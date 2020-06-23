Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that IT solutions integrator Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius) is the latest company to join its IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program. Sirius will resell Cobalt Iron's Compass enterprise SaaS backup platform to clients throughout North America who rely on the company to help them overcome the complexity of data protection.

"We're so pleased to be working with Sirius, a top industry consultant that advises customers on choosing the best technology solution based on their environment, requirements, and IT goals," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer, Cobalt Iron. "Compass fills a need for Sirius and its customers by providing a SaaS-based, automated, modern data protection solution."

Sirius, a leading national IT solutions integrator, focuses on helping organizations transform their businesses by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With more than 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT strategy (infrastructure and operations), security, business innovation (digital and data), cloud, and managed services.

Cobalt Iron's IPA program for channel partners is the data protection industry's most innovative partner program, creating a complete business ecosystem to help value-added resellers, value-added distributors, global systems integrators, and managed service providers build their pipelines and maintain market share.

"Our clients look to us to ensure their operations are secure and running at peak performance, and integrating Compass into our solutions helps us assist them in overcoming the complexity of their data protection needs," said Deborah Bannworth, senior vice president of partner alliances, inside sales, maintenance sales and services at Sirius. "Being part of Cobalt Iron's IronClad Partner Advantage program means we get the added support and benefits we need to support our clients in these areas a win-win for Sirius and our clients."

About Cobalt Iron

Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture.

