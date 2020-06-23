Cantargia Strengthens Management Team With VP Regulatory Affairs and VP CMC

STOCKHOLM , June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB today announced that its management team will be strengthened by the recruitment of Susanne Lagerlund as VP Regulatory Affairs and Peter Juul Madsen as VP CMC. They have more than 20 years' experience each from the pharmaceutical industry within their respective area of expertise. In addition, Liselotte Larsson has been promoted from VP Operations with responsibility for production to a broader role as Chief Operating Officer.

Cantargia's projects are advancing and with CAN04 planned to generate phase IIa data during Q4 2020 and CAN10 going into late stage preclinical development, the organization has been strengthened. Two individuals, with long experience from their respective area of expertise, have been recruited to strengthen the company.

Peter Juul Madsen will start as VP CMC on Aug 10, 2020. Peter has a long background from managing production development as well as manufacturing of biological products in drug development from e.g. Lundbeck, Genmab, Zealand Pharma and Novo Nordisk. This includes an extensive experience from outsourcing to contract manufacturing organizations. Peter has M. Sc. Chemical Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark.

Susanne Lagerlund will start as VP Regulatory Affairs on Aug 17, 2020. Susanne has extensive experience from Regulatory Affairs activities from LEO Pharma and Astra Zeneca. In addition, Susanne has the last couple of years been responsible for the integration of acquired dermatology projects into the commercial portfolio at LEO Pharma. Susanne has a M. Sc. Chemical Engineering from Lund University, Sweden.

Liselotte Larsson has previously been responsible for the production activities within Cantargia. Liselotte now steps into a new and broader role as Chief Operating Officer within the management team and will also be in charge of business development.

"With these new recruitments, Cantargia is well prepared to take the next steps in the development of our projects," says Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on 23 June 2020.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR study with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is focused on combination therapies, but also includes a monotherapy arm. Positive interim data from the combination therapies were presented in December 2019. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

