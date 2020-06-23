Bombardier Transportation: Bombardier will supply 27 additional OMNEO Premium trains to SNCF for France's Normandy Region

Following the first OMNEO deliveries and the restart of industrial activities at Crespin, the Normandy Region orders more trainsets to renew its passenger fleet

Certified 'Made in France', the OMNEO train to modernize intercity lines with a premium long-distance travel experience

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation, has received a firm order for 11 additional BOMBARDIER OMNEO Premium, double-deck, electric multiple unit (EMU) trains (110 cars) from French National Railway Company (SNCF) on behalf of the Normandy Region, which is financing 100 per cent of the purchase. This additional order amounts to 162 million euro ($182 million US) and is part of the framework contract signed with SNCF in 2010 to provide up to 860 trains for France's Regions. Previously on May 16, Bombardier received a separate firm order for 16 additional trains (160 cars) amounting to 245 million euro ($275 million US). The given values include price escalations based on best faith assessment of assumptions. In total, Bombardier will supply 27 additional OMNEO Premium trains to SNCF for the Normandy Region.

The Normandy Region plans to roll out these spacious, more comfortable trains on the highly frequented lines linking Paris to Vernon-Rouen and Paris to Evreux-Serquigny. The first trains of this order will be delivered at the end of 2023. Once delivered, the Region will have a fleet of 67 OMNEO Premium trains, which will be maintained mainly in the new Sotteville-lès-Rouen SNCF technicentre, as well as in Caen and Le Havre. The Region's strategy, based on a fleet from the same train family, will enable an increase in operational flexibility and optimize maintenance costs.



"Passengers will discover a new style of train travel with the Bombardier OMNEO Premium. Our engineers have focused on allowing ample space for passengers, more seats and highly comfortable interior fittings. Designed and manufactured at our site in Crespin in the Hauts-de-France region, these trains are certified 'Origine France Garantee'," said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation France.



In January 2020, Bombardier started delivering the first OMNEO trainsets from the initial order for 40 trains signed in November 2016 and these trains have already entered commercial operation. The Normandy Region is the first one to order OMNEO trains and Bombardier has developed a unique interior and exterior design to match the Region's visual identity.

The OMNEO Premium has been designed to offer France's long-distance passengers an exceptional travel experience with high standards of comfort. Both in first and second class, each passenger

can enjoy two individual armrests, reclining seats, a reading light, USB and power plugs as well as a large table.



Passengers can also find travel information on large LED screens spread across the train and TFT flat screens in the seating areas. A dynamic seat reservation system provides valuable information to passengers and the train's floor plan has been slightly adjusted to reach 550 seats for each 135 m trainset in addition to offering space for twelve bicycles.

The OMNEO platform, which includes the Regio 2N and the OMNEO Premium, is a family of extra-large double-deck trains which brings greater capacity, comfort and accessibility. Different versions can be adapted to urban, regional and intercity services. The performance of some 250 trains from this family in operation today contributes to the regularity of train services.



To date, ten French regions have ordered a total of 455 OMNEO/Regio 2N trains. The OMNEO platform offers trains for suburban, regional and intercity services. Orders per region are as follows: 118 OMNEO Premium trains for Centre-Val de Loire (32), Hauts-de-France (19) and Normandy (67); and 337 Regio 2N for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (59), Brittany (26), Centre-Val de Loire (14), Hauts-de-France (25), Île-de-France (142), Nouvelle Aquitaine (24), Occitanie (18), Pays-de-la-Loire (13) and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (16).

About Bombardier Transportation France

Renowned as France's first industrial rail site, about 2,000 people work on Bombardier's facility in Crespin (Nord), including 500 engineers and managers. The company designs, builds and commissions a wide range of rolling stock for the French regions, SNCF and RATP.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Notes to Editors

For Information

