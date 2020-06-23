Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latestdigital analytics engagement for an automobile company

As the US automotive industry is being transformed by the advent of new technologies, leading automobile manufacturers have started leveraging advanced applications and analytics services to keep up with the market trends. Automobile manufacturers are also increasingly turning towards digital analytics to understand consumer behavior and devise effective strategies. Digital analytics can help automobile manufacturers to drive sales using solutions that are practical and effective to implement at scale.

About the client: The client is a leading auto dealer. The client was facing challenges with striking a balance between acquiring new clients and maintaining relationships with the existing clients.

The client's challenges included:

Striking a balance between acquiring new clients and maintaining relations with existing clients Striking a balance between branding and short-term sales volume

This digital analytics engagement provided benefits that helped the client to:

Generate considerable amount of revenue and service transactions Acquire new customers and retain existing customers Promote both vehicle sales and existing vehicle services

To address the client's requirements, Quantzig's digital analytics experts organized digital marketing campaigns that targeted individuals based on the channel they were likely to respond on. The channels that were leveraged in the marketing campaigns were mostly in the form of direct mails, emails, and display ads.

This digital analytics engagement provided predictive insights on:

Identifying the potential consumers who were intending to purchase the product Emphasizing on the importance of acquisition and retention Promoting different automobile brands

