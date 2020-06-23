The following information is based on a press release from Metso Oyj (Metso) published on June 23, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Metso held on October 29, 2019, approved an extra distribution, so that Metso shareholders will receive 4.3 shares in Outotec Oyj (Outotec) for every 1 (one) share held in Metso. The scheduled Ex-date is July 1, 2020. Metso is also planning to change name to Neles Corporation (NELES). NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and forwards in Metso (MEO1V3). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781413