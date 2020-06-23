With effect from June 24, 2020, the unit rights in Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: SIMRIS UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555447 Order book ID: 198693 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 24, 2020, the paid subscription units in Simris Alg AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SIMRIS BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555454 Order book ID: 198694 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB