Software As A Service (SAAS) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 307.3 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Software as a Service (SaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 307.3 Billion by 2026, from USD 158.2 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.7% during 2020-2026.

SaaS is a software distribution model where the service provider hosts the application at a data center for customers to access via the internet. By subscribing to the service, customers no longer need to maintain the hardware or other resources that were previously required and instead can access the Software via a client program or web browser.

The COVID -19 pandemic has spread to nearly 100 countries across the globe since the outbreak in December 2019. The global impacts of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID- 19) are already starting to be felt and will affect the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market size significantly in 2020.

The report includes a country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SAAS MARKET SIZE

Artificial Intelligence ( AI) is used in various applications to solve complex business problems. The convergence of AI with SaaS enables organizations to achieve greater value through automation, personalizing, and security enhancement. Al-enabled SaaS also speeds up internal processes and operations that allow businesses to make rapid demands and to increase their overall response time.

The major drivers of SaaS market size are increased use of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, increasing public and hybrid cloud adoption, and increasing corporate outsourcing. Another factor that boosts market expansion over the forecast period includes the increasing use of micro SaaS.

The SaaS solutions for human capital management (HCM) are expected to grow rapidly. In this market segment, the growing need for talented and intelligent employees in companies worldwide is expected to fuel the growth of the SaaS market size.

The SaaS market growth market during the forecast period can be constrained by increased threats to data security.

SAAS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The APAC region will witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period of 2019-2023. This is due to the presence of key government policies that promote the adoption of cloud solutions in the region.

Many large SaaS enterprises have expanded their branches into European countries. Technological advancements such as artificial intelligence ( AI) integration, machine learning, and digitalization of existing services are contributing to the growth of SaaS market size in Europe .

Key Players:

IBM

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Google

Salesforce

Workday

ADP

SAP SE

Software as a Service (SaaS) Breakdown Data by Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Software as a Service (SaaS) Breakdown Data by Application

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Other

