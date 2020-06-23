Canamed4Pets, Inc.: Cann American Corp. Announces Investment Increase

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA) is pleased to announce the company has committed to increasing its investment in Fly Beverage Corp.

As previously announced in May, Cann American Corp. initiated an equity investment with Fly Beverage Corp., a cannabis infused beverage company serving the California dispensary market. Fly Beverage has several lines of infused beverages including "Nectr", a 10 mg THC infused sparkling water in multiple flavors. You can learn more about Nectr at:

www.instagram.com/drink.nectr

www.tastethehigh.com

Fly Beverage also operates "Matts High Soda" recently debuting their 100mg THC infused Uncle Arnies Iced Tea Lemonade. You can learn more about Matts High Soda at:

www.mattshighsoda.com

www.instagram.com/mattshighsoda

Since the May announcement Fly Beverage has increased their dispensary placement from approximately 25 accounts to over 40 accounts throughout California. Due to the company's ability to increase market share rapidly and a now projected $20mm target valuation, management believes an increased equity investment is appropriate for Cann American's growth strategy.

Stated CEO, Jason Black: "In considering that Fly Beverage has managed to nearly double their placements in a month despite logistical hurdles created by the Covid restrictions, I'm increasingly bullish on their long term prospects and the value that investment can bring to Cann American and its shareholders. I truly believe they will be the dominant beverage company serving California dispensaries in a matter of months."

