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund to support the development of sustainable technologies and services that will enable Amazon and other companies to meet The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040.



The initial $2 billion in funding will be used to invest in visionary companies in multiple industries whose products, services, and technologies help decarbonize the economy and protect the planet and accelerate the transition to a zero carbon economy.



Over time, Amazon will also look for opportunities to involve other Climate Pledge signatories in this venture investment program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMAZON-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de