HANZA Invites to Q2 Report Presentation on July 28 at 11.00 am

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --HANZA Holding AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the second quarter of 2020 on Tuesday July 28, at approximately 9.00 am CET. In connection with the report, HANZA invites investors, shareholders and journalists to a combined audiocast and conference call at 11.00 am CET on the same day.

The report will be presented by Erik Stenfors, CEO, and Lars Åkerblom, CFO.

The presentation will be held in English.

Please find streaming information at:

https://financialhearings.com/event/12863

Dial in numbers for the conference call:

Sweden: +46-8-505-583-54

United Kingdom: +44-333-300-9264

USA: +1-833-526-8383

During the teleconference a presentation will be held. To access the presentation please use the link https://tv.streamfabriken.com/hanza-q2-2020 or download it from HANZA's website www.hanza.com/en prior to the event. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

For further information please contact:

Erik Stenfors,

CEO,

Tel: +46-709-50-80-70,

e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com

Lars Åkerblom

CFO

Tel: +46-707-94-98-78,

e-mail: lars.akerblom@hanza.com

